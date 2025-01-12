I Just Did a New Year, New Wardrobe Clear-Out—These 8 Anti-Trend Items Are Refreshing My Now "Dated" Capsule

Every year at the start of January I sit and consider the same thing for Who What Wear UK—which pieces in my wardrobe are going to come with me for the next 12 months? The start of the new season is always the perfect opportunity to conduct a thorough stock take, and using the opportunity to rid my closet of any dead weight ahead of 2025 was an exciting prospect (new year, new me etc). And after a couple of years of the same methodical treatment, I've seen the benefits of investing time in a proper wardrobe clean-out, to make sure I'm not overwhelmed by pieces that aren't going to get any air time in the year ahead.

Keen to build a long-lasting wardrobe rather than a trend-led one, I started separating my clothes into piles. First, the "nos", those that were sent to the charity shop. Next, the "shelves", the ones that I can see making a return later but can go into storage now, and lastly, the "saves"—the ones that'll be wearing on rotation for the the rest of 2025. It's important to remember though, that no clothing ever gets thrown away. After all, this is less of a "goodbye" and more of a "see you later".

With all of that being said, I wasn't left with a meagre handful of options to tide me over, and in fact, the opposite is true. Yes, there are the still the foundational basics that every well-curated wardrobe has, but I've also kept hold of some of the more exciting purchases that made my heart quicken at the time. Intrigued as to how I organised a wardrobe that keeps up the times in under a day? Keep scrolling to see which pieces I'm shelving and which anti-trend pieces I'm saving for the rest of 2025.

1. SHELVING: Mesh Ballet Flats, SAVING: Loafers

Style Notes: Starting with a trend considered controversial to some, mesh ballet flats were huge in 2024, and as soon as I got a pair I was over the moon. Did they look good? Of course. Did I have fun wearing them? Undoubtedly. The only problem was, I got good wear out of them in summer, but as soon as the autumn breeze kicked in, they were tantamount to being barefoot. Until next summer I'm pivoting my collection to the versatile loafer. Not only are they more durable, but they've also been the smart dresser's shoe of choice for decades, proof of their longevity.

Shop Loafers:

Suede Loafers
M&S Collection
Suede Loafers

Be quick—these are selling like hot cakes.

House of Dagmar, Leather Loafers
House of Dagmar
Leather Loafers

I just know I would feel rich wearing these shoes.

Polished Leather Loafers
Tods
Polished Leather Loafers

The perfect colour and shape, and now in the sale.

Leslie Metallic-Accent Loafers
Charles & Keith
Leslie Metallic-Accent Loafers

Be careful where you step, these are sure to invite attention.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

I'd pair these with a red or grey sock and slightly cropped denim.

2. SHELVING: VInyl Coats, SAVING: Trenches

Style Notes: Huge, fluffy, faux fur coats were big on the runway for autumn last year and everywhere we looked in winter, chore jackets seemed to dominate, but if any piece has proven its true fashion credentials, it's the quintessential trench. Whether it's a classic camel, cropped, leather or wool, trenches are one of the styles you can guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of for years to come. Glossy vinyl coats always caught my for carrying the same silhouette, but the unyielding fabric isn't ideal for layering, and should you get caught out in the freezing cold, you'll wish you had a softer coat to wrap up in.This year I'll be waiting until it's warmer before exploring my vinyl coat collection, and until then a wool trench over a turtleneck is suiting me just fine.

Shop Trench Coats:

John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, Natural
John Lewis
John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, Natural

All of our editors have been talking about this this week.

Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat

Affordable, elegant, and does the job.

Clyde Trench Coat - Khaki - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Clyde Trench Coat

PSA: Sienna Miller's favourite trench is still in stock!

Ceyla Belted Wool-Felt Trench Coat
MACKAGE
Ceyla Belted Wool-Felt Trench Coat

This has "luxury" written all over it.

Jane Belted Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Trench Coat
LESET
Jane Belted Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Something a bit thicker to see you through the colder months.

3. SHELVING: Leggings, SAVING: Wide Leg Trousers

Style Notes: When it comes to trousers, often the longer and looser they fall, the chicer the finish (in my humble opinion). And as someone with curvier bottom half, leggings are a comfort item but not often something I wear for best (especially with short tops and coats!). No matter the brand or colour, wide-leg trousers balance out my figure and look put-together. Throw on a pair with any outfit and any shoe and you'll know exactly what I mean—you'll never have to worry about them going sheer or leaving too much to the imagination like leggings. When you find a pair with the right waist, hemline and pleating, you'll want to wear them with just about everything.

Shop Wide Leg Trousers:

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants

I'm tempted to copy this whole look.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Cotton Blend Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Cotton Blend Trousers

You can wear light cotton well into spring too.

Leather-Effect Elastic Waist Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather-Effect Elastic Waist Trousers

I can't help it, I'm leather obsessed.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

The chocolate brown is such a nice alternative to black.

Ripley Pleated Wide-Leg Wool-Blend Trousers
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Ripley Pleated Wide-Leg Wool-Blend Trousers

You can never go wrong with Frankie Shop tailoring.

