I Never Thought I'd Be Into Long Shorts, But These 6 Outfits Are Proof They Can Look So Stylish

Love them or hate them, Bermuda shorts are back. The knee-length, loose-leg shorts have determinedly knocked Daisy Dukes and casual denim cut-offs off their fashion perch and become the go-to short for those in-the-know. But despite the fact this particular silhouette has been around since 1914, the style can still feel unusual in a way that can make figuring out how to wear them feel pretty intimidating. Fear not—I've done the research, and I think I've found six examples of easy, minimalist-worthy outfits that feature this new-season staple.

The good news is that the revival of the Bermuda short encompasses a broad mix of styles. Sleek minimalists who like a clean, polished aesthetic will appreciate the tailored look of the cotton styles that Princess Diana wore—given a modern update via pairing with raffia bags and heeled thong sandals. For those who are appreciating the recent 90s sartorial comeback, there are the denim versions that were the preferred short of the late-90s grunge crowd, which you can adapt for 2024 by styling them with oversized blazers or fitted tops.

As you'll see with these looks, Bermuda shorts are arguably the best summer short for those who typically try to avoid the high-cut traditional pairs, and who gravitate more towards breezy linen trousers and skirts. Style them well, and you'll end up with an effortlessly cool look based in the tailored principles that are the most true to your personal style. Scroll on to get inspired to give them a go.

BERMUDA SHORTS OUTFTS:

1. Black Denim + Off-The-Shoulder Top

@daniellejinadu wearing black denim Bermuda shorts and an off-the-shoulder top

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: This is the kind of look that is perfect for cooler summer days, pairing rich brown hues with black denim shorts. The fitted silhouette of the off-the-shoulder top helps balance out the loose fit of the Bermudas to create a super sleek, elevated look that feels really easy.

Shop the Look:

Anneliese Knit Top
Reformation
Anneliese Knit Top

I can't resist a chocolate brown.

Raya Longline Denim Short
Whistles
Raya Longline Denim Short

Such a '90s grunge vibe—in the best way.

Classic Leather Belt
COS
Classic Leather Belt

Belts are a styling essential for tying a look together.

Toy Leather Pumps
LOEWE
Toy Leather Pumps

I love these playful pumps.

Egola Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Egola Woven Leather Tote

The bag every editor at Who What Wear is eyeing up.

2. Black Shorts + Bodysuit + Thong Heels

@dawn.tan wearing black shorts and bodysuit

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: One of the best things about Bermuda shorts is that they bring the sharp, tailored look into summer in such an effortless way. This chic, minimalist look balances the tailored look of the shorts with the slick, seductive pairing of a halterneck bodysuit and heeled thong sandals. Perfection.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Halterneck Top
& Other Stories
Ribbed Halterneck Top

So cool.

Liam Bermuda Short
Reformation
Liam Bermuda Short

I also love the way they're styled here, to be honest.

Kitten Heel Sandals
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals

Heeled thong sandals are everywhere at the moment.

Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

A timeless silhouette.

T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch

A white leather clutch is so elevated.

3. Raw Edge Denim + Gingham

@emilisindlev wearing denim Bermuda shorts and cardigan

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: As you're probably picking up by now, the key to making Bermuda shorts feel modern and cool is by focusing on balance—making sure the top has a more fitted, pretty shape that can complement the looser shape of the shorts. Gingham is a particularly nice choice with blue denim.

Shop the Look:

Eloise Linen Top
Reformation
Eloise Linen Top

So cute!

Denim High-Rise Bermuda Short
ME+EM
Denim High-Rise Bermuda Short

The subtle raw edge is so good.

Natural Fibre Shopper Bag
MANGO
Natural Fibre Shopper Bag

If you haven't got your summer raffia tote yet, now is the time.

Komono Ana Sunglasses - Brown/tortoise
Komono
Komono Ana Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell sunglasses are a summer classic.

Leah Logo-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Sandals
FERRAGAMO
Leah Logo-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Sandals

These Ferragamo slides exudes quiet luxury.

4. White Shorts + Linen Shirt

@slipintostyle wearing beige Bermuda shorts and linen shirt

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: For an outfit that screams elegance, opt for all white. Ellie pairs her white denim shorts with a matching linen shirt and simple summer accessories for a look that works perfectly for day and night.

Shop the Look:

Loose Linen Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Linen Shirt

You can also wear this with jeans, skirts and swim.

Liam Bermuda Short
Reformation
Liam Bermuda Short

A dreamy summer short.

Oversized Shopper - Raffia
COS
Oversized Shopper - Raffia

Throw everything in and go!

Kitten Heel Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Sandals

These could easily pass for designer.

5. Denim Shorts + Birkenstocks

@ bubblyaquarius wearing denim Bermuda shorts with a t-shirt and Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are incredibly versatile, but sometimes, simple is best. This outfit is a great example of how to make them work for an easy, throw-on ensemble using wardrobe staples you likely already own—or, if you don't, you certainly won't regret investing in now.

Shop the Look:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

My go-to white t-shirt.

Relaxed Denim Shorts
& Other Stories
Relaxed Denim Shorts

Relaxed in name, relaxed in feel.

The Classic Relaxed Blazer
Reformation
The Classic Relaxed Blazer

The kind of relaxed blazer you'll turn to time and time again.

Arizona Birko-Flor
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-Flor

The unfussy flat that's fashion insider-approved.

By Anthropologie the Fleur Acetate Cat Eye Polarised Sunglasses
Anthropologie
The Fleur Acetate Cat Eye Polarised Sunglasses

Understatedly glam.

6. Pretty Top + White Denim Shorts + Mesh Flats

BERMUDA SHORTS OUTFITS

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Ingrid's outfit strikes the perfect balance between classic and trend-led. We know monochrome always looks classy, so why not opt for white jorts and a pretty top to help compliment black accessories.

Shop the Look:

Josefina Linen Top Es
Reformation
Josefina Linen Top Es

You can also wear this with jeans or a slip skirt.

Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts
MANGO
Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts

Mango has a great selection of shorts right now.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

I love the additional touch of the ankle tie on these.

Slim Oval-Frame Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Slim Oval-Frame Sunglasses

These feel a touch Parisian, don't you think?

