11 Chic Outfits Women in Paris, London and NYC Wear to Look Stylish in the Summer

I've never really thought of myself as a "summer" person. I've long professed my love of autumn and the layers that come with it. And yet, still, after my annual pilgrimage to my attic to bring down my warm-weather wares, I was much more excited about the prospect of slipping into linen trousers, cotton dresses and leather sandals than I thought I'd be. Not only that but I was surprised, yet again, by just how much clothes and accessories I already own that work for the season. Turns out, I may just be a "summer" after all.

Now, with the sun shining and temperatures feeling slightly more palatable, I've found myself thinking a lot about outfit ideas lately—particularly the ones that feel current for summer 2025. I really don't need to buy anything new (I'm also pregnant which means I'll be living in anything I own with an elasticated waistband for the foreseeable) but I firmly believe that, when it comes to summer, it's not about what you wear but how you wear it.

From chic ways to update a simple white dress to the fast-track way to pull together your separates, I've charted 11 summer 2025 outfit ideas for you to try, which you should largely be able to re-create with pieces you already own (or something similar).

11 Summer 2025 Outfit Ideas to Try

1. Brown Dress + Black Accessories

Style Notes: Brown remains a key colour trend for summer 2025 and I fully intend on breaking an outdated fashion "rule" by wearing it with black, most likely in the form of accessories, for a subtle contrast.

Massimo Dutti Midi Dress Cotton Blend Straps £100 SHOP NOW

hush Pebble Pendant Cord Necklace £42 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Béryl Woven Leather Mary Jane Flats £445 SHOP NOW

2. Tie-Front Top + Printed Trousers

Style Notes: Of all the summer top trends you can wear, the style I enjoy most is that of the tie-front top. Make it feel more 2025 by pairing it with printed trousers and suede sandals.

Nobody's Child Red Linen-Blend Tie Front Sleeveless Top £45 SHOP NOW

MATTEAU Floral-Print Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants £383 SHOP NOW

A.Emery Jalen Slim Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW

3. Vest Top + Denim Bermudas

Style Notes: Long shorts might look chic but they can be tricky to style. That's why I suggest sticking to the basics—such as a vest top or a well-cut white T-shirt—and then adding personality with accessories, such as a printed bag or statement jewellery.

ZARA Wide Strap Vest Top £12 SHOP NOW

Free People Montana Shorts £78 SHOP NOW

4. Stripe Shirt + Loose Jeans

Style Notes: Just because it's summer, that doesn't mean you need to turn your back on jeans. Look for wide-leg pairs as they'll be cooler to wear and finish with an equally loose-fit top. If you ask me, a striped shirt always looks polished.

hush Clio Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

5. Full Skirt + Mary Janes

Style Notes: Circle skirts are a big trend right now, especially those with bubble hems. Give them a timeless twist with a simple top and Mary Jane shoes.

Nobody's Child Black Bardot Top £35 SHOP NOW

River Island Beige Bubble Hem Midi Skirt £49 SHOP NOW

hush Maeva Mary Jane Leather Flats £99 SHOP NOW

6. Cardigan + White Dress

Style Notes: As much as I'd love to be able to step outside without a woollen layer, this is Britain and knitwear is essential pretty well all year round. Use a colourful knit to pep up a chic white dress.

Sezane Othello Cardigan £115 SHOP NOW

Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil Earrings £98 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Quinn Dress £278 SHOP NOW

7. Sweatshirt + Shorts

Style Notes: Cotton shorts are an ideal alternative if miniskirts just aren't your thing. Lean into their casual aesthetic with a sweatshirt, baseball cap and versatile trainers.

Reformation Miles Short £98 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

8. Linen Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: What is summer without a linen shirt? One of the most versatile pieces in any warm-weather wardrobe, layer over a dress, pair with a bikini on beach days, or pair with equally chic wide-leg trousers for an effortless but highly elevated ensemble.

Whistles Red Linen Grandad Collar Shirt £89 £71 SHOP NOW

Hobbs Salma Beaded Necklace £39 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI Double Loop Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £385 SHOP NOW

9. Denim Jacket + Colourful Jeans

Style Notes: Another way to make jeans work for summer? Try a different colour! Something like beige, ecru or even a brighter tone will feel objectively more summery than black and blue pairs. For an even fresher take, pair with white sandals.

ME+EM Cotton Denim Stripe Jacket £250 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Extreme Tapered Jean £175 SHOP NOW

The Row Bare Leather Sandals £860 SHOP NOW

10. Strapless Dress + Light Scarf

Style Notes: Strapless dresses and tops are something many of us have lurking in our wardrobes. For an elegant spin, style with a lightweight scarf to give it old-money polish.

Rixo Julien Scarf Antelope Spot Black £65 SHOP NOW

Reformation Astoria Dress £298 SHOP NOW

DeMellier Tokyo Bag in Black Smooth £345 SHOP NOW

11. Jumper + Linen Skirt

Style Notes: A white skirt is a staple for so many fashion people come summer, but even I, someone who owns a few, can grow a little tired of them as the season progresses. Breathe a new lease of life into them with a bright top or knit.

COS Merino Wool Crew-Neck Jumper £85 SHOP NOW

Reformation Ivy Linen Skirt £158 SHOP NOW