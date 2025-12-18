I Don't Do Sequins—5 Minimalist Outfits I'd Wear Instead for a New Year's Eve Party

I'm a minimalist and don't like wearing sequins, feathers or velvet. Scroll on to see the five minimalist New Year's Eve outfits I'm considering instead.

Minimalist NYE outfits
(Image credit: @aidabadji_, @dawn.tan, @hannahlewisstylist)
I’m going to say something controversial here... I much prefer New Year’s Eve to Christmas. An unpopular opinion, I know! I’m just not a very festive person and much prefer the New Year's celebrations. I always spend the evening surrounded by loved ones, whether it’s going out out or spending the night indoors, and while the evening is often overhyped and has high expectations, I really feel like as long as you’re with the people you love, it is what you make of it.

One thing I always struggle with though, is what to wear. As a minimalist, the thought of bright tones, sequins, velvets, feathers and tinsel-style fabrics instils fear into me and, as such, I avoid them at all costs. I prefer a much more pared-back approach to dressing and usually just end up wearing an all-black ensemble instead.

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, I’ve already begun thinking about what I'll wear to ring in 2026, while staying true to my minimalist sense of style, of course. To prep, I’ve scoured through my favourite accounts on Instagram to compile five of my favourite minimalist New Year’s Eve outfits and will absolutely be recreating one of them this year. I just need to decide which one... The best bit? I already own the majority of the pieces, so it’s just a case of adding a couple of pieces here and there to pull it all together! Happy 2026!

5 Minimalist New Year’s Eve Outfits:

Strapless Top + Tailored Jeans + Peeptoe Heels

Minimalist NYE outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Debora’s look is such a sleek, simplistic option. All of the elements are pieces that can easily be reworn and styled in different ways from day to night, so it saves you from splurging on an outfit you’ll only wear once. An all-black outfit is an all-time favourite of mine; its elegance is unmatched. For warmth, add a sheer sock or tights under your trousers like Debora.

Shop the Look:

2. Crew Neck Jumper + Slip Skirt + Pointed Heels

Minimalist NYE outfits

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: This is such an effortlessly outfit that can be recreated in an array of colours. Choose your colour base and recreate, I’d be copying Dawn and opting for an ecru palette—there’s something about whites in winter that is so chic. Keep accessories minimal and allow your outfit to be the focal point.

Shop the Look:

3. White Mini Dress + Embellished Accessories

Minimalist NYE outfits

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: For those that want to embed some embellishment into their look but don’t want to wear sequins, instead opt for a plain mini dress and bring the sparkle in via your accessories. Statement earrings, a sequinned bag and embellished heels are a failsafe way to

Shop the Look:

4. Statement Coat + Cami Top + Satin Trousers

Minimalist NYE outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Hannah’s look is ideal for a night out on the town. Opting for a statement coat allows that to be the focus, and at the moment satin trousers are so on trend, so pairing those with a plain cami ties the whole look together. Pointed slingback heels are the cherry on top to really finish off the look.

Shop the Look:

5. Blazer + Glitzy Mini Skirt + Barely There Sandals

Minimalist NYE outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: This outfit is at the top of my list to recreate. It’s a subtle way to bring some glitz and glamour into your outfit. I already own a satin blazer, so pairing that with an embellished or sequinned skirt, sheer tights and barely there sandals is such a chic way to bring in some festive spirit.

Shop the Look: