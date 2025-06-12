I’ve Suddenly Stopped Wearing Statement Earrings—It’s All Because of This Other Trending Jewellery Buy
From slim-line to extra chunky, bangle jewellery is taking off in every form right now. Read on to discover my edit of the best styles below.
If I'm ever in need of a quick way to enhance my outfits, my jewellery collection is my first port of call. While I was committed to my selection of chunky earrings to dress up my low-key looks for many seasons in a row, this summer, without even realising, I've been glossing over my usual go-tos and heading straight for a stack of bangles without a second thought.
A little more casual than the gleaming earrings I've reaching for previously, but just as impactful, a stack of bangles, or even one or two worn on their own, imparts a chic focal point and gives any ensemble a considered-looking finish.
Turns out, I'm not the only one to bypass statement earrings for this new-season update. Influencers and the celebrity style set have altered their styling habits as well.
Wearing a carefully chosen selection of chunky and slim-line bangles, model Elsa Hosk used the styling trick to elevate her black and white ensemble, without having to fuss with layers of necklaces or weighty earrings.
Meanwhile, Alexa Chung added interest to her summer-holiday outfit with the trending accessory. Ideal for styling during summer's hottest days, when you want to feel elevated but can't bear to layer on any excess accessories, this fuss-free trend makes your styling feel so much more intentional.
Akin to that of a well-chosen watch, there's a natural elegance to this jewellery trend that quietly influences your overall look. In glossy silver and gold shades, a bangle feels poised and grown up, but when rendered in vibrant colours (I've seen some playful yellows and natural brown bangles on the market this season) the piece becomes fresh and playful.
@whowhatwear.uk ♬ original sound - Who What Wear
A favourite within the Who What Wear office, our editors have already affirmed that bangles are set to be one of the season's most impactful accessories.
From H&M to CompletedWorks, read on to discover my edit of the best bangles below.
SHOP BANGLES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
