If French Women Aren’t Wearing Jeans in 2026, It’s Because They're Wearing These 7 Alternatives Instead

It's time to park your jeans in favour of something more grown-up, chic and French-coded. I've found 7 looks to get you in the anti-jeans mood for 2026.

French women and timeless style are inextricably linked. They know how to get dressed in the morning, and are experts in curating hard-working, polished, and elegant wardrobes. No wonder I turn to their social feeds for a constant stream of styling inspiration and outfit formulas, and right now, I've noted many of them favouring skirts, tailored trousers and leggings over jeans.

Why, I hear you say. Well, first off, jeans will always be there, and are a trusty closet staple many of us turn to daily. But French women are taking things up a notch, and turning to styles which, I believe, are far more tasteful and grown-up. Cigarette, tailored and corduroy trousers, mini and pencil skirts, plus infallible leggings are what women in the City of Lights are opting for, and no doubt will be well into 2026. This isn't to say to ditch your jeans entirely; they are, of course, a classic wardrobe staple and have been for generations. This is more of a movement and a desire to dress up a little and think outside of the rigid, blue denim box.

The art of putting together a great look is one we can all master, and with a little bit of nudging from French women, I'm queuing up some ideas that I will be emulating come 2026. If you're ready to give the jeans a rest, scroll on for some chic looks to bookmark now, plus some shopping ideas to help you realise them.

7 French Anti-Jeans Looks to Copy Now:

1. Turtleneck Sweater + Leather Pencil Skirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Double the knits, and double the chicness. This is a masterclass in utilising timeless pieces and reworking them for a fresh result. It is also so perfect for the chilly days that the new year brings with it! Team a navy rollneck, black leather pencil skirt and high-vamp ballet flats, and drape an extra knit on your shoulder, this time in a contrasting hue. Anne-Laure Mais picks a rust-toned merino knit here, which I think is spot on for the tones of the season, and adds a soft pop of colour to an otherwise simple look. A pencil skirt, in leather, will also never date, and is a great investment piece for a French-coded closet.

2. Shearling Gilet + Crew-Neck Sweater + Corduroy Trousers

Style Notes: This look just whispers comfort, but is still put-together, stylish and polished. You may think grey, brown and black cannot be mixed, but Anne-Victoire Lefevre proves it can be done, teaming a shearling gilet, chunky knit and wide-leg corduroy trousers in each of these hues. I'm also keeping an eye on her patent leather shoes and leather neckerchief, which add to the expensive look and feel. This ensemble is unassuming, but look closer, and it exudes cosiness and luxury all the same. One I will certainly be copying!

3. Leopard-Print Coat + Black Trousers + Pill-Box Hat

Style Notes: Leopard coats are on every fashion editor's wish list for 2026, as are clean-line black trousers and pillbox hats. A black turtleneck sweater is also the backbone of many French women's wardrobes, and, paired with classic trousers, it forms a great foundation for a whole roster of chic, chilly-weather looks. The luxe leather bag and hat choice give this an elegant, slightly vintage-feel energy, which is exactly what I want to emanate for the new season and beyond. Take note from Annemiek Kessels—this combo will never fail you.

4. Faux-Fur Coat + Cigarette Trousers + Heeled Boots

Style Notes: Cigarette trousers have been gaining traction with celebs and elite dressers for some time now, and Sylvie Mus styles them out with ease and sophistication. Partnered with a heavy, winter-appropriate belted faux-fur coat, wool bucket hat, leather gloves and heeled, pointed-toe leather boots, this is a look which is spot on for taking you from busy office days to after-work drinks when the weather is biting.

