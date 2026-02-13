I think it's safe to say that, in the last few years, flats have cemented themselves as a fashion set favourite, and this year, there's an influx of French-girl specific flat shoe trends to gather inspiration from. Yes, there was a long break between when flats had us in a trance circa the early 2010s and now. But you could argue that the advent of the eye-catching mesh flat quickly brought them to the top of the shoe rack once more, as well as the various effortless ways in which French women style them, which gave us ample ideas for bringing them back into our rotations. This spring, peep toes, ruched loafers, square-toe sandals, patterned flats and almond-shaped mules are joining us.
Luckily, flats are more modernised than ever before and bring the kind of sophistication we might have only assumed was possible with a pair of heels. Although trainers now sit neatly in the camp of beloved fashion-forward shoes, too, this is dedicated to the flat trends sans laces and rubber soles. Whilst there are many to choose from, I always turn to French women for their takes. They have a way of parsing through the list of endless micro trends and selecting the ones that, yes, may be popular right now, but are undoubtedly solid enough to remain timeless.
It's true that some of the following shoes you may have seen before, but each has a unique twist (some drastic, other more subtle) that makes it feel exceptionally refreshed for spring. Peep-toe flats have had a serious upgrade, for instance. Loafers are here, but showing up in droves with ruching and gathered material. Sandals and ballet flats are, of course, present too for the warm weather we hope is to come, but their square toes and high vamps are much more exciting.
So without further ado, here are the flat shoe trends French girls are turning to that will work with any outfits you have in mind this season.
6 French-Girl Flat Shoe Trends to Embrace This Spring
1. Peep-Toe Flats
Style Notes: Peep toes have had some time off as well, but this spring they're back. Whether you prefer it in a sleek mule form, like Amalie, or a full flat, peep toes' unique opening quickly differentiate themselves from other ballet flats. They're an elegant alternative to sandals and work with skirts, jeans, trousers and Bermuda shorts.
Shop Peep-Toe Flats:
Jude
Date Peep-Toe Mules
St. Agni
90s leather pumps
This is easily one of the coolest shoe shapes I've seen in many years. Get them in black or a patent brown.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Sanni 20 Vegetal Soft Calf Coffee Brown
These come in 41 colours, which gives you so many options for pairing items already in your wardrobe.
Alohas
Katia Split Toe Flats
Another incredibly unique shoe with a square toe and cut out over top of your toe.
2. High-Vamp Flats
Style Notes: I'm always acutely aware of the small design tweaks that dramatically shift the look of a shoe, and a high vamp is one of them. A vamp is the material that covers the top (or instep) of your foot. Whilst flats often have lower vamps, the trend this season is leaning toward more coverage, giving it a slightly vintage spin. Anne-Laure contrasts her chic white pair with joggers and has also worn them with beige denim. They're a versatile shoe indeed.
Shop High-Vamp Flats:
Soeur
Ecru Bala Ballet Flats
Leather made to fit your foot like a glove.
MANGO
Leather Flat Shoes
Le Monde Béryl
Mica Flat / Black Leather
Four trends in one? Yep. Ruched leather, high vamp, and a toe that blends almond and square shapes. It's perfection.
Jil Sander
Ring Ballerina
The anklet is such a fun touch and completely detachable.
3. Ruched Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers are a long-standing staple in our wardrobes, but this year in particular has leant into ruched loafers. The gathered material has given this iconic shoe a refresh. Chic Parisians and celebs alike have been opting for this specific style. Salome's leather jacket and relaxed trousers are a perfect way of making this flat shoe trend feel laidback.
Shop Ruched Loafers:
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
The shiny leather and soft ruching are a perfect combination.
CELINE
Adam Loafer in Suede Calfskin
I'm in love with this springtime colour and the very subtle ruching around the back of the loafer.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
These come in five colours, including this smooth chocolate suede.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
An iconic designer pair.
4. Almond-Toe Mules
Style Notes: Both softer and more structured toe shapes are trending this year, including almond-toe mules. With an open back and rounded silhouette, it's an ideal shoe for wearing with trousers and skirts alike, especially midi skirts, as shown by Sylvie. This shoe style is also an elevated alternative to fully enclosed ballet flats.
Shop Almond-Toe Mules:
Toteme
Frayed Satin Lounge Slippers Black
The micro frayed edge makes this pair a touch more fun (but also remain very chic).
H&M
Suede Mules - Beige
That price and soft suede? I know these are bound to sell out.