Yes, Black and White Is Classic, But Sofia Richie’s Colour Combination Looks Much More Expensive

Even more elegant than black and white, Sofia Richie’s chic colour combination looks sophisticated every time.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a chocolate brown dress with a burgundy clutch bag and dark sunglasses.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)
As someone who wears black nearly every day, it takes something truly elevated to coax me out of my tried-and-true uniform. But that’s exactly what happened this morning when an image of Sofia Richie Grainge’s latest colour pairing landed on my desk. Built on an elegant foundation of the season’s favourite chocolate brown hue, it was the decadent shade she layered alongside that really stopped my scroll.

To add a note of richness to her refined ensemble, Sofia reached for a deep burgundy bag to heighten her look. The moody red tone echoed the depth of her dark brown dress, bringing texture and dimension to the earthy base without overwhelming it.

I’ve been on the hunt for fresh ways to style brown myself, so I’m thrilled this pairing is finally on my radar. It’s a far more interesting alternative to the black-and-white combinations I usually default to.

Read on to discover and shop the chicest chocolate-brown dresses and burgundy bags inspired by Sofia’s elegant colour combo below.

Shop the Brown Dresses and Burgundy Bags:

Explore More:
