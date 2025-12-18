My Chicest Colleagues Tipped Me Off—M&S’s £40 Corduroy Trousers Are Perfect for Winter

I’ll be honest: I’d mentally filed corduroy trousers under trends that had already happened. That slightly fusty fabric, forever tied to ABBA, flared silhouettes and a very specific ’70s nostalgia, felt firmly rooted in the past. And yet, over the past few months, something has shifted. Everywhere I look, the women whose style I instinctively trust—the cool girls, the chic colleagues, the fashion people—are wearing corduroy trousers. As it turns out, cords are back.
Of course, this isn’t corduroy as we once knew it. The 2025 iteration feels entirely reworked, cut into wide-leg and barrel-leg silhouettes that instantly modernise the fabric. There’s something undeniably appealing about them in winter: they’re warm without being heavy, tactile without being fussy, and quietly festive thanks to that subtle ribbed texture. Case in point? M&S’s Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers (also available in Slim-Leg and Barrel-Leg—an unassuming high-street hero that not one but two of my chicest colleagues swear by. They’ve been wearing them on repeat all season, and with over 950 glowing reviews, they’re not alone.
What makes the M&S pair so great is how effortlessly they tick every box. They’re comfortable, affordable and genuinely stylish. Styled simply with a cashmere knit or fine turtleneck, they feel polished enough for everyday wear; paired with leather boots or sleek trainers, they slot seamlessly into a modern winter wardrobe. And for evenings? Add a faux-fur coat and let the trousers do the work.
After selling out repeatedly, the M&S trousers are back. Keep scrolling to the shop the best-selling style now.
Shop M&S Corduroy Trousers
M&S
Cord Wide Leg Trousers
M&S' viral wide-leg trousers in rich corduroy that feels both classic and modern.
M&S
Cotton Rich Cord Carrot Leg Trousers
A slightly different silhouette, these carrot-leg cords marry easy tailoring with cosy, tactile warmth.
M&S
Cotton Rich Cord Flared Slim Fit Trousers
The pocket and flare make this style incredibly 70s retro.
Shop More Corduroy Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
Part of Zara’s elevated ZW line, these wide-leg cords bring a modern feel to the timeless fabric.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
A sleek, subtly flared silhouette in rich chocolate cord lends a refined, vintage-leaning edge to the cord trend.
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Trousers
I'm obsessed with corduroy in navy, and COS streamlines classic cord with a straight leg and pared-back finish, making these trousers a quietly elevated essential for every day.
hm
Bootcut Corduroy Trousers - Beige
These H&M trousers already sold out once, and it won't be long until they disappear again.
Sezane
New 70's Trousers - Dark Brown - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Retro 70s inspiration meets modern polish in this Sézane pair.
Anthropologie
The Colette Crop Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve: Corduroy Scallop Pocket Edition
These crop wide-leg cords with scallop-pocket detailing have a sophisticated bohemian feel that elevates even simple layers.
Whistles
Black High Waist Cord Barrel Jean
Another barrel-leg silhouette, this Whistles pair adds subtle refinement to the classic cord, with a tailored cut that feels chic and contemporary when styled with knitwear or blazers.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.