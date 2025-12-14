I'm 5'2'' With Expensive Taste—14 Really Chic New-In Buys I've Found Recently

Scroll on to see the ultimate edit of new-season buys that get my seal of approval, from incredibly elegant bags to petite-friendly party dresses.

PETITE PICKS DECEMBER 2025
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that feels both luxurious and accessible, Chiara of @chiarasatelier has it down to a fine art. A longtime favourite of ours, she has a real eye for finding those pieces that quietly elevate a look—whether it’s a high-street buy or a designer investment—and her approach to dressing feels both refined and realistic, which aligns perfectly with our ethos here at Who What Wear UK. So it only felt natural to invite her to share a monthly shopping edit with us! At 5'2", Chiara also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to petite styling—think clever tips, smart proportions and a tried-and-tested list of go-to brands that actually work for smaller frames. Needless to say, if you're building a wardrobe that works hard but looks consistently elevated, her edit below is an excellent place to start. Enjoy!

CHIARA PETITE PICKS DECEMBER 2025

(Image credit: @chiarasaterlier)

It’s officially the festive season and that can only mean one thing: sparkles. I’ll admit, I'm not the biggest party animal, but there’s always at least one little festive do that calls for some shimmer—and a fabulous clutch bag—so I’m sharing a few of my top picks.

CHIARA PETITE PICKS december 2025

(Image credit: @chiarasaterlier)

It is freezing, though and this is the time of year when your outfit is essentially just a coat and not much else (well, plenty is happening underneath… but you know what I mean). So I've factored that into my December picks too. Plus, I’ve put together a gorgeous edit of what to wear on Christmas Day—perfect for a cosy celebration with family and friends. And if you’re spending the day solo, wear something fabulous that makes you feel like the queen you are!

CHIARA PETITE PICKS december 2025

(Image credit: @chiarasaterlier)

If, like me, you’ve built up a solid capsule wardrobe, these are the fun, joyful pieces you can add to bring a little extra sparkle to the season.