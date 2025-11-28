It's My Job to Travel—Here's What I Always Pack for a Long-Haul Flight

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
As a travel writer, I sometimes feel like I spend more time in the air than on the ground. Long-haul flights are a regular part of my month, and I’ve learned the value of packing light. I’m really not an overpacker—after all, I spent much of my career as a fashion editor, and the secret to that job is knowing how to edit. So you won’t find me hauling an eight-step beauty routine onto a plane. Efficiency matters too, and juggling that many liquids through security is the fastest way to arrive at your gate late and flustered.
Figuring out my in-flight essentials has been a long lesson in trial and error, and I’ve had plenty of chances to perfect it. I pack only the items that actually solve a problem, like staying warm on a plane, keeping my phone charged, sleeping comfortably, and keeping everything organized.
I’ve tested countless products, gadgets, and little comforts, and I now have a go-to set of essentials that keeps me comfortable, organized, and sane at 35,000 feet. From cozy layers to smart pouches and must-have beauty fixes, these are the things I always take with me on a long-haul flight.
Accessories
1. Wrap Scarf
The White & Warren cashmere travel wrap is my hero product. I now own it in every color and pack it on every trip, no matter the season. Large, cozy, and chic, it doubles as a blanket on flights and pulls double duty at my destination—as a stylish daytime layer in the fall and winter or a warm wrap on chilly evenings during the warmer months.
My pick:
White & Warren
Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf
Shop more:
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Wrap
2. Silk Eye Mask
I never board a long-haul flight without my silk eye mask. Between meal service, cabin lights, and people moving around, it’s the only way I can ensure real sleep. I stick to silk for the gentle touch on skin, and Lunya’s washable version keeps it fresh and travel-ready every time.
My pick:
Lunya
Washable Silk Eye Mask
Shop more:
slip
Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Clementine Sleepwear
Organic Silk Sleep Mask
3. iPhone Pocket
A new addition to my on-flight essentials list, is Apple’s new iPhone pocket by Issey Miyake, which makes accessing my phone easy when I’m on the go— whether I need to access my boarding pass or skip commercials on a podcast. It’s also comfortable to wear on a flight, keeping your phone close at hand.
My pick:
ISSEY MIYAKE
Iphone Pocket by Issey Miyake
Shop more:
Ossa
Ballchain Crossbody Phone Strap
Rothy's
The Phone Crossbody
Beauty
4. Under-Eye Patches
I’ve always been skeptical of eye contour patches—mainly because I’d never found ones that actually made a visible difference—until these took over my group chat. I shamelessly apply them a couple of hours before landing, and they instantly brighten under-eye darkness after the inevitably rough sleep on a long flight.
My pick:
Peter Thomas Roth
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Shop more:
Dieux
Forever Eye Mask Reusable 100% Silicone Patches
Patchology
Flashpatch™ Rejuvenating 5-Minute Eye Gels
5. Face Mist
The moment I land, I spritz Cap Beauty’s Serotoner for instant hydration. It smells amazing and gives my skin a fresh, dewy glow that instantly combats the dryness from flying.
My pick:
Shop more:
Caudalie
Mini Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist
6. Hydrating Face Cream
I swear by this face moisturizer by my favorite French beauty brand, Verdoie. It gives me an instant glow after a flight, and while it delivers the same level of moisture as a rich cream, it has a lightweight consistency that doesn’t leave me feeling sticky.
My pick:
Verdoie
La Crème Hydratante
Shop more:
Sephora
The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Refillable Moisturizer
7. Cream Blush
The only make-up you’ll ever see me applying on flight is my Merit flush balm to help restore color into my face after a long-haul flight. Its compact size makes it travel-friendly, and the smooth texture allows for effortless application with just a few fingertip pats.
My pick:
Merit
Flush Balm Cream Blush
Shop more:
Rhode
Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream Blush
Westman Atelier
Mini Petite Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
8. Digestive Supplements
Hilma’s Gas & Bloat Relief is a travel must for me because long flights often mean heavy, salty plane food, irregular meal times, and unavoidable snacking. It helps ease bloating and discomfort, keeping me feeling lighter and more comfortable on long journeys. (Plus, it’s great to have with you if you plan to be dining out a lot when you reach your destination.)
My pick:
Hilma
Gas and Bloating Relief
Shop more:
Arrae
Bloat Fast-Acting Digestive Relief Capsules
Organization
9. Multi-Way Bag
I never fly without my Porto pouch and detachable strap. I own it in several colors and wear it cross-body, keeping my essentials like wallet, phone, and passport close at hand and easy to access. I also keep another pouch in my hand-held bag for small tech items and cords. Like the cashmere travel wrap, the Porto pouch pulls double duty, taking me from day to night throughout the week at my destination.
My pick:
Shop more:
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch
10. Clear Pouch
I love the visibility and magnetic closure of my Cadence Parcel, which is where I keep all of my in-flight beauty essentials. It comes in various sizes (I use the Medium) and is compact and spill-proof.
My pick:
Shop more:
Away Travel
Clear Pouch Set in Coast Blue
11. Pill Case
I love Ettinger’s super chic travel pill case, which I use to store my daily vitamins. There’s also a larger size should you need the extra space.
My pick:
Ettinger
Capra Large Travel Pill Case
Tech
12. Noise-Cancelling Headphones
I don’t like traveling with bulky noise-canceling headphones, so I rely on Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods to block out chatty cabin neighbors and crying babies.
My pick: