Everyone Will Run to Buy This '90s Sandal Trend After Seeing What Hailey Bieber Just Wore
If you're a follower of Hailey Bieber's style, you know that she loves a good '90s shoe trend. Almost every pair of heels, flats, and sneakers she wears alludes to the decade, and given her influence when it comes to trends, I'm sure she has something to do with the fact that shoes with a '90s vibe remain popular. And she just wore one of them out to dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
The trend I'm referring to is kitten heel flip-flops, which have been popular for a few years now, given Toteme's spot-on take on the trend. In fact, the black pair Bieber wore with low-rise pants and a tan bomber jacket was indeed the buzzy Toteme pair. They pretty much sell out each summer, and I think many fashion people would name them as a staple warm-weather shoe. Since Bieber just wore a pair, I think we're in for another year of kitten-heel flip-flops being a major trend. And at this point, tons of shoe brands have designed their own iteration of the trend, so if you're not ready to splurge on the Toteme pair (although I own them and can confirm they're worth it), there are plenty of alternatives to choose from at varying price points. Keep scrolling to choose yours.
On Hailey Bieber: With Jéan Fred Jacket ($189); Freja New York Caroline Bag ($268); Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450)
Shop Kitten Heel Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I'm in the Market for Spring Sandals—35 I'm Considering From Zara, Shopbop, and Nordstrom
Open-toe shoe season is almost here.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Elevated Sneaker Trend Fashion People Love the Most to Disneyland
Makes sense.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Calling It: These Celeb-Backed Shoe Styles Are Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Get ready.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend
A fresh take on classic Mary Janes.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These $20 Old Navy Flats Are Just as Chic as the $900 Pair I Have Been Coveting Since Last Spring
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kendall Jenner's New Ugg Sandals Will Be the Next Style to Sell Out—Guaranteed
Your spring Uggs, found.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
9 Elegant Anti-Trend Sandals Outfits I've Bookmarked for Spring
I don't know which to re-create first.
By Nikki Chwatt