I'm Building a Chic, Timeless 2026 Wardrobe—These COS, H&M and Mango Buys Have Made It Easy

My capsule wardrobe is ready for a refresh ahead of 2026, and I've turned to three stores that always give an infusion of elegance with every piece.

Woman wears fitted cardigan, woman wears burgundy coat, woman wears black turtleneck top
If you know me, you'll know I'm a type-A person. Planning, organising and scheduling is how I relax, which sets me in good standing as a shopping editor. I like to be one step ahead, whether that's honing in on rising trends before they've broken through, or assembling my wardrobe ahead of a new season. And with the new year on the horizon, I'm ready to get my wardrobe in order and set myself up for a very stylish 2026. With an array of gifts purchased this month, I'm working with a limited budget right now, so I'm turning to the high street heroes that always get it right: COS, Mango and H&M.

COS chunky funnel neck jumper

COS Chunky Cashmere Funnel Neck Jumper (£249)

(Image credit: COS)

My current shopping needs are two-fold. First, I'm bolstering my capsule wardrobe to ensure that the foundations are strong enough to support my looks throughout the coming year. Alongside, I'm ready for a little update with trending styles and a few standout pieces that will rejuvenate my outfits, making them feel brand new again with just a few small tweaks. That's where this trifecta of brilliant high street brands comes in. All three have outdone themselves with their winter collections, offering timeless silhouettes that look triple the price, ahead of the curve designs that feel like they're straight off the runways, and considered silhouettes that I know will go the distance, and make my small budget work harder.

The drop in temperatures has encouraged me to start with great knitwear, and few are doing it better than COS this season. Sumptuous cashmere and cosy wool offerings with high-end looking designs have become a speciality for the brand, and I have handpicked a selection of best-selling styles below. Alongside, I've hunted down contemporary denim cuts, elegant satin pieces and a series of accessories that could easily pass for designer. Even one or two pieces will instantly update my wardrobe and bring it straight into 2026.

Keep scrolling to shop the best new-in buys at COS, Mango and H&M.

Shop the Best New In Buys From COS, Mango and H&M