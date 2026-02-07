Spotted in London: The New Jeans Trend the Chicest Dressers are Wearing With Heels and Boots

I commute in London every day, and if there's one thing these constant trips up and down the Elizabeth line have shown me recently, it's that London girls have a new go-to jean. In a subtle but decisive shift, lighter washes and baggy fits are being sidelined in favour of richer, more refined dark-wash, straight-leg silhouettes. Against the darker backdrop of early-year dressing, these inky hues feel perfectly attuned to the city’s greyer, chillier mood.
Lately, it feels impossible to walk through London without spotting this denim trend in action. I’ve clocked it daily on my commute, and what’s especially striking is the silhouette shift that comes with it. This season’s dark-wash jeans are cut slimmer and sleeker, a marked move away from the oversized shapes that dominated before.
They pair excellently with the glossy leather jackets currently circulating through wardrobes as temperatures begin to lift, but they’re just as elegant styled with structured blazers or dramatic scarf coats. The deeper wash gives them a sophistication that lighter denim simply can’t rival, lending even casual outfits a considered, grown-up finish.
I might be biased, but Londoners are some of the best-dressed city dwellers out there, and I’m always happy to follow their lead. Keep scrolling to discover the chicest dark-wash straight-leg jeans worth investing in now.
Shop Dark Wash Straight Leg Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Jeans
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
Danila High-Waisted Jeans
This comes in UK sizes 4—26.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Val jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Straight Wide High-Waist Leather Jeans
Style with the matching jacket or pair it with a simple white tee.
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These are cropped at the ankle for a neater finish.
Frame
The Vertical High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with simple flats or pair with a pointed-toe boot.
Zara
Jeans Z.03 Straight High-Waist Long Length
Dark wash jeans are so easy to slot into a cooler-weather capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.