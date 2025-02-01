Whenever British shirt brand With Nothing Underneath hosts a sample sale in London, we see lines snake around Belgravia. One TikToker I follow said she once queued for an hour and 45 minutes, and the brand handed out croissants for the dedicated shoppers. An hour and 45 minutes sounds like an awfully long time to wait for a button-down oxford shirt, but this level of hype isn't actually that surprising given that WNU has achieved cult status in fashion circles.

The brand was founded by fashion journalist Pip Durell. The former Tatler editor noticed a gap in the market for good-quality cotton shirts, and now, her shirts have become an integral part of the London fashion uniform. I will rarely go to a launch event without seeing at least one influencer or editor in one of these button-down shirts. One moment that really changed the trajectory of the brand was when Meghan Markle wore one of the shirts in a video for the charity Smart Works, and since then, she has continued to shop from the independent British brand.

WNU might have had a lot of influencer and press attention, but the success really lies in the quality of its products. I have five (yes, I know it's a problem) and have been really impressed by how durable the fabrics are and how they have stayed in beautiful condition despite being on regular rotation in my wardrobe.

By having a narrow focus on shirts, Durell and the team have been able to be really exacting about the construction and execution. The brand now offers a range of cuts, silhouettes, and fabrics, so you really can find the perfect shirt for you. "Our shirts are cut slightly oversize to give a flattering nonchalance, and we use the highest-quality material from Europe—be it our cottons and hemp from Portugal or silk from Italy," Durell tells Who What Wear. "You can always tell that a shirt is from WNU, as we have left our buttons on the 'man's side' as a nod to the inspiration we have taken from their crisp tailoring and our iconic men's tailoring houses on Savile Row and Jermyn Street."

Keep scrolling for an overview of WNU's best shirts, from crease-free Tencel in moody autumnal shades to striped linen shirts that are ideal for a beach escape. Durell tells us that the original shape, the Boyfriend, is the most popular, as it is tailored but has an oversize, nonchalant look.

Shop With Nothing Underneath Shirts:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Denim, Blue £130 SHOP NOW The denim short is this seasons best seller, and we can see why.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Weave, Khaki Stripe £110 SHOP NOW This shirt, which is designed in London and made in Portgual, is crafted from 52% linen and 48% cotton. This weave stripe is a best seller, and sage green is useful for all seasons.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Midnight Blue Stripe £95 SHOP NOW The Boyfriend shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and has very fine midnight-blue stripes. No notes.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Forest Green Stripe £120 SHOP NOW The Tencel fabric gives this a silky quality but is also more resistant to creases and holds its shape.

With Nothing Underneath The Oversized: Oxford, White £110 SHOP NOW This white oxford shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and has an oversized look.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki £120 SHOP NOW Khaki is one of the trending colours of 2025.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Lapis Blue £120 SHOP NOW You'd be forgiven for thinking linen is just for summer, but this lapis blue is ideal for any time of year.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Cardinal Red £120 SHOP NOW Lucy Williams is a fan of this particular shirt.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Navy Blue £120 SHOP NOW The Tencel is a perfect work shirt, as it holds its shape and structure beautifully.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Tencel, Maple Red Stripe £120 SHOP NOW A punchy twist on a striped shirt.

How Influencers Are Styling WNU Shirts:

Style Notes: It's the perfect shirt for power dressing.

Style Notes: With Nothing Underneath shirts are super great for layering, as demonstrated by Yatri Pabari

Style Notes: A blue shirt and white denim combo is lethal.

Style Notes: The striped shirts are particularly popular and can be worn buttoned up or open over a tank top.

Style Notes: A white shirt is a wardrobe staple, and Alexis Foreman's half tuck and rolled-up sleeves create a beautiful silhouette.

Style Notes: Rich chocolate is trending, and this shirt adds a luxurious feeling to even the simplest of looks.

Style Notes: This navy shirt is a popular offering from With Nothing Underneath and looks stylish with white trousers or everyday denim.

Style Notes: When it comes to shirts, it can be easy to stick to classics like navy, white, and stripes, but punchy shades like this raspberry shirt can add something else to elevated basics.