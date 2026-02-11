If You're Going to Wear Sandals to the Airport This Year, Pair Them With This Pant Trend to Look Chic

I've been a Who What Wear editor for twelve years, and I've been writing about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's airport style since the beginning of my career. She continues to stop my fellow editors and me in our tracks every time she's photographed in a terminal, and the most recent is no exception. She was just spotted at the airport in Sydney, Australia, wearing shoes that I'm personally not brave enough to wear for a flight: flat sandals. Specifically, flat flip-flop sandals. That's a lot of exposed foot for a travel day, but when in Australia...
Huntington-Whiteley may have chosen the most casual, low-key of shoe trends to wear to the airport, but that doesn't mean she didn't look incredibly polished. And the main thing that contributed to how chic and elegant her outfit looked was her pants. Instead of choosing something equally casual to pair with her shoes, she wore a pant trend that dressed them up, yet was still comfortable enough for a lengthy flight: relaxed pleated trousers. Take it from me—it's the pant trend everyone with chic style will pair with their flat sandals this spring and beyond. Keep scrolling to see Huntington-Whiteley displaying the combination at the airport and shop the look for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.