4. SHELVING: Mini Dresses, SAVING: Midaxi Dresses

Style Notes: Summer may feel like it's a million miles away, but it isn't the only time for you to make the most of wearing long dresses and skirts. From cosy knits to slinky slips, I've relied on midaxi dresses for so long that for a while I didn't even believe in buying trousers. One thing I did notice in my closet sweep though, was just how many mini dresses I'd bought thinking that they would be ideal for party season, and instead it's been too cold to even enjoy them with tights. If you can't imagine yourself wearing it now layered up, you're unlikely to get year round wear from it—enter longline dresses that rise to every occasion.

Shop Midaxi Dresses:

Linen Dress With Knot Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Linen Dress With Knot Detail

Okay, this will be a god send in a few months time.

Abbott Knit Dress
Reformation
Abbott Knit Dress

I audibly gasped when I saw this dress.

Black Cord Long Sleeve Flossie Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Cord Long Sleeve Flossie Midi Dress

I'm convinced, this dress might go with just about every style of shoe I can think of.

Erin Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress
Tove
Erin Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress

A very special occasion number.

Andrea Midi
Free People
free-est Andrea Midi

This comes in three equally good colours, so you could get one of each.

Reiss, Ribbed Funnel Neck Belted Midi Dress in Mocha
Reiss
Ribbed Funnel Neck Belted Midi Dress in Mocha

This is exactly what I want to wear now with knee-high boots.

5. SHELVING: Bubble Skirts, SAVING: Knee Skirts

Style Notes: Yes, I am guilty as charged of owning not one, but three bubble hem skirts. Carried away by their cuteness and the playful idea of such a voluminous skirt, it was only when it came to assembling outfits for a more formal dress code that I realised the bubble may have been a bridge too far. Instead, I've noticed a new skirt trend happening on the streets of Paris and Milan that no one can argue with: knee-length, '90s inspired A-line, pencil and slip skirts that feel like they've stepped straight off the runway. Chic, non?

Shop Knee Skirts:

Asos Design Tailored Knee Length Pleated Midi Skirt in Grey
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Knee Length Pleated Midi Skirt in Grey

This could easily pass for designer.

A-Line Skirt
H&M
A-Line Skirt

Even the colour choice is so refined.

Perla Skirt
Reformation
Perla Skirt

How to wear skirts for evening.

Wool and Cashmere Midi Skirt
Valentino
Wool and Cashmere Midi Skirt

Well worth saving up for.

6. SHELVING: Chunky Cable Knits, SAVING: Stackable Fine Knits

Style Notes: When it comes to knitwear my drawers runneth over, and although I would never advocate for the erasure of chunky jumpers (they're are so cute), they just aren't the functional wardrobe staple I used to think. As soon as the temperatures dropped I pulled out the heaviest jumpers I owned, and the results were a overheated, irritable mess. Even now with spells of snow and frost, sitting on the tube, pulling my coat off and tugging at my neckline doesn't feel comfortable, more-so cramped, and the only way to tackle this conundrum is sensible layers of fine knits that can be easily removed at will

Shop Fine Knits:

Women's Cardigan East
American Vintage
Women's Cardigan East

A perfect wear-with-everything neutral.

Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Burgundy
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Burgundy

How rich does this shade of burgundy look? Bravo, &Daughter

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

Timeless knits never go out of style.

The Weekend - Navy
Navygrey
The Weekend - Navy

Navygrey are some of my favourite jumpers on the market, hands down.

Nativa Wool Jumper
Arket
Nativa Wool Jumper

So cute!

7. SHELVING: Crossbody Bags, SAVING: Totes

Style Notes: Let me start by saying, there's still a time and a place for crossbody bags (and the COS leather swing bag is still one of my favourite weekend options), but the reality is that during the week we need to contend with carrying laptops, books, makeup bags and all matter of essentials, and fitting them into one bag is a fair requirement. Expect to see supersized totes becoming the default bag choice for the everyday, especially in glossy leather iterations that look polished as well as practical.

Shop Tote Bags:

Belted Doublé Tote Camel
Toteme
Belted Doublé Tote Camel

My dream work bag.

Patent Effect Bucket Bag
ZARA
Patent Effect Bucket Bag

Look at that roomy capacity!

Bel Air Small Leather Tote
BALENCIAGA
Bel Air Small Leather Tote

I have a feeling that this is an It bag in the making.

Mulberry, Bayswater
Mulberry
Bayswater

A certified classic.

Flattered Lesley Suede Tote Bag, Chocolate
Flattered
Flattered Lesley Suede Tote Bag, Chocolate

There's just something about buttery soft, sumptuous suede.

Calla Tote Bag
Charles & Keith
Calla Tote Bag

You can't argue with how Charles & Keith deliver on style and cost-per-wear.

8. SHELVING: Patterned Tights, SAVING: Block Colours

Style Notes: After flirting with lace, leopard and logo print tights throughout autumn, nothing seems to compare to the power of bold, block colour hoisery. The red tights I bought last year are still going strong, and I'm equally excited to style up the white tights I just ordered online, but my logo tights however remain at the bottom of my underwear drawer until I can come up with a new way to wear them that doesn't feel quite so overpowering...

Shop Coloured Tights:

Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

Trust me, red is far more versatile than you'd think.

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

These would look so good with knee skirts.

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
M&S Collection
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights

Chocolate brown tights are a new trend in the making.

John Lewis Anyday 40 Denier Opaque Tights, Pack of 3
John Lewis ANYDAY
John Lewis Anyday 40 Denier Opaque Tights, Pack of 3

Surprisingly luxe.

Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

Just call them anything but boring.

