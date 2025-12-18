The Good, the Bad, the Wedge Sneaker—7 “Ugly” Shoe Trends That London's Coolest Dressers Are Wearing Right Now

As someone who loves fashion, you'd think I'd be an admirer of pretty things. So it may come as a surprise when I tell you about my love of ugly shoes. Because, whether it's a pair of Crocs or a Margiela split-toe tabi, nothing is more confronting to those less familiar with fashion trends than unconventional footwear. Is she wearing the Isabel Marant Bekett wedge sneakers? The stir! The horror! The outrage! Perhaps the most alluring part of loving said 'ugly' shoes is the way it divides and unites. There is no moment I feel more aligned to my fashion community than when wearing a controversial shoe. The truest example of a “IYKYK” (if you know, you know) situation, those that get it my boots that resemble a camel toe, get it, and those that don’t, well... Don’t.
Every year—really every season—there’s an unconventional shoe up for debate. In the past, I've watched many freaky footwear trends reek havoc, causing repulsion amongst mums and the classic dressers amongst us. From MSCHF’s 2023 big red boots that looked a little like something from the Noddy costume department, to the Y/Project x Melissa mules that gave 'modern day Marie Antoinette', shoes have—and always will—given a real opportunity for fashion folk to explore their inner weirdo. Because to me, nothing elevates a simple look like a pair of slightly unserious shoes. They're also an excellent icebreaker, should you ever be in awkward small talk scenario.
In 2026, the desire for the 'ugly' shoe is just as prevalent as ever. Some of them are bright and bold, with rubber heels, scuba fabrications and sculptural silhouettes, others lean into performance and practicality. At times they come from seasons past. This year, the comeback ugly shoe has to be the Isabel Marant Bekett shoes. The trainers with a now-iconic wedge heel, have been spotted on everyone from Romy Mars to Blue Ivy Carter in 2025, and will continue to grow in demand next year, too.
But if blending in is more your forte, and the idea of statement shoes sounds a little daunting, be assured there are styles that whilst may venture out of your usual comfort zone, aren't quite as experimental as the Vibram FiveFingers. Square-toes, lace up details and sculptural heels allow you to make an impact, without feeling silly.
And with that, these are the 7 'ugly' shoe trends for 2026 you need to know.
7 'Ugly' Shoe Trends to Know For 2026
1. Tabi Shoes
Style Notes: In the freaky shoe world, Marigela Tabi shoes need no introduction. Originally created in 15th-century Japan, the split toe design has been part of Japanese culture for centuries. But it was Martin Margiela who popularised them to what they are today. But note, the divided toe is not just reserved for Margiela shoes—Nike Air Rifts are a sportier shoe that have this same detail. Be it boots, ballet flats and everything in between the tabi shoe is a staple in the freaky footwear world.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Suede Ankle Boots
This suede upper is sumptuous!
Nike
Nike Air Rift Leather Trainers in Black
I own these and have worn them all year.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats
My favourite non-classic colour.
2. 'Five Toe' Flats
Style Notes: Probably the most controversial on this list, whilst I can't guarantee compliments with Vibram's FiveFingers I can guarantee the occasional stare. Originally had a moment in the late 2000s and early 2010s as part of the broader barefoot and minimalist footwear movement, like many trends from this era, they're having a renaissance. Designed to mimic the natural shape and motion of the foot, FiveFingers feature individual toe pockets and ultra-thin soles, promoting a “natural” gait and enhanced ground feel. Today though, style insiders are wearing not only Vibram's versions, but styles from cult designers like Coperni and Sandy Liang. They're also styled well beyond their pilates class, letting their barely-covered 5 toes poke out below jeans, cargo pants or with skirts. They're icky and delicious.
Urban Outfitters
Vibram Pink Fivefingers V-Soul Shoes
This pink shade will be great in spring.
Vibram Fivefingers
Coperni Five-Toe Ballet Flats | 39
But until then, these are a cult favourite.
Sandy Liang
Black Paw Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
The 'paw' detail on the top is meant to look like a dog paw—cute!
3. Victorian Boots
Style Notes: Lace-up Victorian-style boots have been bubbling up as a trend the past few months, but I predict they're about to have a major moment. If you look for them, (and not even that hard), you'll find both calf and knee-high options, usually with a square toe and a block heel. Historically, designers like Vivienne Westwood and Dior have been known for this silhouette, but now its more cult labels like London-based brand Lili Curia leading the charge. If you ask me, most of these designs are far from 'ugly', but some slightly more experimental silhouettes, that feature an ultra-pointed toe and a kitten heel, definitely venture into 'man-repeller' territory.
Miista
Lucy Boots - Black Leather
I love the square toe.
Longchamp
Ida Lace Up Tall Boot - 2
This print! Which also come in a heel, by the way.
Next
Black Forever Comfort® Knee High Lace Up Corset Boots
If you like a slightly looser fit on the leg, these are a great option.
4. Wedge Trainers
Style Notes: Once relegated to the early-2010s fashion archives, Isabel Marant’s Bekett wedge trainers are striding back into the spotlight, one velcro strap at a time. Considering the obsession with the return of indie sleaze and 2010s style, this is hardly surprising. Deep rooted in French fashion of this time, the Bekett’s comeback is divisive for a reason. To some, the hidden wedge is ingenious—comfort disguised as effortlessness, height without the commitment of a heel. To others, it’s a relic of a confusing fashion era, emblematic of trend overload and impractical hybridity. Is it a sneaker? A heel? Either way, Lyst reports it to be a growing shoe of choice with Gen-Z tweens, with Blue Ivy Carter and North West both recently photographed wearing them. And if you're not ready to splurge on the Isabel Marant iconic styles, Puma and Converse have their own versions.
Selfridges
Bekett Suede and Leather High-Top Trainers
The classic.
Puma
Speedcat Wedge Sneaker
Good luck trying to get your hands on a pair of these Pumas.
ISABEL MARANT
Balskee Suede High-Top Wedge Sneakers
If you like a chunky style.
5. Wooden Clog Sandals
Style Notes: Another relic of the Y2K era that's making its way back into the mainstream is the wooden clog sandal. But I'm not speaking on the boho-chic versions seen at Chloe and Gabriela Hearst. Whilst these too are set be huge this summer, they're far too conventionally beautiful to make it in this line-up. Instead, I'm talking about platform wood sandals with a low block heel, a narrow strap across the bridge, with multiple stud details. Scholl's mules with the thick gold buckle hardware detail on the top are the archetype. Now offering styles that have a kitten heel or cork soles, and with collaborations with Balenciaga under its belt, Scholl and '00s-inspired wooden mules will be huge in summer 2026.