French women and timeless style are inextricably linked. They know how to get dressed in the morning, and are experts in curating hard-working, polished, and elegant wardrobes. No wonder I turn to their social feeds for a constant stream of styling inspiration and outfit formulas, and right now, I've noted many of them favouring skirts, tailored trousers and leggings over jeans.
Why, I hear you say. Well, first off, jeans will always be there, and are a trusty closet staple many of us turn to daily. But French women are taking things up a notch, and turning to styles which, I believe, are far more tasteful and grown-up. Cigarette, tailored and corduroy trousers, miniandpencil skirts, plus infallible leggings are what women in the City of Lights are opting for, and no doubt will be well into 2026. This isn't to say to ditch your jeans entirely; they are, of course, a classic wardrobe staple and have been for generations. This is more of a movement and a desire to dress up a little and think outside of the rigid, blue denim box.
The art of putting together a great look is one we can all master, and with a little bit of nudging from French women, I'm queuing up some ideas that I will be emulating come 2026. If you're ready to give the jeans a rest, scroll on for some chic looks to bookmark now, plus some shopping ideas to help you realise them.
Style Notes: Double the knits, and double the chicness. This is a masterclass in utilising timeless pieces and reworking them for a fresh result. It is also so perfect for the chilly days that the new year brings with it! Team a navy rollneck, black leather pencil skirt and high-vamp ballet flats, and drape an extra knit on your shoulder, this time in a contrasting hue. Anne-Laure Mais picks a rust-toned merino knit here, which I think is spot on for the tones of the season, and adds a soft pop of colour to an otherwise simple look. A pencil skirt, in leather, will also never date, and is a great investment piece for a French-coded closet.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Katie Knitted Roll Neck Jumper
Sumptuous, soft and chic. The perfect knit from Aligne.
Whistles
Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt
Spot on for office days and dressed up evenings, too.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Taupe Leather
The caramel tone is so delicious.
Sézane
Kylie Cardigan
Knot this over your shoulders for a splash of colour.
Style Notes: This look just whispers comfort, but is still put-together, stylish and polished. You may think grey, brown and black cannot be mixed, but Anne-Victoire Lefevre proves it can be done, teaming a shearling gilet, chunky knit and wide-leg corduroy trousers in each of these hues. I'm also keeping an eye on her patent leather shoes and leather neckerchief, which add to the expensive look and feel. This ensemble is unassuming, but look closer, and it exudes cosiness and luxury all the same. One I will certainly be copying!
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Neutral Rowena Faux Fur Waistcoat
Such a great layering piece.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
I have this sweater, and can attest to its warmth.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
Corduroy trousers are a great departure from jeans. Go for a chocolate pair.
MANGO
Patent Leather Flat Shoes
These look so expensive!
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Bandana
This will add a cool touch to your winter looks.
3. Leopard-Print Coat + Black Trousers + Pill-Box Hat
Style Notes: Leopard coats are on every fashion editor's wish list for 2026, as are clean-line black trousers and pillbox hats. A black turtleneck sweater is also the backbone of many French women's wardrobes, and, paired with classic trousers, it forms a great foundation for a whole roster of chic, chilly-weather looks. The luxe leather bag and hat choice give this an elegant, slightly vintage-feel energy, which is exactly what I want to emanate for the new season and beyond. Take note from Annemiek Kessels—this combo will never fail you.
Shop the Look:
RIXO
Milly Bohemia Leopard Coat
This coat is a fashion editor favourite.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
M&S cashmere is such a great price-point.
Reformation
Gisele High Rise Pant
These are a best-seller for a reason.
Nobody's Child
Black Leather Ankle Boots
These boots will add an elevated elegance to your daily outfits.
H&M
Wool Hat
Pill-box hats are about to be 2026's most in-demand accessory.
Style Notes: Cigarette trousers have been gaining traction with celebs and elite dressers for some time now, and Sylvie Mus styles them out with ease and sophistication. Partnered with a heavy, winter-appropriate belted faux-fur coat, wool bucket hat, leather gloves and heeled, pointed-toe leather boots, this is a look which is spot on for taking you from busy office days to after-work drinks when the weather is biting.