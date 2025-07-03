It's Here: The Sophisticated Skirt Trend to Wear With All Your Favourite Footwear This Summer

Skirt trends come and go, but the slip skirt never ages, and its summer 2025 evolution is the possible chicest one yet. Scroll down to find out why.

Three fashion people wearing the best slip skirt trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images @alexachung @sofiarichiegrainge)
I’ve never truly been a fan of the slip skirt. When it comes to dressing for warm weather, my mantra has always been—the looser the better. Why, you ask? Because finding a slip skirt that fits like you're barely wearing a thing is a truly rare feat. However, whether it’s down to the boom of ‘90s nostalgia (hello Gwyneth Paltrow in Great Expectations) or just my tastes evolving, this summer it seems I’m eyeing up slip skirts more and more. Having slowly re-entered the capsule wardrobes of most fashion people over the last few years, I now know that a slip skirt can be one of the hardest-working pieces in my repertoire, thanks mainly to its ability to feel elevated yet timeless regardless of the season.

Gwenyth Paltrow wears a green satin midi skirt and a matching top in the movie Great Expectations released in 1998.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like finding the perfect pair of summer sandals, the search for your ideal slip skirt can be surprisingly tricky, especially when you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for. “Slip skirts can be a bit tricky because they’re usually quite shapeless, which makes getting the proportions right really important—but not always easy. The length of the skirt also plays a big role in how well it works with the rest of your outfit,” explains celebrity wardrobe stylist Kristy Stewart. Which is why slip skirts can, at times, leave us feeling more frumpy than effortlessly elevated, and frankly, I think we deserve better.

Alexa Chung wears an pale blue silk slipskirt with a white lace trim in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshow in TV series Sex in the City wearing an white and red midi slip skirt, black cropped top and a waist bag in a image from the show.

(Image credit: @sarahjessicaparker)

Having worked as a stylist across the music and entertainment industry for a number of years, and appearing in top publications like Vogue, Rollacoaster, Dazed, Paper, Harper's Bazaar, Stewart understands the importance of a well-fitted silhouette. For the slip skirt, she explains, “it’s all about trial and error. Try one skirt on with a range of t-shirts in different shapes and sizes to see what suits you best. As a general rule, shorter slip skirts work well with [relaxed] tees, while longer ones can look better with a more fitted top. Don’t be afraid to mix things up with footwear, either experiment with both light, delicate shoes and heavier, statement ones to find the right balance." Sage advice!

So, if you’re ready to find your best slip skirt, keep scrolling to find out the 15 best slip skirts that look as good as they feel.

Shop Best Slip-Skirts for Every Occasion:

Shop My Edit of the Best Slip Skirts:

Fashion person sasha wears a black slip skirt with a long slit, a bold blue of the shoulder top and a white shoulder bag over her shoulder in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @sasha.mai)

Style Notes: Some people find that slip skirts can throw off their proportions, especially when tucking in tops, which can create unwanted bulk at the waistband. To avoid layering issues, try leaning into relaxed silhouettes on top. Take a cue from Sasha Mai, who let her top flow effortlessly past the waistband. The result is a look that feels elongated, refined and subtly elevated.

The Best Slip Skirts Under £50:

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

The perfect staple.

Sweet Talker Half Slip
Free People
Sweet Talker Half Slip

With an exaggerated slit hem, this skirt is perfect for warmer weather dressing.

MANGO, Long Polka-Dot Skirt

MANGO
Long Polka-Dot Skirt

Polka dots have been everywhere this season, so if you’re looking for an affordable option, look no further!

Topshop Sheer Midi Skirt With Floral Embroidery in Buttermilk
Topshop
Sheer Midi Skirt With Floral Embroidery

In a soft buttermilk yellow, the floral embroidery on this is so sweet.

Buttermilk Yellow Satin Midi Skirt
Next
Satin Midi Skirt

This shape is available in six stunning shades.

The Best Slip Skirts Under £150:

Fashion person Linda wears a black and white polka dot video, a white bikini top and a gold low waisted belt and black flip flop shoes in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @linda.sza)

Style Notes: If the static cling is what draws you away from the slip-skirt, opt for a skirt with an underslip, as Linda Sza has. If the runways and Stewert have told us anything, relaxed shapes are in. Your slip skirt doesn't need to be as form-fitting as years prior, which makes an underslip the perfect addition.

Valentina Convertible Skirt
Free People
Valentina Convertible Skirt

This chic style can be transformed from a classic midi skirt to a relaxed tube top.

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

A staple for so many editors, you can never go wrong with a black slip skirt.

Sandy Skirt - Ecru - Recycled Polyester - Sézane
Sezane
Sandy Skirt

This is perfect for any summer event, styled with a kitten heel and flowy top for a relaxed look.

Sunshine Dorris Skirt
Never Fully Dressed
Sunshine Dorris Skirt

There are a plethora of bold colours and bright colourways available on Never Fully Dressed and I’m thoroughly obsessed!

White Polka Dot Knee Length Slip Skirt
Nobodys Child
Polka Dot Knee Length Slip Skirt

I prefer my polka dots to be smaller, like in this Nobody's Child skirt, as I feel it looks cleaner and more put-together.

The Best Slip Skirts Under £500:

Sofia Richie-Grainge wears a yellow sheer skirt a white vest top and white Alaia ballet flats, she is carrying a orange Missoni shopping bag and a cream a beige canvas tote bag in a recent image from Instagram.

(Image credit: @sofiarichiegrainge)

Style Notes: With sheer and lingerie-inspired shapes taking over both the high street and the runways (notably at Dries Van Noten spring/summer 2025) the slip skirt’s once overly ‘sophisticated’ title has quietly faded into the background. Which is a win for anyone who avoided it for feeling too polished or glamorous. Instead, lean into a touch of sheerness like Sofia Richie Grainge for a look that’s equal parts cool and considered.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

I would style with a strappy heel and a simple halterneck for a look that's as polished as it is cool.

Dorothee Schumacher, Sense of Shine silk satin midi skirt
Dorothee Schumacher
Sense of Shine silk satin midi skirt

The mid-calf, asymmetrical stitching along the hem feels really elevated.

Clover Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt
VERONICA BEARD
Clover Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt

How chic!

Belsito Satin Skirt Soft Steel Blue
Meandem
Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt

Pair with a black top and jewelled heeled sandals for an elevated night out outfit.

Bar Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
ANINE BING
Bar Silk-Satin Midi Skirt

I turn to Anine Bing again and again when looking for elevated staple pieces.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor
