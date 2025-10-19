Fashion shows often get a bad rap for featuring, let’s say, unwearable clothes—who remembers the blow-up balloon outfits? Or maybe McQueen’s white feathered ensemble? It’s all part of the creative allure, after all. Yet for the Spring/Summer 26 season, it seems a shift is afoot, as designers swapped extravagant talking points for, dare I say it, chic and simple outfits—serving as the perfect moodboard for minimalist fashion fans.
While every major fashion city saw splatterings of pared-back runway looks, the New York designers truly led the charge. Take Ralph Lauren, Toteme, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and Khaite as core examples that less really can be more. Colour palettes were kept classic: lots of black and white, hints of brown and baby blue (my new favourite colour combo), and bold pops of red styled with simplistic silhouettes.
Although minimalist certainly doesn’t mean boring, as evidenced by these particularly chic runways—Victoria Beckham’s included—which made a strong case for sleek simplicity over in Paris. Whether you save them for office outfit inspo or to guide future outfit ideas, below are the seven trends I’d encourage any lover of the minimalist aesthetic to take note of.
7 Spring/Summer 26 Trends to Note Now
1. Strapless Tops
Style Notes: Proving the importance of silhouette, a number of designers made strapless tops a core staple of their collections—Ralph Lauren, included. Whether worn with wide-leg trousers, jeans or a classic midi skirt, consider them a simplistic wardrobe staple that's effortlessly elegant.
SHOP THE LOOK:
PROENZA SCHOULER
Lena Strapless Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Top
This timeless top will be one of the most versatile items in any wardrobe, pairing perfectly with jeans, skirts and black trousers, of course.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Strapless Ribbed Wool Top
This knitted Stella McCartney top has the chic cut of a strapless style while providing extra coverage on the arms.
MANGO
Strapless Knitted Top
Prefer all all-black outfit? This strapless top pairs perfectly with skirts, jeans and trousers in the shade.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Faux-Suede Bandeau Top
To add even more interest to your strapless top look, consider a style in a more tactile texture like this suede.
2. Polished Polo Shirts
Style Notes: Tory Burch, Miu Miu, Auralee and Loewe all looked to collegiate style for their Spring/Summer 26 runways, although they were far from the looks we used to wear at school. Instead, they gave a masterclass in elegant, office-friendly dressing and polo shirts played a large part—no matter if they were short sleeved, thin knit or cosier cardigans.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Nobodys Child
Blue Ribbed Polo Knitted Top
Style a polo just as you would a trusty tee and you'll be left with a more formal finish.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Knit Cardigan
This thin knit is as cosy as it is chic as it's crafted from 100% wool.
Tory Burch
Cotton Pointelle Polo
With a simple yet striking colour-blocking, this preppy polo is just enough to make a subtle style statement.
Miu Miu
Cashmere Cardigan With Collar
Few brands are better at the polished preppy aesthetic than Miu Miu, and this cardigan is the perfect example of why.
3. Simplistic White Dresses
Style Notes: No fashion item screams minimalist more than a white dress, and yet Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta and Jil Sander all proved the piece can still bring intrigue. To keep it classic, opt for a shape that is particularly simple and use accessories to add interest—a bandana, suede shoes or a textured clutch bag. Few summer looks will be chicer.
SHOP THE LOOK:
TOTEME
Scoop-Neck Woven Maxi Dress
Toteme’s white scoop-neck dress can be styled in a huge number of ways, even over jeans.
St. Agni
St. Agni Cotton-Blend Halterneck Midi Dress
This St.Agni style comes in a more evening-ready cut, perfect for special occasions.
COS
Boat-Neck Cotton A-Line Midi Dress
For a more modest neckline, consider this Cos A-line white dress.
Whistles
White Anna Dress
This timeless Whistles design will last in any wardrobe for many years to come.
4. Timeless Tailoring
Style Notes: Tailoring has been a recurring trend on the runways in recent seasons and Spring/Summer 26 was no exception. One standout suiting brand? Victoria Beckham, and this classic cut grey suit proves why.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Flannel Suit Blazer
Massimo Dutti is a high-street champion when it comes to tailoring, and this 100% wool blazer is the perfect example of why.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Flannel Suit Trousers
What makes this look so striking is the full suit styling, so be sure to add the trousers to your basket too.
Victoria Beckham
Relaxed Double Breasted Jacket In Pumice
If dark grey isn't catching your eye, perhaps a softer shade of pumice will.
Victoria Beckham
Classic Straight Leg Trouser In Pumice
Victoria Beckham's eponymous brand is a great go-to for classic tailoring.
5. Black Trousers
Style Notes: If you needed further proof that it’s time to invest in a particularly chic pair of black trousers, consider this your sign. Victoria Beckham, Chloé, Balenciaga, Michael Kors (of course), and many more designers sent them down the runway, proving the wearable staple is particularly sleek. While wide-leg styles currently prevail, a classic flare is a chic alternative.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Michael Kors
Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pant
Michael Kors has a number of black trousers in its current collection, but this pleated crepe style is a timeless design.
Ralph Lauren
Pleated Cotton Twill Wide Leg Trouser
A great pair of black trousers deserves a spot in everyone’s wardrobe. This cotton twill pair is particularly classic in cut.
VERONICA BEARD
Hibiscus Pleated Stretch-Crepe Flared Pants
If you already own a pair of wide-leg trousers, perhaps a retro flare will catch your eye?
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Consider these wool-blend trousers your new office staple.
6. Monochrome Moments
Style Notes: You’ll be sensing a theme by now: black and white colour pairings are a key component of the Spring/Summer 26 moodboard. Consider Toteme’s blazer, shirt and shorts, Ralph Lauren's duster coat fit, or even Michael Kors' silk shirt and trousers as key sources of inspiration. Simple yet chic.
SHOP THE LOOK:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Tencel™ Lyocell, Off-White
London-based brand With Nothing Underneath is every fashion editor’s not-so-best-kept secret.
TOTEME
Garderob Oversized Recycled Grain De Poudre Blazer
A Toteme black blazer is a real forever fashion find that will last in your wardrobe for a lifetime.
Hush
Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts
Polished enough to wear to the office yet cool enough to take to the beach, these white Bermuda shorts are a real all-rounder.
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats
White may not be the immediate colour choice for ballet flats, but Toteme has proved it’s time for a switch-up.
7. Leather Blazers
Style Notes: Not all Spring/Summer 26 looks are reserved for only warm weather. Case in point: leather blazer outfits spotted on the runways of Saint Laurent, Khaite, Magda Butrym and more. While black and brown leather is always a classic choice, Khaite makes a case for a more daring red shade. Style with dark wash jeans and simple accessories for an easy outfit.
SHOP THE LOOK:
House of Harlow 1960
X Revolve Bordeaux Faux Leather Blazer
Predictably, there aren’t too many red leather blazer options available (it’s quite a niche piece, after all), but this House of Harlow 1960 style is similar enough in shade to Khaite’s.
M&S Collection
Cracked Single Breasted Blazer Coat
To elevate any outfit, try swapping out your classic cotton blazer for a faux leather style.
CHLOÉ
Paneled Leather Jacket
A Chloé blazer will last a lifetime in any wardrobe.
H&M
Blazer
This classic black faux leather blazer will become a go-to throughout the colder weather.