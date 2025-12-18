If you take a deep dive into the capsule wardrobe of some of your favourite dressers, you’ll notice that lately, knee-length skirts have been cropping up. With an inherently regal feel (they were, after all, a staple of Queen Elizabeth II), the knee-length skirt feels quite modest in comparison to the mini and sheer skirts that have trended earlier in the year.
It may feel like knee-length skirts have returned overnight, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Over the years (in tandem with the rise of quiet-luxury), demure dressing has harmoniously swept the fashion set. The rejection of flashy logomania, coupled with the return of beloved fashion designer Phoebe Philo, saw ‘norm-core’ flutter into the mainstream with pared-back classics like tailored trousers, structured blazers and slim-line loafers becoming all the rage once again. Yet, the knee-length skirt to me is a bit of an enigma. Whilst they feel aligned with the ‘prim-and-proper’ styles of the ‘50s and ‘90s, today's iterations feel undeniably modern, channelling less power-dresser and more office-siren.
When the autumn/winter 2025 runways became awash with knee-skimming skirts, the fashion editors at Who What Wear UK knew change was afoot. From bold colour-blocking at Saint Laurent, to deep mauve sequins at Elie Saab, floaty pastel-pinks at Casablanca and at Miu Miu, skirts grazing the knee were at the core of the season’s trends, with most hemlines revealing no more than a centimetre or two of thigh.
As we approach 2026, the popularity of this skirt length shows no sign of slowing down. From sheer lace trims at Aje to teal crocheted fringes at Matthieu Blazy Chanel sequel, the message couldn’t be clearer. The knee-length skirt has definitely shed any lingering associations with Ms Trunchbull and is firmly stepping into elevated capsule-wardrobe staple territory.
With the runways playing with this item in an array of colours, textures and fabrics, celebrities also have quickly caught on. From drop waist sheers on Kendall Jenner in Cannes to classic midis on Jennifer Lawrence, as well as fringe, zips and sequins wrapped around the legs of Iris Law, this skirt style has quietly filtered into the collections of some of the chicest dressers (styled with everything from fitted cropped tops to knitted cashmere jumpers), today, the knee-length skirt feels renewed.
Toeing the line between ‘50s wealth-whispering traditionalism, ‘80s maximalism, ‘90s modern minimalism, depending on the fit and fabric (high-waist or low-waist, being one of the crucial differences) there’s a version for every style and aesthetic. Yes, it does keep its classic demure zest, but (when reworked in colours, prints and vibrant fabrics) it feels youthful, playful and wholly 2026.
Diving in, I’ve uncovered five knee-length skirt trends you’ll continue to see everywhere next year, with some of the most fashionable people on my social media feed, early adopters of these trend. From structured skirts offset with current-feeling striped tees, to kilt-like heritage plaid styled with vibrant cropped jackets, they’re proving that these skirts will work hard in year-round. Scroll to discover the styles below.
Discover The Knee-length Skirt Trend
1. Prep in Your Step
Style Notes: A more wearable version of the cult Chopova Lowena Carabiner skirt, the pleated skirt (especially when rendered in heritage plaid) is a fail-safe way to whisk your capsule wardrobe into 2026 shape. Though the midi feels far more punky than Cher from Clueless (honorary Brit Olivia Rodrigo was recently spotted in a red iteration), this skirt's Scottish highland allure adds a subtle sophistication to even your simplest attire, offsetting everything from the simplest white tee to a cosy cable knit jumper with ease.
Shop the Pleated Skirt Trend:
Miss Selfridge
Tailored Pleated Midi Skirt
The d-ring fastening is a nice touch.
SUPERDRY
Check Pleated Midi Skirt
This has gone straight to the top of my wish-list.
Harry Lambert x Chopova Lowena x Disney
Fantasia Checked Pleated Knee-Length Skirt
If you're in the market for a Chopova Lowena Carabiner skirt, look no futher. In a throuple with Harry Lambert and Disney I have a feeling this skirt will be everywhere come summer.
2. The ‘90s Are Calling
Style Notes: Undoubtedly the fabrication of the year, soft supple suede, has never looked chicer than in knee-length form. Although a ‘70s staple, todays suede skirts have an inherent Winona Ryder, Rachel from Friends feel. Whether in black, brown or ‘90s lime, when styled correctly, these skirts ooze the undone, carefree vibe we’re set to be embracing in 2026. The best thing about ‘90s minimalist styling is that it’s so effortless, and it will work with many items you already have in your arsenal. Be it a trendy funnel neck leather jacket and a ballet flat, or a fine knit roll neck and boot, it always looks chic.
Shop the Suede Skirt Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Straight Fit Suede Leather Skirt
If you're not a fan of the fitted versions, this straight fit option might be more your speed.
SELF-PORTRAIT
Belted Paneled Suede Skirt
This looks almost almost identical to Nneanae Chem's.
Toteme
Suede Skirt
Timeless, elevated and utterly divine.
3. Do it in Denim
Style Notes: You’d be hard pushed to find an iteration of denim that doesn’t just work, and here is a prime example. What I love most about this trend is that it’s a clear break from the denim minis that are so small one could mistake it for a belt, (although, it must be said, I am partial to a denim mini). Another relic of the noughts revival, these knee-grazing, low-waist silhouettes feel playful and cool. If a more mature denim skirt is what you’re after, why not choose a fitted iteration or one with structured pleats, as it lends an inherently 70’s bohemian finish.
Shop the Denim Midi Skirt Trend:
COS
Voluminous A-Line Midi Skirt
Pair this with a broderie anglaise blouse and knee-high boots for day exploring the city.
Free People
Yoko Pleated Denim Skirt
This skirt is structured in the front, party in the back!
ALIGNE
Hazel Knee Length Denim Skirt
The fitted wrap is a nice touch.
4. Sheer Joy
Style Notes: This year, sheer skirts have never been more popular. From Susumusa’s polka-dotted Meadow Skirt, which has found a firm fan in Olivia Deane, to H-andover’s Camilo skirt, a sequin style Carrie Bradshaw would lust over, these skirts continue to gain in popularity as we head into 2026. Whether peppered with a lace trim, tapered with an asymmetric finish or floating down in colour-blocked fashion, almost every silhouette has been draped around the legs of the most fashionable people on my feed, including Iris Law.
Shop the Sheer Skirt Trend
Reformation
Brodie Sheer Knit Skirt
This has gone straight on my spring wish list.
Shona Joy
Lucia lace knee length skirt
Layer with a loose tee and blazer for a pared-back look.
Susamusa
Meadow Skirt
If you've been longing for the Susamusa Meadow, I'd be quick! I'm positive they'll sell out again by summer.
5. A Tailored Touch
Style Notes: Basic by name, but not by nature, a tailored knee-length will never not be chic. Simple yet sophisticated, they cast a powerful silhouette which feels both demure and elevated. From Jennifer Lawrence to Ruby Lynn, this timeless silhouette bridges the Gen-Z and millennial gap, with a both grown-up yet cool-girl essence. Whether paired with a stylish striped top and a Chanel 25, or a sumptuous chocolate brown knitted jumper, its appeal stays the same.