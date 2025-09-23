I'm on a Mission to Find the Best Cashmere Pieces for Every Budget—Only These 6 Passed My Test
This week, I headed to London's Regent Street and tried on a range of cashmere knitwear in a mission to find the best of the best. Scroll on to read my review of each piece and see my edit of the best cashmere pieces for autumn 2025.
Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we took the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and read candid reviews, so we hope this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.
So here we are in mid-September. The air is crisper, my summer dresses are packed away and layering pieces have once again taken centre stage in my wardrobe. While normally our Great Try-On series sees Who What Wear UK editors roadtesting the new collections from our favourite well-known brands, this year, I decided to dedicate my time to trying on some of the most elevated cashmere pieces across every budget—from timeless high-street finds to investment knits you can genuinely justify. Few fabrics feel as instantly luxurious, or as enduring, as cashmere, and the right piece will see you through season after season. Worn with jeans, leggings, over dresses, or even styled with sequins when party season arrives, it’s a true wardrobe hero. That’s why I thought it was about time someone hit the shops and tried on as many cashmere jumpers and cardigans as possible, with the mission of identifying the very best of the best.
Below, I’ve focused on styles that balance quality, fit and comfort. I tried on pieces at different price points, paid close attention to how they look and feel and narrowed the edit down to those that genuinely deserve a place in your wardrobe. Only six made the cut (I'm fussy after all!), but each one gets my stamp of approval for being truly worth your hard-earned money.
So, whatever you’re in the market for, take it from me: these are the best cashmere pieces I’ve tried for autumn 2025 and beyond.
The Best Cashmere Pieces for Autumn 2025, As Tried and Reviewed By an Editor:
1. COS Chunky Cashmere Jumper
My Review: Okay, I’m cheating slightly with this first pick because I already own the COS Chunky Cashmere Jumper in black—I bought it last year after reading our shopping editor Florrie's rave review and spotting it on stylish people everywhere, from London to New York. If you're even remotely considering investing in it, let me assure you now: you will not be disappointed.
This year, COS has brought the jumper back (to no one’s surprise) and it’s just as good, if not better. Alongside staple shades like black, navy and grey, the brand has also added fresh new hues, including a soft pale pink and a classic camel. I tried on almost every colour in-store and they are all gorgeous—versatile, elevated and fantastic quality.
So, let’s talk details. For a high-street piece, this jumper sits at the higher end of the price spectrum, but the quality truly justifies it. It’s made from 100% cashmere—no blends, no synthetics—and the knit is thick, warm and incredibly soft without being heavy or bulky. It has a classic boxy silhouette that gives structure without swamping your frame and the ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem add a nice finishing touch.
In terms of sizing, I’m usually a UK 12–14 and I’m wearing a size small in the photo above. Last year, I bought the medium, which also fits beautifully and gives a slightly more relaxed feel. But this year, I’m leaning into a neater silhouette and the small just felt right. Honestly, the sizing difference is subtle, so it really comes down to your fit preference. If you're a size 6 or 8, you'd want to try the XS, but be warned that this will probably still be pretty roomy on you! It's also worth noting that this jumper, like most cashmere pieces, can't go in the washing machine. However, it does hand-wash surprisingly well. I’ve washed mine a bunch of times since I purchased it last November and it’s held its shape and softness beautifully.
My honest review of the COS Chunky Cashmere Jumper? It’s as close to perfect as you can get. If you know me, you’ll know I don’t part with my money unless I genuinely love something, so take it as a sign that I walked away with the new pale pink version to go alongside my OG black number. That should tell you just how good this jumper really is. The fit, the feel, the quality...everything about it hits the mark, and although there are designer iterations out there that are just as nice (more on that below), this high-street buy really takes the top spot for me.
Shop COS's Chunky Cashmere Jumper:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
2. Jenni Kayne Amelia Cashmere Jumper
My Review: If you're thinking about investing in knitwear this season, Jenni Kayne is well worth a look. I recently tried on the Amelia cashmere jumper and was genuinely so impressed. It’s one of those pieces that feels quietly luxurious without trying too hard, which is exactly what I want from my wardrobe.
For a designer label, the price is relatively fair—certainly not cheap, but not unreasonable given the quality. It’s made from 100% cashmere and that really does come through in the feel: soft, warm and substantial, you can tell this is a knit that is going to last you for years. The cut is relaxed, with a round neck and slightly longer sleeves, giving it that effortless, I-just-threw-this-on-and-look-amazing feel. The brand says the Amelia jumper is true to size, but I’d suggest sizing down if you prefer a slightly neater fit. I tried the large and could have easily gone for a medium—the length in particular felt quite generous, so something to keep in mind if you’re on the shorter side. For reference, I’m 5'7 and the large sat around my mid-thigh.
I tried it in grey, and while the images and lighting might not do it justice, I have to say it's a spot-on shade: not too dark, not too blue, just a soft, pale tone that’s incredibly easy to wear. It also comes in camel, ivory and black, so all the classics, really, if you’re looking for something timeless.
All in all, this is a very good jumper. Quietly elegant, beautifully made and the sort of thing you’ll reach for over and over again. I'm impressed, and if my wallet could've stretched to it, I would've taken it home that very same day.
Shop the Jenni Kayne Amelia Cashmere Jumper:
JENNI KAYNE
Amelia Round-Neck Cashmere Jumper
JENNI KAYNE
Amelia Round-Neck Cashmere Jumper
JENNI KAYNE
Amelia Round-Neck Cashmere Jumper
3. Reformation Cashmere Clara Cardigan
My Review: Reformation’s Clara cardigan is one of those cult pieces the Who What Wear UK team has been raving about for some time, so I decided—reluctantly—to give it a proper test run. I say reluctantly because, full disclosure: I never wear cardigans.
