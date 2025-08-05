Simplicity is my middle name when it comes to summer dressing. Once the temperature hits over 30°C, I'm all about leaning into clean and elevated outfits that are easy to assemble yet still look polished and put-together. However, this isn't always an easy feat in sweltering temperatures.
To get inspired, I've been scouring Instagram for a whole host of summer outfit ideas that are easy, elevated and anything but boring, and I'm sharing some of my favourites with you below.. From slip-skirt outfits to sleek linen dresses, these ensembles ooze the kind of relaxed and easy refinement that I can't wait to re-create this sunny season.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.
7 Simple Outfits That Are Still Elegant and Chic
1. Black Linen Dress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A chic black linen dress will work for day or night. Style it with elegant ballet flats and finish the look by tying a silk scarf around your waist for a trend-forward touch.
2. Bermuda Shorts + White Top + Heeled Thong Sandals
Style Notes: Bermuda shorts have been trending for a few summers now, proving they're actually pretty timeless. Style a chic black pair with a simple white top and kitten-heel flip-flops for a simple yet elevated look.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Drew Low Rise Short in Pitch Black
Black shorts are so versatile and can be styled in so many ways.
A pair of minimalist low heels will serve your summer rotation so well.
& Other Stories
Leather Bowling Bag in Black Suede
I love the how the leather strap contrasts against the suede body.
3. Polka-Dot Slip Skirt + White Vest + Blazer
Style Notes: Black-and-white polka dots are the perfect print to incorporate into an elegant summer look. Style a polka-dot skirt with a white tank, and finish with simple thong sandals and a blazer for breezy summer nights.
4. White Linen Trousers + White T-Shirt + Raffia Bag
Style Notes: A white tee and white linen trousers are summer staples I can't live without. Give the duo a fashion-forward touch and style them with buttery beige accessories: a pair of chic flats, a satin scarf worn as a belt and a raffia bag to finish the look. So chic.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt in White
A must-have basic in any wardrobe.
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers in White
Nothing says easy-breezy like white linen trousers.
CELINE
Medium Louise Bucket in Natural/Tan Raffia and Calfskin
You'll bring this out year after year, it's so worth the investment.
ARKET
Printed Scarf in Beige/Black
Such a versatile accessory.
5. Black Strappy Top + White Trousers + Black Sandals
Style Notes: There's just something so stylish about a monochrome outfit. A simple black top and white trousers make for an easy no-think outfit option for day or night. Style with sleek sandals and black accessories.
Shop the Look:
MAX MARA
Kansas Silk-Blend Crepe Top
The silk-blend fabric makes this basic far from boring.
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.