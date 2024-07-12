I Never Thought I'd Be Into Long Shorts, But These 6 Outfits Are Proof They Can Look So Stylish
Love them or hate them, Bermuda shorts are back. The knee-length, loose-leg shorts have determinedly knocked Daisy Dukes and casual denim cut-offs off their fashion perch and become the go-to short for those in-the-know. But despite the fact this particular silhouette has been around since 1914, the style can still feel unusual in a way that can make figuring out how to wear them feel pretty intimidating. Fear not—I've done the research, and I think I've found six examples of easy, minimalist-worthy outfits that feature this new-season staple.
The good news is that the revival of the Bermuda short encompasses a broad mix of styles. Sleek minimalists who like a clean, polished aesthetic will appreciate the tailored look of the cotton styles that Princess Diana wore—given a modern update via pairing with raffia bags and heeled thong sandals. For those who are appreciating the recent 90s sartorial comeback, there are the denim versions that were the preferred short of the late-90s grunge crowd, which you can adapt for 2024 by styling them with oversized blazers or fitted tops.
As you'll see with these looks, Bermuda shorts are arguably the best summer short for those who typically try to avoid the high-cut traditional pairs, and who gravitate more towards breezy linen trousers and skirts. Style them well, and you'll end up with an effortlessly cool look based in the tailored principles that are the most true to your personal style. Scroll on to get inspired to give them a go.
BERMUDA SHORTS OUTFTS:
1. Black Denim + Off-The-Shoulder Top
Style Notes: This is the kind of look that is perfect for cooler summer days, pairing rich brown hues with black denim shorts. The fitted silhouette of the off-the-shoulder top helps balance out the loose fit of the Bermudas to create a super sleek, elevated look that feels really easy.
Shop the Look:
2. Black Shorts + Bodysuit + Thong Heels
Style Notes: One of the best things about Bermuda shorts is that they bring the sharp, tailored look into summer in such an effortless way. This chic, minimalist look balances the tailored look of the shorts with the slick, seductive pairing of a halterneck bodysuit and heeled thong sandals. Perfection.
Shop the Look:
3. Raw Edge Denim + Gingham
Style Notes: As you're probably picking up by now, the key to making Bermuda shorts feel modern and cool is by focusing on balance—making sure the top has a more fitted, pretty shape that can complement the looser shape of the shorts. Gingham is a particularly nice choice with blue denim.
Shop the Look:
These Ferragamo slides exudes quiet luxury.
4. White Shorts + Linen Shirt
Style Notes: For an outfit that screams elegance, opt for all white. Ellie pairs her white denim shorts with a matching linen shirt and simple summer accessories for a look that works perfectly for day and night.
Shop the Look:
5. Denim Shorts + Birkenstocks
Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are incredibly versatile, but sometimes, simple is best. This outfit is a great example of how to make them work for an easy, throw-on ensemble using wardrobe staples you likely already own—or, if you don't, you certainly won't regret investing in now.
Shop the Look:
The kind of relaxed blazer you'll turn to time and time again.
6. Pretty Top + White Denim Shorts + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Ingrid's outfit strikes the perfect balance between classic and trend-led. We know monochrome always looks classy, so why not opt for white jorts and a pretty top to help compliment black accessories.
Shop the Look:
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.