I have a fuller bust and wide hips, so I’ve always found cardigans a bit unforgiving—often too fitted, too buttoned-up and generally not my go-to. So yes, I was slightly apprehensive to test this out. And yes, the Clara cardigan did come up small, just as I expected. I'm typically a size 12–14, depending on the brand (and the day), and I tried the large. It fit, but it wasn’t a silhouette I felt entirely at ease in. That said, it is true to size—it’s just a neater, cropped cut by design, which might not work for everyone depending on proportions or preferences.
That aside, the quality is genuinely lovely. The knit is soft and fine, and I can absolutely see why so many people love it and return to it in multiple colours. I went for the red—a bold choice for me—and I have to admit, it was fun to wear. I tried it with black barrel jeans, as with all the knits in this review, and I instantly lifted my complexion and outfit.
I can absolutely see why this is such a bestseller for the brand, and if you're looking for the perfect layering piece as we head into autumn, I think this is a very strong contender.
Shop the Reformation Clara Cardigan:
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
4. LouLou Studio Polo Cashmere Jumper
My Review: I love LouLou studio for Parisian-inspired pieces that feel elegant but also fresh, and unsurprisingly, this knit was just as gorgeous as everything else in the brand's autumn 2025 collection. Let’s start with the texture, because honestly, it’s the first thing you notice. This jumper is impossibly comfy and probably the softest I tried on for this story. It’s made from 100% pure cashmere, and boy does it show.
The cut is slightly cropped with a boxy silhouette, which is not good if you're particularly tall, but still incredibly chic. I tried on a medium, which fit well but felt just a tad snug across the hem, so I’d personally size up to a large for a more relaxed, slouchy fit. They didn't have that in stock and the medium was definitely the right fit on the shoulders. The sleeves felt a little long, but that's the design, and the hem hit me just at the top of my hips, making it perfect for pairing with high-rise jeans or skirts.
I also want to highlight the polo-style collar and button detailing, which add just the right touch of trendiness to an otherwise simple and classic piece. When you're parting with a significant amount of hard-earned cash (this knit retails for £430), you want something with lasting appeal. That doesn’t mean it has to be plain or basic—the subtle design details on this polo keep it feeling fresh, yet versatile enough to see you through many seasons and years to come. A win-win in my book.
Yes, it’s an investment, but if you’re looking for a knit that combines comfort, elegance and wearability, this one’s, in my opinion, worth every penny.
Shop the LouLou Studio Polo Cashmere Jumper:
LOULOU DE SAISON
Homere Cashmere Sweater
LOULOU DE SAISON
Homere Cashmere Sweater
LOULOU DE SAISON
Homere Cashmere Sweater
5. M&S Cashmere Cardigan
My Review: Ah, another cardigan! You can’t say I didn’t give this try-on my all. This time, it’s an M&S number I’m road-testing. If you know me, you’ll know I love M&S and to be honest, there’s very little it can do wrong in my eyes. So naturally, I had high expectations walking into the Bond Street store to try on the much-loved cashmere collection.
I picked up the classic crewneck cardigan in a size 14 and in a colour I wouldn’t usually go for—I really wanted to focus on the fit and quality of the piece without being swayed by my usual go-to (read: black) colour choice. And of course, it was lovely. It is exceptionally priced at £95 for 100% cashmere, machine washable (yes, really!) and available in nine colours and sizes 6 to 24—M&S, you continue to impress and surprise me.
In terms of fit and feel, this easily matches up to higher-end pieces I tried on—some of which didn’t even make the cut. If you told me it was a £300 jumper from Net-a-Porter, I’d believe you. It wasn’t the absolute softest I tried, granted, but for the price, I think it’s superb. The fit felt spot on. Now remember, I’m not a cardigan person, so while I probably wouldn’t wear this out and about on its own just yet, I did seriously consider buying it anyway. I know it’s the kind of piece I’d wear under blazers for work, with joggers at home (is that not the perfect Twixmas outfit?) and—when I’m feeling a bit braver—with jeans and heels for a dinner date.
Shop the M&S Cashmere Cardigan:
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
6. Zara Cashmere Sweater
My Review: Finally, Zara. I’ll admit, I didn’t originally plan to include Zara in this cashmere try-on. I hadn’t heard much about their knitwear and assumed I’d be more impressed by the more premium or luxury brands. But in the name of research—and because I’d spotted this particular jumper on their website that morning—I popped in for a quick look. Spoiler alert: I was genuinely blown away by how good this piece is.
Before we carry on, let’s get one thing out of the way: this isn’t 100% cashmere. It’s a blend—60% cashmere and 40% wool—but honestly, you wouldn’t know it from the feel. It’s incredibly soft, war and genuinely rivals some of the full cashmere knits I’ve tried, even those at a much higher price point. It retails for £89.99, which feels like excellent value for the quality, in my opinion.
In terms of fit, I tried it on in a size large, which gave me a lovely, relaxed look. If you’re after something a bit neater or more tailored, you could easily size down. I’d probably go for a medium if I were ordering it—which I am seriously considering doing this week. I tried it in a very pale beige hue that doesn’t seem to be available online at the moment, but there are other great colour options, including an elegant navy and a cream version.
If you’re looking for something stylish, wearable and well-priced for the quality, Zara’s cashmere-wool blend is 100% worth a look. It was a very pleasant surprise!
Shop the Zara Cashmere Sweater:
ZARA
Cashmere and Wool Long Sleeve Sweater
ZARA
Long Sleeve 100% Cashmere Sweater
ZARA
Cashmere and Wool Long Sleeve Sweater
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and each and every buy we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!