Not Minis, Not Maxis, This Skirt Trend Is Both Cool and Chic In Equal Measure

Knee-length skirts are back and chicer than ever in 2026. Scroll to discover the five styles which will be everywhere in 2026.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in Features
Three fashion people wear the knee length skirt trend.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

If you take a deep dive into the capsule wardrobe of some of your favourite dressers, you’ll notice that lately, knee-length skirts have been cropping up. With an inherently regal feel (they were, after all, a staple of Queen Elizabeth II), the knee-length skirt feels quite modest in comparison to the mini and sheer skirts that have trended earlier in the year.

It may feel like knee-length skirts have returned overnight, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Over the years (in tandem with the rise of quiet-luxury), demure dressing has harmoniously swept the fashion set. The rejection of flashy logomania, coupled with the return of beloved fashion designer Phoebe Philo, saw ‘norm-core’ flutter into the mainstream with pared-back classics like tailored trousers, structured blazers and slim-line loafers becoming all the rage once again. Yet, the knee-length skirt to me is a bit of an enigma. Whilst they feel aligned with the ‘prim-and-proper’ styles of the ‘50s and ‘90s, today's iterations feel undeniably modern, channelling less power-dresser and more office-siren.

Image of the Casablanca autumn/winter runway 2025. The model wears a sheer knee-length skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When the autumn/winter 2025 runways became awash with knee-skimming skirts, the fashion editors at Who What Wear UK knew change was afoot. From bold colour-blocking at Saint Laurent, to deep mauve sequins at Elie Saab, floaty pastel-pinks at Casablanca and at Miu Miu, skirts grazing the knee were at the core of the season’s trends, with most hemlines revealing no more than a centimetre or two of thigh.

As we approach 2026, the popularity of this skirt length shows no sign of slowing down. From sheer lace trims at Aje to teal crocheted fringes at Matthieu Blazy Chanel sequel, the message couldn’t be clearer. The knee-length skirt has definitely shed any lingering associations with Ms Trunchbull and is firmly stepping into elevated capsule-wardrobe staple territory.

Fashion person Ruby Lynn shows a look from the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runway.

(Image credit: @rubylynn)

With the runways playing with this item in an array of colours, textures and fabrics, celebrities also have quickly caught on. From drop waist sheers on Kendall Jenner in Cannes to classic midis on Jennifer Lawrence, as well as fringe, zips and sequins wrapped around the legs of Iris Law, this skirt style has quietly filtered into the collections of some of the chicest dressers (styled with everything from fitted cropped tops to knitted cashmere jumpers), today, the knee-length skirt feels renewed.

Toeing the line between ‘50s wealth-whispering traditionalism, ‘80s maximalism, ‘90s modern minimalism, depending on the fit and fabric (high-waist or low-waist, being one of the crucial differences) there’s a version for every style and aesthetic. Yes, it does keep its classic demure zest, but (when reworked in colours, prints and vibrant fabrics) it feels youthful, playful and wholly 2026.

Diving in, I’ve uncovered five knee-length skirt trends you’ll continue to see everywhere next year, with some of the most fashionable people on my social media feed, early adopters of these trend. From structured skirts offset with current-feeling striped tees, to kilt-like heritage plaid styled with vibrant cropped jackets, they’re proving that these skirts will work hard in year-round. Scroll to discover the styles below.

Discover The Knee-length Skirt Trend

1. Prep in Your Step

Fashion person Hollie Mercedes Peters wears a knee length skirt trend.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: A more wearable version of the cult Chopova Lowena Carabiner skirt, the pleated skirt (especially when rendered in heritage plaid) is a fail-safe way to whisk your capsule wardrobe into 2026 shape. Though the midi feels far more punky than Cher from Clueless (honorary Brit Olivia Rodrigo was recently spotted in a red iteration), this skirt's Scottish highland allure adds a subtle sophistication to even your simplest attire, offsetting everything from the simplest white tee to a cosy cable knit jumper with ease.

Shop the Pleated Skirt Trend:

2. The ‘90s Are Calling

Fashion person Nnennae Chem wears a knee length skirt trend.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Undoubtedly the fabrication of the year, soft supple suede, has never looked chicer than in knee-length form. Although a ‘70s staple, todays suede skirts have an inherent Winona Ryder, Rachel from Friends feel. Whether in black, brown or ‘90s lime, when styled correctly, these skirts ooze the undone, carefree vibe we’re set to be embracing in 2026. The best thing about ‘90s minimalist styling is that it’s so effortless, and it will work with many items you already have in your arsenal. Be it a trendy funnel neck leather jacket and a ballet flat, or a fine knit roll neck and boot, it always looks chic.

Shop the Suede Skirt Trend:

3. Do it in Denim

Fashion person Miaise Barker @miaisobellebarker is wearing a knee-length skirt trend. She wears a denim skirt.

(Image credit: @miaisobellebarker)

Style Notes: You’d be hard pushed to find an iteration of denim that doesn’t just work, and here is a prime example. What I love most about this trend is that it’s a clear break from the denim minis that are so small one could mistake it for a belt, (although, it must be said, I am partial to a denim mini). Another relic of the noughts revival, these knee-grazing, low-waist silhouettes feel playful and cool. If a more mature denim skirt is what you’re after, why not choose a fitted iteration or one with structured pleats, as it lends an inherently 70’s bohemian finish.

Shop the Denim Midi Skirt Trend:

4. Sheer Joy

Fashion person Iris Law wears a knee length skirt trend. She wears a sheer skirt.

(Image credit: @irislaw)

Style Notes: This year, sheer skirts have never been more popular. From Susumusa’s polka-dotted Meadow Skirt, which has found a firm fan in Olivia Deane, to H-andover’s Camilo skirt, a sequin style Carrie Bradshaw would lust over, these skirts continue to gain in popularity as we head into 2026. Whether peppered with a lace trim, tapered with an asymmetric finish or floating down in colour-blocked fashion, almost every silhouette has been draped around the legs of the most fashionable people on my feed, including Iris Law.

Shop the Sheer Skirt Trend

5. A Tailored Touch

Fashion person Ruby Lynn wears a knee-length skirt trend. She wears a tailored skirt.

(Image credit: @rubylynn)

Style Notes: Basic by name, but not by nature, a tailored knee-length will never not be chic. Simple yet sophisticated, they cast a powerful silhouette which feels both demure and elevated. From Jennifer Lawrence to Ruby Lynn, this timeless silhouette bridges the Gen-Z and millennial gap, with a both grown-up yet cool-girl essence. Whether paired with a stylish striped top and a Chanel 25, or a sumptuous chocolate brown knitted jumper, its appeal stays the same.

Shop Tailored skirts: