Everyone Will Run to Buy This '90s Sandal Trend After Seeing What Hailey Bieber Just Wore

If you're a follower of Hailey Bieber's style, you know that she loves a good '90s shoe trend. Almost every pair of heels, flats, and sneakers she wears alludes to the decade, and given her influence when it comes to trends, I'm sure she has something to do with the fact that shoes with a '90s vibe remain popular. And she just wore one of them out to dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The trend I'm referring to is kitten heel flip-flops, which have been popular for a few years now, given Toteme's spot-on take on the trend. In fact, the black pair Bieber wore with low-rise pants and a tan bomber jacket was indeed the buzzy Toteme pair. They pretty much sell out each summer, and I think many fashion people would name them as a staple warm-weather shoe. Since Bieber just wore a pair, I think we're in for another year of kitten-heel flip-flops being a major trend. And at this point, tons of shoe brands have designed their own iteration of the trend, so if you're not ready to splurge on the Toteme pair (although I own them and can confirm they're worth it), there are plenty of alternatives to choose from at varying price points. Keep scrolling to choose yours.

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: With Jéan Fred Jacket ($189); Freja New York Caroline Bag ($268); Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450)

Shop Kitten Heel Flip-Flops

