I Never Thought I'd Be Into Long Shorts, But These 6 Outfits Are Proof They Can Look So Stylish

Love them or hate them, Bermuda shorts are back. The knee-length, loose-leg shorts have determinedly knocked Daisy Dukes and casual denim cut-offs off their fashion perch and become the go-to short for those in-the-know. But despite the fact this particular silhouette has been around since 1914, the style can still feel unusual in a way that can make figuring out how to wear them feel pretty intimidating. Fear not—I've done the research, and I think I've found six examples of easy, minimalist-worthy outfits that feature this new-season staple.

The good news is that the revival of the Bermuda short encompasses a broad mix of styles. Sleek minimalists who like a clean, polished aesthetic will appreciate the tailored look of the cotton styles that Princess Diana wore—given a modern update via pairing with raffia bags and heeled thong sandals. For those who are appreciating the recent 90s sartorial comeback, there are the denim versions that were the preferred short of the late-90s grunge crowd, which you can adapt for 2024 by styling them with oversized blazers or fitted tops.

As you'll see with these looks, Bermuda shorts are arguably the best summer short for those who typically try to avoid the high-cut traditional pairs, and who gravitate more towards breezy linen trousers and skirts. Style them well, and you'll end up with an effortlessly cool look based in the tailored principles that are the most true to your personal style. Scroll on to get inspired to give them a go.

BERMUDA SHORTS OUTFTS:

1. Black Denim + Off-The-Shoulder Top

Style Notes: This is the kind of look that is perfect for cooler summer days, pairing rich brown hues with black denim shorts. The fitted silhouette of the off-the-shoulder top helps balance out the loose fit of the Bermudas to create a super sleek, elevated look that feels really easy.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Anneliese Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW I can't resist a chocolate brown.

Whistles Raya Longline Denim Short £79 SHOP NOW Such a '90s grunge vibe—in the best way.

COS Classic Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW Belts are a styling essential for tying a look together.

LOEWE Toy Leather Pumps £825 SHOP NOW I love these playful pumps.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Egola Woven Leather Tote £323 SHOP NOW The bag every editor at Who What Wear is eyeing up.

2. Black Shorts + Bodysuit + Thong Heels

Style Notes: One of the best things about Bermuda shorts is that they bring the sharp, tailored look into summer in such an effortless way. This chic, minimalist look balances the tailored look of the shorts with the slick, seductive pairing of a halterneck bodysuit and heeled thong sandals. Perfection.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Ribbed Halterneck Top £47 SHOP NOW So cool.

Reformation Liam Bermuda Short £148 SHOP NOW I also love the way they're styled here, to be honest.

MANGO Kitten Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Heeled thong sandals are everywhere at the moment.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £285 SHOP NOW A timeless silhouette.

TOTEME T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch £820 SHOP NOW A white leather clutch is so elevated.

3. Raw Edge Denim + Gingham

Style Notes: As you're probably picking up by now, the key to making Bermuda shorts feel modern and cool is by focusing on balance—making sure the top has a more fitted, pretty shape that can complement the looser shape of the shorts. Gingham is a particularly nice choice with blue denim.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Eloise Linen Top £148 SHOP NOW So cute!

ME+EM Denim High-Rise Bermuda Short £150 £105 SHOP NOW The subtle raw edge is so good.

MANGO Natural Fibre Shopper Bag £50 SHOP NOW If you haven't got your summer raffia tote yet, now is the time.

Komono Komono Ana Sunglasses £69 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell sunglasses are a summer classic.

FERRAGAMO Leah Logo-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Sandals £595 SHOP NOW These Ferragamo slides exudes quiet luxury.

4. White Shorts + Linen Shirt

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: For an outfit that screams elegance, opt for all white. Ellie pairs her white denim shorts with a matching linen shirt and simple summer accessories for a look that works perfectly for day and night.

Shop the Look:

Arket Loose Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW You can also wear this with jeans, skirts and swim.

Reformation Liam Bermuda Short £148 SHOP NOW A dreamy summer short.

COS Oversized Shopper - Raffia £85 SHOP NOW Throw everything in and go!

& Other Stories Kitten Heel Leather Sandals £115 SHOP NOW These could easily pass for designer.

5. Denim Shorts + Birkenstocks

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are incredibly versatile, but sometimes, simple is best. This outfit is a great example of how to make them work for an easy, throw-on ensemble using wardrobe staples you likely already own—or, if you don't, you certainly won't regret investing in now.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW My go-to white t-shirt.

& Other Stories Relaxed Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW Relaxed in name, relaxed in feel.

Reformation The Classic Relaxed Blazer £298 SHOP NOW The kind of relaxed blazer you'll turn to time and time again.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor £80 SHOP NOW The unfussy flat that's fashion insider-approved.

Anthropologie The Fleur Acetate Cat Eye Polarised Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW Understatedly glam.

6. Pretty Top + White Denim Shorts + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Ingrid's outfit strikes the perfect balance between classic and trend-led. We know monochrome always looks classy, so why not opt for white jorts and a pretty top to help compliment black accessories.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Josefina Linen Top Es £168 SHOP NOW You can also wear this with jeans or a slip skirt.

MANGO Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts £36 SHOP NOW Mango has a great selection of shorts right now.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW I love the additional touch of the ankle tie on these.