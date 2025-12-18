If you know me, you'll know I'm a type-A person. Planning, organising and scheduling is how I relax, which sets me in good standing as a shopping editor. I like to be one step ahead, whether that's honing in on rising trends before they've broken through, or assembling my wardrobe ahead of a new season. And with the new year on the horizon, I'm ready to get my wardrobe in order and set myself up for a very stylish 2026. With an array of gifts purchased this month, I'm working with a limited budget right now, so I'm turning to the high street heroes that always get it right: COS, Mango and H&M.
My current shopping needs are two-fold. First, I'm bolstering my capsule wardrobe to ensure that the foundations are strong enough to support my looks throughout the coming year. Alongside, I'm ready for a little update with trending styles and a few standout pieces that will rejuvenate my outfits, making them feel brand new again with just a few small tweaks. That's where this trifecta of brilliant high street brands comes in. All three have outdone themselves with their winter collections, offering timeless silhouettes that look triple the price, ahead of the curve designs that feel like they're straight off the runways, and considered silhouettes that I know will go the distance, and make my small budget work harder.
The drop in temperatures has encouraged me to start with great knitwear, and few are doing it better than COS this season. Sumptuous cashmere and cosy wool offerings with high-end looking designs have become a speciality for the brand, and I have handpicked a selection of best-selling styles below. Alongside, I've hunted down contemporary denim cuts, elegant satin pieces and a series of accessories that could easily pass for designer. Even one or two pieces will instantly update my wardrobe and bring it straight into 2026.
Keep scrolling to shop the best new-in buys at COS, Mango and H&M.
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
This rich burgundy shade will instantly take your looks to a more elegant place.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
COS's best-selling cashmere knit now comes in this refined cream shade.
MANGO
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
Bring a touch of polish to denim looks with these trousers.
COS
Belt-Detail Funnel-Neck Wool Vest
The neckline! The cap sleeves! The belt! COS has done it again.
H&M
Waisted Cardigan
H&M's waisted cardigans always sell out fast, so don't wait around.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS's best-selling tailored trousers will bolster any capsule wardrobe.
H&M
V-Neck Jumper
H&M proves that simply styles can be incredibly effective.
MANGO
Faux-Leather Godet Skirt
Add a turtleneck top and knee-high boots.
COS
Gallery Tote Bag - Croc-Effect Leather
A new addition to COS's spectacular handbag collection.
H&M
Belted Cape Coat
There's so much elegance in this one coat.
H&M
Alpaca-Blend One-Shoulder Jumper
Note the cosy infusion of alpaca wool.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
I've tried (and adored) these jeans. Now they come in a highly refined deep brown colourway.
MANGO
Suede Jacket With Buttons
Layer up knits underneath now, or throw over a simple Tee in the spring months.
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin
I just know I'll call upon these classic loafers season after season.
COS
Ribbed Merino Wool Jacket
COS always get the finer details right, like this bold funnel-neck collar.
H&M
Velour Trousers
Lean into rich winter textures with these velour trousers.
COS
Gathered Quilted Down Jacket
A chic way to stay warm. This also comes in black and a soft red.
H&M
Shawl-Detail Satin Blouse
If you have any dressy plans in your calendar, rely on this refined satin blouse.
MANGO
Ribbed Sweater With Scarf Detail
Scarf details are set to stick around for 2026 (and beyond).