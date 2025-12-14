I'm 5'2'' With Expensive Taste—14 Really Chic New-In Buys I've Found Recently

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that feels both luxurious and accessible, Chiara of @chiarasatelier has it down to a fine art. A longtime favourite of ours, she has a real eye for finding those pieces that quietly elevate a look—whether it’s a high-street buy or a designer investment—and her approach to dressing feels both refined and realistic, which aligns perfectly with our ethos here at Who What Wear UK. So it only felt natural to invite her to share a monthly shopping edit with us! At 5'2", Chiara also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to petite styling—think clever tips, smart proportions and a tried-and-tested list of go-to brands that actually work for smaller frames. Needless to say, if you're building a wardrobe that works hard but looks consistently elevated, her edit below is an excellent place to start. Enjoy!
It’s officially the festive season and that can only mean one thing: sparkles. I’ll admit, I'm not the biggest party animal, but there’s always at least one little festive do that calls for some shimmer—and a fabulous clutch bag—so I’m sharing a few of my top picks.
It is freezing, though and this is the time of year when your outfit is essentially just a coat and not much else (well, plenty is happening underneath… but you know what I mean). So I've factored that into my December picks too. Plus, I’ve put together a gorgeous edit of what to wear on Christmas Day—perfect for a cosy celebration with family and friends. And if you’re spending the day solo, wear something fabulous that makes you feel like the queen you are!
If, like me, you’ve built up a solid capsule wardrobe, these are the fun, joyful pieces you can add to bring a little extra sparkle to the season.
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
Yes, I Do! Embroidered Book Cotton-Blend Clutch Bag
I have to start out with party bags and there are 2 that we need to discuss. First, is Olympia Le Tan. I have been a fan for years and honestly I think they are the perfect party bag. Plus, they always double up as a conversation starter as people think you are carrying a book or marvel at the beauty of the bag.
Savette
Symmetry Satin Clutch
Then a cult favourite is the Savette clutches and for good reason. They are the perfect evening bag because of the fact that they have a little handle and they can actually fit everything you need for a day/night out! This satin one is my personal favourite.
ARKET
Sequin Top
I love a fun little bit of sparkle but we all know I am a jeans girly at heart and this Arket top is the perfect piece for a diamonds-and-denim look. I love the shape in particular, as it gives it a bit more of casual feel.
Olivia von Halle
Lila Cherie Red Leopard Pyjamas in Silk Satin
When it comes to being comfortable and chic, I think a matching set is always a fabulous idea. Picture this, you swan down the stairs, you indulge yourself with all the nibbles and bubbles that Christmas offers and then you can roll yourself back to bed and enjoy a movie. This is more for you than anyone else!
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
'Tis is the season to be cosy, and if like me you like to be comfortable I think you can never go wrong with a beautiful cashmere knit.
MANGO
Sequin Midi Skirt
To go with the cosy knit...I love styling sweaters with a sequin skirt; I think it is the perfect outfit formula when the weather is a little chilly but you want to look party-ready.
The Attico
Poplin and Satin Minidress
I am not a huge dress person but I found the perfect party dress and now I love the idea of this deconstructed tuxedo look. This would make a fabulous NYE look if you are heading out. If you do get it, let me know! I want to see it on!
ARKET
Pony-Hair Effect Leather Pumps
I love a fun shoe but I am not talking about high heels but rather fun textures. Right now, I am very into fluffy shoes like these cute little kitten heels.
ZARA
Sequin Ballet Flats
Then for some sparkle, these Zara flats have caught my eye.
Frankie Shope
Jane Long Coat
Even if you have some cosy PJ’s or a knitted set, once you throw on a coat like this, you will look so effortlessly chic.
Christian Louboutin
Alana 100 Embellished Crêpe Satin Pumps
These are just too fabulous not to share. Legally Blonde eat your heart out.
Chinti & Parker UK
Claret Pure Cashmere Rollneck Sweater
This jumper with the matching trousers makes up my personal favourite knitted set.
ARKET
Doublé Wool-Blend Coat
This is the perfect leopard coat to add a little bit of drama to your daily outfit. Plus leopard is a neutral and easy to style up, in my opinion.
Christian Louboutin
Miss Z 100 Leopard-Print Calf Hair Mules
If you wanted a party shoe that was a little demure then there are these leopard ones that I love.