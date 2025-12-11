Yes, Black and White Is Classic, But Sofia Richie’s Colour Combination Looks Much More Expensive

As someone who wears black nearly every day, it takes something truly elevated to coax me out of my tried-and-true uniform. But that’s exactly what happened this morning when an image of Sofia Richie Grainge’s latest colour pairing landed on my desk. Built on an elegant foundation of the season’s favourite chocolate brown hue, it was the decadent shade she layered alongside that really stopped my scroll.
To add a note of richness to her refined ensemble, Sofia reached for a deep burgundy bag to heighten her look. The moody red tone echoed the depth of her dark brown dress, bringing texture and dimension to the earthy base without overwhelming it.
I’ve been on the hunt for fresh ways to style brown myself, so I’m thrilled this pairing is finally on my radar. It’s a far more interesting alternative to the black-and-white combinations I usually default to.
Read on to discover and shop the chicest chocolate-brown dresses and burgundy bags inspired by Sofia’s elegant colour combo below.
Shop the Brown Dresses and Burgundy Bags:
H&M
Draped Maxi Dress
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
COS
Ingot Clutch Bag
The glossy finish lends this such an elevated edge.
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Draped Midi Dress
There's something so elegant about the draped dress detailing.
H&M
Shoulder Bag
Whilst I love this in the dark red, it also comes in a rich chocolate shade.
Massimo Dutti
Long Strapless Dress
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Clutch Bag With Strap
Style this over your shoulders or wear it in your clutches.
Reformation
Alara Knit Dress
While I love this in the chocolate brown, it also comes in a rich emerald shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.