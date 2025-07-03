It's Here: The Sophisticated Skirt Trend to Wear With All Your Favourite Footwear This Summer
Skirt trends come and go, but the slip skirt never ages, and its summer 2025 evolution is the possible chicest one yet. Scroll down to find out why.
I’ve never truly been a fan of the slip skirt. When it comes to dressing for warm weather, my mantra has always been—the looser the better. Why, you ask? Because finding a slip skirt that fits like you're barely wearing a thing is a truly rare feat. However, whether it’s down to the boom of ‘90s nostalgia (hello Gwyneth Paltrow in Great Expectations) or just my tastes evolving, this summer it seems I’m eyeing up slip skirts more and more. Having slowly re-entered the capsule wardrobes of most fashion people over the last few years, I now know that a slip skirt can be one of the hardest-working pieces in my repertoire, thanks mainly to its ability to feel elevated yet timeless regardless of the season.
Much like finding the perfect pair of summer sandals, the search for your ideal slip skirt can be surprisingly tricky, especially when you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for. “Slip skirts can be a bit tricky because they’re usually quite shapeless, which makes getting the proportions right really important—but not always easy. The length of the skirt also plays a big role in how well it works with the rest of your outfit,” explains celebrity wardrobe stylist Kristy Stewart. Which is why slip skirts can, at times, leave us feeling more frumpy than effortlessly elevated, and frankly, I think we deserve better.
“Slip skirts can be a bit tricky because they’re usually quite shapeless, which makes getting the proportions right really important—but not always easy. The length of the skirt also plays a big role in how well it works with the rest of your outfit,” explains celebrity wardrobe stylist Kristy Stewart.
Having worked as a stylist across the music and entertainment industry for a number of years, and appearing in top publications like Vogue, Rollacoaster, Dazed, Paper, Harper's Bazaar, Stewart understands the importance of a well-fitted silhouette. For the slip skirt, she explains, “it’s all about trial and error. Try one skirt on with a range of t-shirts in different shapes and sizes to see what suits you best. As a general rule, shorter slip skirts work well with [relaxed] tees, while longer ones can look better with a more fitted top. Don’t be afraid to mix things up with footwear, either experiment with both light, delicate shoes and heavier, statement ones to find the right balance." Sage advice!
So, if you’re ready to find your best slip skirt, keep scrolling to find out the 15 best slip skirts that look as good as they feel.
Shop Best Slip-Skirts for Every Occasion:
- Best Black Slip Skirt: Roxi slip midi skirt £130 REISS
- Best White Slip Skirt: Crystal Midi Skirt £175 RIXO
- Best Lace slip Skirt: Irene lace-trimmed silk-charmeuse skirt £1070 THE ROW
- Best Elasticated Slip Skirt: Saagneta Satin Maxi Skirt £130 SAMSOE SAMSOE
- Best Polka-Dot Slip Skirt: Lola Midnight Skirt £82 SUSMIES
- Best Lingerie-Inspired Slip Skirt: Carolina Lace-Trim Silk-Charmeuse Midi Skirt £230 REFORMATION
Shop My Edit of the Best Slip Skirts:
Style Notes: Some people find that slip skirts can throw off their proportions, especially when tucking in tops, which can create unwanted bulk at the waistband. To avoid layering issues, try leaning into relaxed silhouettes on top. Take a cue from Sasha Mai, who let her top flow effortlessly past the waistband. The result is a look that feels elongated, refined and subtly elevated.
The Best Slip Skirts Under £50:
The Best Slip Skirts Under £150:
Style Notes: If the static cling is what draws you away from the slip-skirt, opt for a skirt with an underslip, as Linda Sza has. If the runways and Stewert have told us anything, relaxed shapes are in. Your slip skirt doesn't need to be as form-fitting as years prior, which makes an underslip the perfect addition.
The Best Slip Skirts Under £500:
Style Notes: With sheer and lingerie-inspired shapes taking over both the high street and the runways (notably at Dries Van Noten spring/summer 2025) the slip skirt’s once overly ‘sophisticated’ title has quietly faded into the background. Which is a win for anyone who avoided it for feeling too polished or glamorous. Instead, lean into a touch of sheerness like Sofia Richie Grainge for a look that’s equal parts cool and considered.
-
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the 15 Pretty Nordstrom Fashion and Beauty Finds in My Cart RN
Lace-trim skirts, shimmery eye shadows, and more.
-
This Is *the* Controversial Skirt Trend to Wear With Flip-Flops This Summer
This is one of the best go-to summer outfits.
-
10 Summer Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Get ready for endless compliments.
-
31 Zara Summer Standouts Fashion People Are Swooning Over
Shop them before they sell out.
-
Fashion People Are Packing This Pretty Skirt Trend Instead of Miniskirts for Vacations in Europe
Sofia Richie Grainge is one of them.
-
Even White Poplin Skirts Can't Compete With the Pretty Skirt Trend I've Seen in NYC, Milan, and Paris
Hands down, it's the most elegant buy of the summer.
-
This Is the Skirt Fashion People Are Going to Be Wearing for the Next 3 Months
Here's how to style yours.
-
7 Summer Basics You Can Wear All Season Without Getting Bored
Elevated closet staples.