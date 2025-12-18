I Don't Do Sequins—5 Minimalist Outfits I'd Wear Instead for a New Year's Eve Party

I’m going to say something controversial here... I much prefer New Year’s Eve to Christmas. An unpopular opinion, I know! I’m just not a very festive person and much prefer the New Year's celebrations. I always spend the evening surrounded by loved ones, whether it’s going out out or spending the night indoors, and while the evening is often overhyped and has high expectations, I really feel like as long as you’re with the people you love, it is what you make of it.
One thing I always struggle with though, is what to wear. As a minimalist, the thought of bright tones, sequins, velvets, feathers and tinsel-style fabrics instils fear into me and, as such, I avoid them at all costs. I prefer a much more pared-back approach to dressing and usually just end up wearing an all-black ensemble instead.
With New Year's Eve fast approaching, I’ve already begun thinking about what I'll wear to ring in 2026, while staying true to my minimalist sense of style, of course. To prep, I’ve scoured through my favourite accounts on Instagram to compile five of my favourite minimalist New Year’s Eve outfits and will absolutely be recreating one of them this year. I just need to decide which one... The best bit? I already own the majority of the pieces, so it’s just a case of adding a couple of pieces here and there to pull it all together! Happy 2026!
5 Minimalist New Year’s Eve Outfits:
Strapless Top + Tailored Jeans + Peeptoe Heels
Style Notes: Debora’s look is such a sleek, simplistic option. All of the elements are pieces that can easily be reworn and styled in different ways from day to night, so it saves you from splurging on an outfit you’ll only wear once. An all-black outfit is an all-time favourite of mine; its elegance is unmatched. For warmth, add a sheer sock or tights under your trousers like Debora.
Shop the Look:
COS
Sheer-Detail Knitted Peplum Top
This is a staple piece that can be dressed up or down.
Toteme
Pleat Trousers Black
A tailored trouser is an essential in my wardrobe so I'd always be willing to spend more for a high quality pair.
HUNTING SEASON
The Pendant Tagua and Leather Necklace
Pendant cord necklaces are so on trend right now.
JUDE
Haze Leather Mules
Minimal yet so chic.
2. Crew Neck Jumper + Slip Skirt + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: This is such an effortlessly outfit that can be recreated in an array of colours. Choose your colour base and recreate, I’d be copying Dawn and opting for an ecru palette—there’s something about whites in winter that is so chic. Keep accessories minimal and allow your outfit to be the focal point.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Boxy Bouclé Knit Milk
This is the perfect piece to recreate Dawn's look and can be worn throughout the rest of the season.
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt
This comes in ten different colours and prints.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Carolyne Bridal 50 Satin Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik's are some of the most iconic shoes to invest in.
Classic Pearl Stud Earrings
Finish off an all white look with a simple pearl earring.
3. White Mini Dress + Embellished Accessories
Style Notes: For those that want to embed some embellishment into their look but don’t want to wear sequins, instead opt for a plain mini dress and bring the sparkle in via your accessories. Statement earrings, a sequinned bag and embellished heels are a failsafe way to
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Contrast Short Dress
The draped, gathered fabric is so elegant.
SIMKHAI
Reese Beaded Metallic Satin Clutch
This will bring plenty of glamour to any outfit.
Amina Muaddi
Begum 95 Mesh Slingback Pumps
Amina Muaddi's eponymous shoes make such a statement.
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Nura Wrap Stud Earrings
A sculptural earring is so sleek.
4. Statement Coat + Cami Top + Satin Trousers
Style Notes: Hannah’s look is ideal for a night out on the town. Opting for a statement coat allows that to be the focus, and at the moment satin trousers are so on trend, so pairing those with a plain cami ties the whole look together. Pointed slingback heels are the cherry on top to really finish off the look.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Long Leather Coat With Fur
Chocolate brown is such a trending colour this season.
MANGO
Satin Top With Straps
Wear with jeans for a 'jeans and a nice top' look.
& Other Stories
Drawstring Satin Trousers
Satin trousers instantly elevate any outfit.
COS
Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels
A pointed slingback heel is my absolute favourite style.
5. Blazer + Glitzy Mini Skirt + Barely There Sandals
Style Notes: This outfit is at the top of my list to recreate. It’s a subtle way to bring some glitz and glamour into your outfit. I already own a satin blazer, so pairing that with an embellished or sequinned skirt, sheer tights and barely there sandals is such a chic way to bring in some festive spirit.