If Simple Elegance Is Your Vibe Right Now, You'll Probably Want to Try These 7 Chic Outfits

When it comes to summer, we need easy yet chic outfit combos we can rely on. Scroll on to see my pick of the best simple looks to copy.

Stylish fashion influencers wearing simple and elevated summer outfits.
Simplicity is my middle name when it comes to summer dressing. Once the temperature hits over 30°C, I'm all about leaning into clean and elevated outfits that are easy to assemble yet still look polished and put-together. However, this isn't always an easy feat in sweltering temperatures.

To get inspired, I've been scouring Instagram for a whole host of summer outfit ideas that are easy, elevated and anything but boring, and I'm sharing some of my favourites with you below.. From slip-skirt outfits to sleek linen dresses, these ensembles ooze the kind of relaxed and easy refinement that I can't wait to re-create this sunny season.

Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.

7 Simple Outfits That Are Still Elegant and Chic

1. Black Linen Dress + Ballet Flats

Woman in black linen dress and white ballet flats.

Style Notes: A chic black linen dress will work for day or night. Style it with elegant ballet flats and finish the look by tying a silk scarf around your waist for a trend-forward touch.

Shop the Look:

Felice Shirred Linen Mini Dress
FAITHFULL
Felice Shirred Linen Mini Dress in Black

Simple yet so stylish.

Satin Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas in White

Miu Miu's iconic satin ballet flats are so worth the investment.

Signature Monogram Silk Scarf Black
Toteme
Signature Monogram Silk Scarf in Black

Wear around your neck or waist, or tie around your handbag strap.

Luca Bracelet Set - Ecru - Plastic - Sézane
Sézane
Luca Bracelet Set

Such a good price for a set of two bangles.

2. Bermuda Shorts + White Top + Heeled Thong Sandals

Woman in white halter top and black Bermuda shorts.

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts have been trending for a few summers now, proving they're actually pretty timeless. Style a chic black pair with a simple white top and kitten-heel flip-flops for a simple yet elevated look.

Shop the Look:

Drew Low Rise Short
Reformation
Drew Low Rise Short in Pitch Black

Black shorts are so versatile and can be styled in so many ways.

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top in White

The ultimate wardrobe staple.

Croco-Embossed Heeled Flip Flops Black
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Heeled Flip Flops in Black

A pair of minimalist low heels will serve your summer rotation so well.

Leather Bowling Bag
& Other Stories
Leather Bowling Bag in Black Suede

I love the how the leather strap contrasts against the suede body.

3. Polka-Dot Slip Skirt + White Vest + Blazer

Woman in polka-dot skirt and white tank top.

Style Notes: Black-and-white polka dots are the perfect print to incorporate into an elegant summer look. Style a polka-dot skirt with a white tank, and finish with simple thong sandals and a blazer for breezy summer nights.

Shop the Look:

Rib Tank Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Rib Tank Top in White

Arket is my go-to for basics.

White Polka Dot Knee Length Slip Skirt
Nobody's Child
White Polka Dot Knee Length Slip Skirt

Nobody's Child does such gorgeous summer skirts.

Gelso Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer

The Frankie Shop's Gelso blazer is a cult favourite.

Betty Black Leather Flip Flop Heels
Mint Velvet
Betty Black Leather Flip Flop Heels

These will go with so many outfits.

4. White Linen Trousers + White T-Shirt + Raffia Bag

Woman in white linen pants, white t-shirt, and silk scarf.

Style Notes: A white tee and white linen trousers are summer staples I can't live without. Give the duo a fashion-forward touch and style them with buttery beige accessories: a pair of chic flats, a satin scarf worn as a belt and a raffia bag to finish the look. So chic.

Shop the Look:

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt in White

A must-have basic in any wardrobe.

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers in White

Nothing says easy-breezy like white linen trousers.

Medium Louise Bucket in Raffia and Calfskin
CELINE
Medium Louise Bucket in Natural/Tan Raffia and Calfskin

You'll bring this out year after year, it's so worth the investment.

Printed Scarf – Beige/black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Printed Scarf in Beige/Black

Such a versatile accessory.

5. Black Strappy Top + White Trousers + Black Sandals

Woman in black tank top and white pants.

Style Notes: There's just something so stylish about a monochrome outfit. A simple black top and white trousers make for an easy no-think outfit option for day or night. Style with sleek sandals and black accessories.

Shop the Look:

Kansas Silk-Blend Crepe Top
MAX MARA
Kansas Silk-Blend Crepe Top

The silk-blend fabric makes this basic far from boring.

Wide Twill Trousers
H&M
Wide Twill Trousers in White

You can't beat the comfort of wide-leg trousers.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal in Black Leather

A barely-there sandal can dress up any outfit.

Mini Devon Bag in Leather
The Row
Mini Devon Bag in Black Leather

The Row's handbags define understated luxury.

6. Cream Satin Skirt + Knit Vest Top + Flip-Flops

Woman in gray tank and white skirt.

Style Notes: A cream satin skirt always looks so elegant. Give it a casual spin with a linen-knit tank top and a trending long pendant necklace. Clear jelly flip-flops will add the coolest finishing touch.

Shop the Look:

Metallic Vest Top in Gold
Reiss
Imogen Metallic Vest Top

This will easily transition from day to night.

Satin Midi Skirt
Zara
Satin Midi Skirt in Grey/Beige

Such an affordable price for something so elegant-looking.

Beach Day Jelly Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Day Jelly Sandals in Clear/Black

Jelly sandals are one of summer's biggest trends.

The Betty Convertible Silver and Leather Necklace
LIÉ STUDIO
The Betty Convertible Silver and Leather Necklace

This comes with both a chain and cord necklace, so you can style the pendant in different ways.

7. White Shirt + Black Capri Pants + Heeled Sandals

Woman in black capri pants, white tank top, and white button-down.

Style Notes: When you don't have time to think, chic black capri pants paired with an oversized button-down always works. Add sleek black heels to pull the look together.

Shop the Look:

The Boyfriend: Weave, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave in White

No one does shirts like With Nothing Underneath.

Asos Design Seam Detail Split Capri Trouser in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Seam Detail Split Capri Trouser

A great price for something you'll reach for over and over.

Pointed Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals in Black

I love the pointed toe for a sleek finish.

Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Black

Fashion insiders love Alaïa's Le Teckel.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Associate Shopping Director

Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

