Yes, Loafers Look Good With Trousers, But Parisians Know They Look Even Chicer With Jeans—These Looks Prove It

I'm turning to the French style set for all my styling inspiration, as usual. Discover below how they are wearing jeans with loafers this season.

French girl jeans and loafers
(Image credit: @lenafarl, @juliesfi, @lefevrediary)
Jump to category:
Chloe Gallacher's avatar
By
published
in Features

If there’s one thing you can count on French women for, it’s a timeless, elegant approach to style. They undoubtedly have the ability to make the most simple pieces look elevated but also feel fresh and new. So it makes sense, then, that I often turn to them for inspiration on how to wear things in a reinvented yet effortless way.

Loafers are one such item. As one of those rare items that transcend trend cycles and settle comfortably into capsule-wardrobe territory, they’re a style we reach for time and time again, in any season, because they instantly elevate an outfit. French women, of course, have long understood their power—especially when paired with jeans.

I’ve typically worn my loafers with tailored trousers, but the French have convinced me otherwise: they somehow make loafers and jeans look infinitely chicer. I’ve never naturally gravitated towards loafers, yet after investing in a brown suede pair—and quickly adding a black leather pair to my collection—I finally understand their appeal. I didn’t realise just how versatile and wearable they truly are, and I’ve barely taken them off since.

Now, I’m turning to French women for inspiration on even more ways to style my loafers with denim. And if, like me, you’re a bit of a loafer novice in need of outfit ideas, look no further. I’ve rounded up my favourite French-inspired jeans-and-loafers looks to help you recreate their effortless style as we head into 2026.

French Girl Jeans and Loafers Outfits to Copy:

1. Knitted Jumper + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers

French girl jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: When it comes to a winter wardrobe, a chunky knitted jumper is a must. A black and white striped roll-neck is such a classic synonymous with French style, so it comes as no surprise that Léna has opted for one. Paired with a straight-leg jean, add a ribbed sock and black leather loafers for a flawless look.

Shop the Look:

2. Leather Bomber Jacket + Light Wash Jeans + Loafers

French girl jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: Leather bomber jackets are in the limelight right now and have taken the fashion world by storm. We’ve seen them everywhere as of late and don’t anticipate their departure any time soon, so it’s a go-to style to opt for to pair with a sleek light blue jean and classic black loafer.

Shop the Look:

3. Suede Blazer + Flared Jeans + Suede Loafers

French girl jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times – suede is back with a bang and here to stay. Once a fleeting trend, suede has cemented itself in fashion for the foreseeable future and is such an easily accessible piece now. Pairing a suede blazer with suede loafers gives a cohesive finish to a look, simply add an indigo denim flared jean for a chic, fresh boho-esque look.

Shop the Look:

Shop More Jeans I Love: