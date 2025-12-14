Yes, Loafers Look Good With Trousers, But Parisians Know They Look Even Chicer With Jeans—These Looks Prove It

If there’s one thing you can count on French women for, it’s a timeless, elegant approach to style. They undoubtedly have the ability to make the most simple pieces look elevated but also feel fresh and new. So it makes sense, then, that I often turn to them for inspiration on how to wear things in a reinvented yet effortless way.
Loafers are one such item. As one of those rare items that transcend trend cycles and settle comfortably into capsule-wardrobe territory, they’re a style we reach for time and time again, in any season, because they instantly elevate an outfit. French women, of course, have long understood their power—especially when paired with jeans.
I’ve typically worn my loafers with tailored trousers, but the French have convinced me otherwise: they somehow make loafers and jeans look infinitely chicer. I’ve never naturally gravitated towards loafers, yet after investing in a brown suede pair—and quickly adding a black leather pair to my collection—I finally understand their appeal. I didn’t realise just how versatile and wearable they truly are, and I’ve barely taken them off since.
Now, I’m turning to French women for inspiration on even more ways to style my loafers with denim. And if, like me, you’re a bit of a loafer novice in need of outfit ideas, look no further. I’ve rounded up my favourite French-inspired jeans-and-loafers looks to help you recreate their effortless style as we head into 2026.
French Girl Jeans and Loafers Outfits to Copy:
1. Knitted Jumper + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: When it comes to a winter wardrobe, a chunky knitted jumper is a must. A black and white striped roll-neck is such a classic synonymous with French style, so it comes as no surprise that Léna has opted for one. Paired with a straight-leg jean, add a ribbed sock and black leather loafers for a flawless look.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Turtleneck Jumper
Such a chic, classic jumper that I bring out year after year.
Style Notes: Leather bomber jackets are in the limelight right now and have taken the fashion world by storm. We’ve seen them everywhere as of late and don’t anticipate their departure any time soon, so it’s a go-to style to opt for to pair with a sleek light blue jean and classic black loafer.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket
Nour Hammour do the most irresistible coats.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne's inclusive sizing is seriously impressive, these are available from a W24-W40.
Dear Frances
Joss Loafer
I couldn't be without my black leather loafers now.
COS
Long Leather Gloves
Guaranteed warmth and style at the same time.
3. Suede Blazer + Flared Jeans + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times – suede is back with a bang and here to stay. Once a fleeting trend, suede has cemented itself in fashion for the foreseeable future and is such an easily accessible piece now. Pairing a suede blazer with suede loafers gives a cohesive finish to a look, simply add an indigo denim flared jean for a chic, fresh boho-esque look.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Blazer
Suede blazers won't be going out of style any time soon.
COS
Clean Cut Regular Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
A core layering piece.
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Modernist Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I love the deep indigo wash.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
My next designer purchase is absolutely going to be a pair of suede YSL loafers.
Shop More Jeans I Love:
MATTEAU
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Matteau jeans are as good as their summer dresses.
ZARA
Zw Collection Barrel High-Waist Jeans
Zara is my high-street go-to brand for jeans.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
I love these slightly barel-leg jeans.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
Chocolate brown is a big trending colour right now and a brown jean gives a softer finish to black.
Victoria Beckham
Alina High-Rise Wide-Leg jeans
I love the contrast stitching finish.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
I can't believe these are from the high-street.
MOTHER
Lasso Sneak Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I love the styling of this entire look.
AGOLDE
90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans
Agolde are some of the best designer jeans out there.