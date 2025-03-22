Everyone Will Run to Buy This '90s Sandal Trend After Seeing What Hailey Bieber Just Wore

If you're a follower of Hailey Bieber's style, you know that she loves a good '90s shoe trend. Almost every pair of heels, flats, and sneakers she wears alludes to the decade, and given her influence when it comes to trends, I'm sure she has something to do with the fact that shoes with a '90s vibe remain popular. And she just wore one of them out to dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The trend I'm referring to is kitten heel flip-flops, which have been popular for a few years now, given Toteme's spot-on take on the trend. In fact, the black pair Bieber wore with low-rise pants and a tan bomber jacket was indeed the buzzy Toteme pair. They pretty much sell out each summer, and I think many fashion people would name them as a staple warm-weather shoe. Since Bieber just wore a pair, I think we're in for another year of kitten-heel flip-flops being a major trend. And at this point, tons of shoe brands have designed their own iteration of the trend, so if you're not ready to splurge on the Toteme pair (although I own them and can confirm they're worth it), there are plenty of alternatives to choose from at varying price points. Keep scrolling to choose yours.

Hailey and Justin Bieber going out to dinner in West Hollywood

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

Hailey and Justin Bieber going out to dinner in West Hollywood

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: With Jéan Fred Jacket ($189); Freja New York Caroline Bag ($268); Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450)

Shop Kitten Heel Flip-Flops

Kitten Heel Flip Flop
TOTEME
Kitten Heel Flip Flops

Pluto Sandal
Tony Bianco
Pluto Sandals

Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandals

Tracie Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Tracie Kitten Heel Flip Flops

Women's Carolyn Thong Sandals
SCHUTZ
Carolyn Thong Sandals

Suede Thong Sandals
Toteme
Suede Thong Sandals

Andela Flip Flop
Nine West
Andela Flip Flops

Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Kitten Heel Sandals

By Anthropologie, Thong Kitten Heels
By Anthropologie
Thong Kitten Heels

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

