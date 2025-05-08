11 Chic Outfits Women in Paris, London and NYC Wear to Look Stylish in the Summer
My thoughts are currently focused on summer, specifically the outfits I'll wear over the course of the next few months. Below I've found 11 that are perfect for rotating in 2025.
I've never really thought of myself as a "summer" person. I've long professed my love of autumn and the layers that come with it. And yet, still, after my annual pilgrimage to my attic to bring down my warm-weather wares, I was much more excited about the prospect of slipping into linen trousers, cotton dresses and leather sandals than I thought I'd be. Not only that but I was surprised, yet again, by just how much clothes and accessories I already own that work for the season. Turns out, I may just be a "summer" after all.
Now, with the sun shining and temperatures feeling slightly more palatable, I've found myself thinking a lot about outfit ideas lately—particularly the ones that feel current for summer 2025. I really don't need to buy anything new (I'm also pregnant which means I'll be living in anything I own with an elasticated waistband for the foreseeable) but I firmly believe that, when it comes to summer, it's not about what you wear but how you wear it.
From chic ways to update a simple white dress to the fast-track way to pull together your separates, I've charted 11 summer 2025 outfit ideas for you to try, which you should largely be able to re-create with pieces you already own (or something similar).
11 Summer 2025 Outfit Ideas to Try
1. Brown Dress + Black Accessories
Style Notes: Brown remains a key colour trend for summer 2025 and I fully intend on breaking an outdated fashion "rule" by wearing it with black, most likely in the form of accessories, for a subtle contrast.
Shop the Look:
2. Tie-Front Top + Printed Trousers
Style Notes: Of all the summer top trends you can wear, the style I enjoy most is that of the tie-front top. Make it feel more 2025 by pairing it with printed trousers and suede sandals.
Shop the Look:
3. Vest Top + Denim Bermudas
Style Notes: Long shorts might look chic but they can be tricky to style. That's why I suggest sticking to the basics—such as a vest top or a well-cut white T-shirt—and then adding personality with accessories, such as a printed bag or statement jewellery.
Shop the Look:
4. Stripe Shirt + Loose Jeans
Style Notes: Just because it's summer, that doesn't mean you need to turn your back on jeans. Look for wide-leg pairs as they'll be cooler to wear and finish with an equally loose-fit top. If you ask me, a striped shirt always looks polished.
Shop the Look:
5. Full Skirt + Mary Janes
Style Notes: Circle skirts are a big trend right now, especially those with bubble hems. Give them a timeless twist with a simple top and Mary Jane shoes.
Shop the Look:
6. Cardigan + White Dress
Style Notes: As much as I'd love to be able to step outside without a woollen layer, this is Britain and knitwear is essential pretty well all year round. Use a colourful knit to pep up a chic white dress.
Shop the Look:
7. Sweatshirt + Shorts
Style Notes: Cotton shorts are an ideal alternative if miniskirts just aren't your thing. Lean into their casual aesthetic with a sweatshirt, baseball cap and versatile trainers.
Shop the Look:
8. Linen Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: What is summer without a linen shirt? One of the most versatile pieces in any warm-weather wardrobe, layer over a dress, pair with a bikini on beach days, or pair with equally chic wide-leg trousers for an effortless but highly elevated ensemble.
Shop the Look:
9. Denim Jacket + Colourful Jeans
Style Notes: Another way to make jeans work for summer? Try a different colour! Something like beige, ecru or even a brighter tone will feel objectively more summery than black and blue pairs. For an even fresher take, pair with white sandals.
Shop the Look:
10. Strapless Dress + Light Scarf
Style Notes: Strapless dresses and tops are something many of us have lurking in our wardrobes. For an elegant spin, style with a lightweight scarf to give it old-money polish.
Shop the Look:
11. Jumper + Linen Skirt
Style Notes: A white skirt is a staple for so many fashion people come summer, but even I, someone who owns a few, can grow a little tired of them as the season progresses. Breathe a new lease of life into them with a bright top or knit.
Shop the Look:
