I’ve never truly been a fan of the slip skirt. When it comes to dressing for warm weather, my mantra has always been—the looser the better. Why, you ask? Because finding a slip skirt that fits like you're barely wearing a thing is a truly rare feat. However, whether it’s down to the boom of ‘90s nostalgia (hello Gwyneth Paltrow in Great Expectations) or just my tastes evolving, this summer it seems I’m eyeing up slip skirts more and more. Having slowly re-entered the capsule wardrobes of most fashion people over the last few years, I now know that a slip skirt can be one of the hardest-working pieces in my repertoire, thanks mainly to its ability to feel elevated yet timeless regardless of the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like finding the perfect pair of summer sandals, the search for your ideal slip skirt can be surprisingly tricky, especially when you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for. “Slip skirts can be a bit tricky because they’re usually quite shapeless, which makes getting the proportions right really important—but not always easy. The length of the skirt also plays a big role in how well it works with the rest of your outfit,” explains celebrity wardrobe stylist Kristy Stewart. Which is why slip skirts can, at times, leave us feeling more frumpy than effortlessly elevated, and frankly, I think we deserve better.

“Slip skirts can be a bit tricky because they’re usually quite shapeless, which makes getting the proportions right really important—but not always easy. The length of the skirt also plays a big role in how well it works with the rest of your outfit,” explains celebrity wardrobe stylist Kristy Stewart.

Having worked as a stylist across the music and entertainment industry for a number of years, and appearing in top publications like Vogue, Rollacoaster, Dazed, Paper, Harper's Bazaar, Stewart understands the importance of a well-fitted silhouette. For the slip skirt, she explains, “it’s all about trial and error. Try one skirt on with a range of t-shirts in different shapes and sizes to see what suits you best. As a general rule, shorter slip skirts work well with [relaxed] tees, while longer ones can look better with a more fitted top. Don’t be afraid to mix things up with footwear, either experiment with both light, delicate shoes and heavier, statement ones to find the right balance." Sage advice!

So, if you’re ready to find your best slip skirt, keep scrolling to find out the 15 best slip skirts that look as good as they feel.

Shop Best Slip-Skirts for Every Occasion:

Shop My Edit of the Best Slip Skirts:

Style Notes: Some people find that slip skirts can throw off their proportions, especially when tucking in tops, which can create unwanted bulk at the waistband. To avoid layering issues, try leaning into relaxed silhouettes on top. Take a cue from Sasha Mai, who let her top flow effortlessly past the waistband. The result is a look that feels elongated, refined and subtly elevated.

The Best Slip Skirts Under £50:

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW The perfect staple. Free People Sweet Talker Half Slip £40 SHOP NOW With an exaggerated slit hem, this skirt is perfect for warmer weather dressing. MANGO Long Polka-Dot Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Polka dots have been everywhere this season, so if you’re looking for an affordable option, look no further! Topshop Sheer Midi Skirt With Floral Embroidery £40 SHOP NOW In a soft buttermilk yellow, the floral embroidery on this is so sweet. Next Satin Midi Skirt £32 SHOP NOW This shape is available in six stunning shades.

The Best Slip Skirts Under £150:

Style Notes: If the static cling is what draws you away from the slip-skirt, opt for a skirt with an underslip, as Linda Sza has. If the runways and Stewert have told us anything, relaxed shapes are in. Your slip skirt doesn't need to be as form-fitting as years prior, which makes an underslip the perfect addition.

Free People Valentina Convertible Skirt £88 SHOP NOW This chic style can be transformed from a classic midi skirt to a relaxed tube top. & Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW A staple for so many editors, you can never go wrong with a black slip skirt. Sezane Sandy Skirt £115 SHOP NOW This is perfect for any summer event, styled with a kitten heel and flowy top for a relaxed look. Never Fully Dressed Sunshine Dorris Skirt £79 SHOP NOW There are a plethora of bold colours and bright colourways available on Never Fully Dressed and I’m thoroughly obsessed! Nobodys Child Polka Dot Knee Length Slip Skirt £55 SHOP NOW I prefer my polka dots to be smaller, like in this Nobody's Child skirt, as I feel it looks cleaner and more put-together.

The Best Slip Skirts Under £500:

Style Notes: With sheer and lingerie-inspired shapes taking over both the high street and the runways (notably at Dries Van Noten spring/summer 2025) the slip skirt’s once overly ‘sophisticated’ title has quietly faded into the background. Which is a win for anyone who avoided it for feeling too polished or glamorous. Instead, lean into a touch of sheerness like Sofia Richie Grainge for a look that’s equal parts cool and considered.