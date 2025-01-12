I Just Did a New Year, New Wardrobe Clear-Out—These 8 Anti-Trend Items Are Refreshing My Now "Dated" Capsule

Every year at the start of January I sit and consider the same thing for Who What Wear UK—which pieces in my wardrobe are going to come with me for the next 12 months? The start of the new season is always the perfect opportunity to conduct a thorough stock take, and using the opportunity to rid my closet of any dead weight ahead of 2025 was an exciting prospect (new year, new me etc). And after a couple of years of the same methodical treatment, I've seen the benefits of investing time in a proper wardrobe clean-out, to make sure I'm not overwhelmed by pieces that aren't going to get any air time in the year ahead.

Keen to build a long-lasting wardrobe rather than a trend-led one, I started separating my clothes into piles. First, the "nos", those that were sent to the charity shop. Next, the "shelves", the ones that I can see making a return later but can go into storage now, and lastly, the "saves"—the ones that'll be wearing on rotation for the the rest of 2025. It's important to remember though, that no clothing ever gets thrown away. After all, this is less of a "goodbye" and more of a "see you later".

With all of that being said, I wasn't left with a meagre handful of options to tide me over, and in fact, the opposite is true. Yes, there are the still the foundational basics that every well-curated wardrobe has, but I've also kept hold of some of the more exciting purchases that made my heart quicken at the time. Intrigued as to how I organised a wardrobe that keeps up the times in under a day? Keep scrolling to see which pieces I'm shelving and which anti-trend pieces I'm saving for the rest of 2025.

1. SHELVING: Mesh Ballet Flats, SAVING: Loafers

Style Notes: Starting with a trend considered controversial to some, mesh ballet flats were huge in 2024, and as soon as I got a pair I was over the moon. Did they look good? Of course. Did I have fun wearing them? Undoubtedly. The only problem was, I got good wear out of them in summer, but as soon as the autumn breeze kicked in, they were tantamount to being barefoot. Until next summer I'm pivoting my collection to the versatile loafer. Not only are they more durable, but they've also been the smart dresser's shoe of choice for decades, proof of their longevity.

2. SHELVING: VInyl Coats, SAVING: Trenches

Style Notes: Huge, fluffy, faux fur coats were big on the runway for autumn last year and everywhere we looked in winter, chore jackets seemed to dominate, but if any piece has proven its true fashion credentials, it's the quintessential trench. Whether it's a classic camel, cropped, leather or wool, trenches are one of the styles you can guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of for years to come. Glossy vinyl coats always caught my for carrying the same silhouette, but the unyielding fabric isn't ideal for layering, and should you get caught out in the freezing cold, you'll wish you had a softer coat to wrap up in.This year I'll be waiting until it's warmer before exploring my vinyl coat collection, and until then a wool trench over a turtleneck is suiting me just fine.

3. SHELVING: Leggings, SAVING: Wide Leg Trousers

Style Notes: When it comes to trousers, often the longer and looser they fall, the chicer the finish (in my humble opinion). And as someone with curvier bottom half, leggings are a comfort item but not often something I wear for best (especially with short tops and coats!). No matter the brand or colour, wide-leg trousers balance out my figure and look put-together. Throw on a pair with any outfit and any shoe and you'll know exactly what I mean—you'll never have to worry about them going sheer or leaving too much to the imagination like leggings. When you find a pair with the right waist, hemline and pleating, you'll want to wear them with just about everything.

4. SHELVING: Mini Dresses, SAVING: Midaxi Dresses

Style Notes: Summer may feel like it's a million miles away, but it isn't the only time for you to make the most of wearing long dresses and skirts. From cosy knits to slinky slips, I've relied on midaxi dresses for so long that for a while I didn't even believe in buying trousers. One thing I did notice in my closet sweep though, was just how many mini dresses I'd bought thinking that they would be ideal for party season, and instead it's been too cold to even enjoy them with tights. If you can't imagine yourself wearing it now layered up, you're unlikely to get year round wear from it—enter longline dresses that rise to every occasion.

5. SHELVING: Bubble Skirts, SAVING: Knee Skirts

Style Notes: Yes, I am guilty as charged of owning not one, but three bubble hem skirts. Carried away by their cuteness and the playful idea of such a voluminous skirt, it was only when it came to assembling outfits for a more formal dress code that I realised the bubble may have been a bridge too far. Instead, I've noticed a new skirt trend happening on the streets of Paris and Milan that no one can argue with: knee-length, '90s inspired A-line, pencil and slip skirts that feel like they've stepped straight off the runway. Chic, non?

6. SHELVING: Chunky Cable Knits, SAVING: Stackable Fine Knits

Style Notes: When it comes to knitwear my drawers runneth over, and although I would never advocate for the erasure of chunky jumpers (they're are so cute), they just aren't the functional wardrobe staple I used to think. As soon as the temperatures dropped I pulled out the heaviest jumpers I owned, and the results were a overheated, irritable mess. Even now with spells of snow and frost, sitting on the tube, pulling my coat off and tugging at my neckline doesn't feel comfortable, more-so cramped, and the only way to tackle this conundrum is sensible layers of fine knits that can be easily removed at will

7. SHELVING: Crossbody Bags, SAVING: Totes

Style Notes: Let me start by saying, there's still a time and a place for crossbody bags (and the COS leather swing bag is still one of my favourite weekend options), but the reality is that during the week we need to contend with carrying laptops, books, makeup bags and all matter of essentials, and fitting them into one bag is a fair requirement. Expect to see supersized totes becoming the default bag choice for the everyday, especially in glossy leather iterations that look polished as well as practical.

8. SHELVING: Patterned Tights, SAVING: Block Colours

Style Notes: After flirting with lace, leopard and logo print tights throughout autumn, nothing seems to compare to the power of bold, block colour hoisery. The red tights I bought last year are still going strong, and I'm equally excited to style up the white tights I just ordered online, but my logo tights however remain at the bottom of my underwear drawer until I can come up with a new way to wear them that doesn't feel quite so overpowering...

