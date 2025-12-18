My Chicest Colleagues Tipped Me Off—M&S’s £40 Corduroy Trousers Are Perfect for Winter

M&S’s take on corduroy makes a strong case for the fabric’s return. Here’s why they stand out season after season.

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
m&amp;s cords
(Image credit: @avagilchrist @honeybelleworld)

I’ll be honest: I’d mentally filed corduroy trousers under trends that had already happened. That slightly fusty fabric, forever tied to ABBA, flared silhouettes and a very specific ’70s nostalgia, felt firmly rooted in the past. And yet, over the past few months, something has shifted. Everywhere I look, the women whose style I instinctively trust—the cool girls, the chic colleagues, the fashion people—are wearing corduroy trousers. As it turns out, cords are back.

Of course, this isn’t corduroy as we once knew it. The 2025 iteration feels entirely reworked, cut into wide-leg and barrel-leg silhouettes that instantly modernise the fabric. There’s something undeniably appealing about them in winter: they’re warm without being heavy, tactile without being fussy, and quietly festive thanks to that subtle ribbed texture. Case in point? M&S’s Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers (also available in Slim-Leg and Barrel-Leg—an unassuming high-street hero that not one but two of my chicest colleagues swear by. They’ve been wearing them on repeat all season, and with over 950 glowing reviews, they’re not alone.

Ava wearing m&amp;amp;s cords

Ava wearing the M&S corduroy trousers.

(Image credit: @avagilchrist)

What makes the M&S pair so great is how effortlessly they tick every box. They’re comfortable, affordable and genuinely stylish. Styled simply with a cashmere knit or fine turtleneck, they feel polished enough for everyday wear; paired with leather boots or sleek trainers, they slot seamlessly into a modern winter wardrobe. And for evenings? Add a faux-fur coat and let the trousers do the work.

After selling out repeatedly, the M&S trousers are back. Keep scrolling to the shop the best-selling style now.

Shop M&S Corduroy Trousers

Shop More Corduroy Trousers

Explore More:
Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.