I Tried on So Many Linen Trousers—These Pairs From H&M, Arket and COS Stood Out
Finally, the sun has made its grand appearance and we're all thinking the same thing: how can we look polished when the high temperatures hit? It's a tale as old as time, whilst we call in the warmer days, when they arrive it can feel like our holiday wardrobes are regular wardrobes just aren't prepared. Thankfully, there's one item that combines the sought-after cooling effects we're searching for as well as a considered put-togetherness that will suit work days, afternoons out and weekends alike: linen trousers. And as I like to go the extra mile, I've tried on a wide range of styles to find the very best linen trousers on the high street.
As someone who's a big fan of high-low dressing, that's combining high street pieces and investment styles together, I headed to the hit the high street to put linen trousers to the test. Over my many years of shopping, I've figured out the particular stores that always seem to get it right. As a summertime staple, linen trousers come back every year, so when it's time to shop I already had a good idea of the key names I was heading to first.
With summer collections dropping at some of our favourite stores, it was easy to get my hands on some of the best linen trousers around, and I found there was quite a mix of styles on offer. Arket has once again reissued their best-selling drawstring trousers showing how well it does at great basics. H&M has had a foray into tailored styles alongside its relaxed offerings. From COS, expect the brilliant eye for detail that is present in all its pieces, making for expensive-looking styles at high street prices. Whilst these three are brands I turn back to year after year for great linen, I decided to test out two other brands to see how they compared. Marks & Spencer as ever has played with colour, print and timeless silhouettes for summer 2024. And Zara is embracing summertime with exaggerated silhouettes, comfortable elastic waistbands and sleek cuts.
Ready to explore the best linen trousers I found on the high street? Let's go.
ARKET
Style Notes: Arket is known for brilliant basics, and one piece that continues to sell out every year is their linen trousers. We've long sung the praises of the brand's drawstring styles, and for 2024 you'll also find contemporary wide-leg styles and tailored iterations too.
SHOP ARKET LINEN TROUSERS:
I also tried this pair which features a simple elasticated waistband for comfort and ease.
H&M
Style Notes: Of course, reliable H&M has fully entered summer mode, and brought with it an array of standout linen styles at great prices. Whilst the relaxed pull-on trousers are a favourite amongst fashion people, I tried on a tailored style, and it's safe to say the high street heavyweight excels at both.
SHOP H&M LINEN TROUSERS:
Marks & Spencer
Style Notes: M&S has become a store I always swing by when walking past, simply for the fact that you can find some real gems. And on a recent shopping trip I stumbled across an array of fresh linen styles, including this cool striped co-ord. Alongside, there's a mix of interesting cuts from tapered to bold wide in a mix of vibrant and neutral shades.
SHOP M&S LINEN TROUSERS:
This elegant cut might just replace my beloved wide leg styles.
Yes, there's also a matching blazer.
COS
Style Notes: If sleek tailoring with an airy twist is your cup of tea, COS's linen selection should be on your radar. From bold front seaming to playful flares, COS brings a refined edge to this summer staple.
SHOP COS LINEN TROUSERS:
From the light beige shade to the flared cut, there's a lot to love about this pair.
Zara
Style Notes: Zara's summer collection has arrived, and of the many sun-ready pieces I'm already eyeing up, linen has my full attention. With a mix of versatile neutrals and joyful shades, along with seriously good silhouettes like an extra bold palazzo style, Zara offers something for everyone this season.
SHOP ZARA LINEN TROUSERS:
Whilst the image looks more tapered, I tried this pair above and they fit more like a straight leg style.
The waistband gives the appearance of a tailored style at the front, with comfortable elastic at the back.
