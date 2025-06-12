I’ve Suddenly Stopped Wearing Statement Earrings—It’s All Because of This Other Trending Jewellery Buy

If I'm ever in need of a quick way to enhance my outfits, my jewellery collection is my first port of call. While I was committed to my selection of chunky earrings to dress up my low-key looks for many seasons in a row, this summer, without even realising, I've been glossing over my usual go-tos and heading straight for a stack of bangles without a second thought.

A little more casual than the gleaming earrings I've reaching for previously, but just as impactful, a stack of bangles, or even one or two worn on their own, imparts a chic focal point and gives any ensemble a considered-looking finish.

Turns out, I'm not the only one to bypass statement earrings for this new-season update. Influencers and the celebrity style set have altered their styling habits as well.

Wearing a carefully chosen selection of chunky and slim-line bangles, model Elsa Hosk used the styling trick to elevate her black and white ensemble, without having to fuss with layers of necklaces or weighty earrings.

Meanwhile, Alexa Chung added interest to her summer-holiday outfit with the trending accessory. Ideal for styling during summer's hottest days, when you want to feel elevated but can't bear to layer on any excess accessories, this fuss-free trend makes your styling feel so much more intentional.

Akin to that of a well-chosen watch, there's a natural elegance to this jewellery trend that quietly influences your overall look. In glossy silver and gold shades, a bangle feels poised and grown up, but when rendered in vibrant colours (I've seen some playful yellows and natural brown bangles on the market this season) the piece becomes fresh and playful.

A favourite within the Who What Wear office, our editors have already affirmed that bangles are set to be one of the season's most impactful accessories.

From H&M to CompletedWorks, read on to discover my edit of the best bangles below.

SHOP BANGLES: