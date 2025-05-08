11 Chic Outfits Women in Paris, London and NYC Wear to Look Stylish in the Summer

I've never really thought of myself as a "summer" person. I've long professed my love of autumn and the layers that come with it. And yet, still, after my annual pilgrimage to my attic to bring down my warm-weather wares, I was much more excited about the prospect of slipping into linen trousers, cotton dresses and leather sandals than I thought I'd be. Not only that but I was surprised, yet again, by just how much clothes and accessories I already own that work for the season. Turns out, I may just be a "summer" after all.

Now, with the sun shining and temperatures feeling slightly more palatable, I've found myself thinking a lot about outfit ideas lately—particularly the ones that feel current for summer 2025. I really don't need to buy anything new (I'm also pregnant which means I'll be living in anything I own with an elasticated waistband for the foreseeable) but I firmly believe that, when it comes to summer, it's not about what you wear but how you wear it.

From chic ways to update a simple white dress to the fast-track way to pull together your separates, I've charted 11 summer 2025 outfit ideas for you to try, which you should largely be able to re-create with pieces you already own (or something similar).

11 Summer 2025 Outfit Ideas to Try

1. Brown Dress + Black Accessories

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @ingridedvinsen wears a brown dress with black accessories

Style Notes: Brown remains a key colour trend for summer 2025 and I fully intend on breaking an outdated fashion "rule" by wearing it with black, most likely in the form of accessories, for a subtle contrast.

2. Tie-Front Top + Printed Trousers

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @smythsisters wears a pair of printed trousers and a tie-front top

Style Notes: Of all the summer top trends you can wear, the style I enjoy most is that of the tie-front top. Make it feel more 2025 by pairing it with printed trousers and suede sandals.

3. Vest Top + Denim Bermudas

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @johannalager wears a pair of white denim Bermuda shorts with a black top and cow-print bag

Style Notes: Long shorts might look chic but they can be tricky to style. That's why I suggest sticking to the basics—such as a vest top or a well-cut white T-shirt—and then adding personality with accessories, such as a printed bag or statement jewellery.

4. Stripe Shirt + Loose Jeans

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @mimixn wears loose jeans and a blue stripe shirt

Style Notes: Just because it's summer, that doesn't mean you need to turn your back on jeans. Look for wide-leg pairs as they'll be cooler to wear and finish with an equally loose-fit top. If you ask me, a striped shirt always looks polished.

5. Full Skirt + Mary Janes

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @nnennaechem wears a beige bubble hem skirt with a black off-the-shoulder top

Style Notes: Circle skirts are a big trend right now, especially those with bubble hems. Give them a timeless twist with a simple top and Mary Jane shoes.

6. Cardigan + White Dress

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @abimarvel wears a white dress with a coral cardigan

Style Notes: As much as I'd love to be able to step outside without a woollen layer, this is Britain and knitwear is essential pretty well all year round. Use a colourful knit to pep up a chic white dress.

7. Sweatshirt + Shorts

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @kimturkington_ wears a pair of stripe shorts, trainers and a jumper

Style Notes: Cotton shorts are an ideal alternative if miniskirts just aren't your thing. Lean into their casual aesthetic with a sweatshirt, baseball cap and versatile trainers.

8. Linen Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @marina_torres wears a red linen shirt and wide-leg trousers

Style Notes: What is summer without a linen shirt? One of the most versatile pieces in any warm-weather wardrobe, layer over a dress, pair with a bikini on beach days, or pair with equally chic wide-leg trousers for an effortless but highly elevated ensemble.

9. Denim Jacket + Colourful Jeans

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @tamaramory wears beige jeans and a striped jacket

Style Notes: Another way to make jeans work for summer? Try a different colour! Something like beige, ecru or even a brighter tone will feel objectively more summery than black and blue pairs. For an even fresher take, pair with white sandals.

10. Strapless Dress + Light Scarf

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @chanelmckinsie wears a white strapless dress and neck scarf

Style Notes: Strapless dresses and tops are something many of us have lurking in our wardrobes. For an elegant spin, style with a lightweight scarf to give it old-money polish.

11. Jumper + Linen Skirt

Summer Outfit Ideas 2025: @monikh wears a white linen skirt with white sandals and a green jumper

Style Notes: A white skirt is a staple for so many fashion people come summer, but even I, someone who owns a few, can grow a little tired of them as the season progresses. Breathe a new lease of life into them with a bright top or knit.

