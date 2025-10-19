I’ve Just Got Back From Fashion Month—7 2026 Trends That Are Perfect for Minimalists

You’ll want to bookmark these seven minimalist fashion looks.

Spring/Summer 26 runway minimalist trend x 3 models
(Image credit: Tory Burch, Toteme, Ralph Lauren)
Fashion shows often get a bad rap for featuring, let’s say, unwearable clothes—who remembers the blow-up balloon outfits? Or maybe McQueen’s white feathered ensemble? It’s all part of the creative allure, after all. Yet for the Spring/Summer 26 season, it seems a shift is afoot, as designers swapped extravagant talking points for, dare I say it, chic and simple outfits—serving as the perfect moodboard for minimalist fashion fans.

While every major fashion city saw splatterings of pared-back runway looks, the New York designers truly led the charge. Take Ralph Lauren, Toteme, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and Khaite as core examples that less really can be more. Colour palettes were kept classic: lots of black and white, hints of brown and baby blue (my new favourite colour combo), and bold pops of red styled with simplistic silhouettes.

Although minimalist certainly doesn’t mean boring, as evidenced by these particularly chic runways—Victoria Beckham’s included—which made a strong case for sleek simplicity over in Paris. Whether you save them for office outfit inspo or to guide future outfit ideas, below are the seven trends I’d encourage any lover of the minimalist aesthetic to take note of.

1. Strapless Tops

Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 26 runway model wears black trousers white strapless top

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren/ Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com)

Style Notes: Proving the importance of silhouette, a number of designers made strapless tops a core staple of their collections—Ralph Lauren, included. Whether worn with wide-leg trousers, jeans or a classic midi skirt, consider them a simplistic wardrobe staple that's effortlessly elegant.

2. Polished Polo Shirts

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 26 runway model wears blue polo brown skirt

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

Style Notes: Tory Burch, Miu Miu, Auralee and Loewe all looked to collegiate style for their Spring/Summer 26 runways, although they were far from the looks we used to wear at school. Instead, they gave a masterclass in elegant, office-friendly dressing and polo shirts played a large part—no matter if they were short sleeved, thin knit or cosier cardigans.

3. Simplistic White Dresses

Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 26 model wears white dress white bandana

(Image credit: Calvin Klein)

Style Notes: No fashion item screams minimalist more than a white dress, and yet Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta and Jil Sander all proved the piece can still bring intrigue. To keep it classic, opt for a shape that is particularly simple and use accessories to add interest—a bandana, suede shoes or a textured clutch bag. Few summer looks will be chicer.

4. Timeless Tailoring

Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 26 runway model wears navy suit with black lace top

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Style Notes: Tailoring has been a recurring trend on the runways in recent seasons and Spring/Summer 26 was no exception. One standout suiting brand? Victoria Beckham, and this classic cut grey suit proves why.

5. Black Trousers

Michael Kors Spring/Summer 26 runway model wears white shirt black trousers

(Image credit: Michael Kors)

Style Notes: If you needed further proof that it’s time to invest in a particularly chic pair of black trousers, consider this your sign. Victoria Beckham, Chloé, Balenciaga, Michael Kors (of course), and many more designers sent them down the runway, proving the wearable staple is particularly sleek. While wide-leg styles currently prevail, a classic flare is a chic alternative.

6. Monochrome Moments

Toteme Spring/Summer 26 runway look

(Image credit: Toteme)

Style Notes: You’ll be sensing a theme by now: black and white colour pairings are a key component of the Spring/Summer 26 moodboard. Consider Toteme’s blazer, shirt and shorts, Ralph Lauren's duster coat fit, or even Michael Kors' silk shirt and trousers as key sources of inspiration. Simple yet chic.

7. Leather Blazers

Khaite Spring/Summer 26 runway model wears jeans and red leather blazer

(Image credit: Khaite)

Style Notes: Not all Spring/Summer 26 looks are reserved for only warm weather. Case in point: leather blazer outfits spotted on the runways of Saint Laurent, Khaite, Magda Butrym and more. While black and brown leather is always a classic choice, Khaite makes a case for a more daring red shade. Style with dark wash jeans and simple accessories for an easy outfit.

