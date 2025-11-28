It's My Job to Travel—Here's What I Always Pack for a Long-Haul Flight

Rimowa suitcases next to a brown leather duffel bag
(Image credit: @fakerstrom)
Jump to category:
Monica Mendal's avatar
By
published
in Features

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

As a travel writer, I sometimes feel like I spend more time in the air than on the ground. Long-haul flights are a regular part of my month, and I’ve learned the value of packing light. I’m really not an overpacker—after all, I spent much of my career as a fashion editor, and the secret to that job is knowing how to edit. So you won’t find me hauling an eight-step beauty routine onto a plane. Efficiency matters too, and juggling that many liquids through security is the fastest way to arrive at your gate late and flustered.

Figuring out my in-flight essentials has been a long lesson in trial and error, and I’ve had plenty of chances to perfect it. I pack only the items that actually solve a problem, like staying warm on a plane, keeping my phone charged, sleeping comfortably, and keeping everything organized.

I’ve tested countless products, gadgets, and little comforts, and I now have a go-to set of essentials that keeps me comfortable, organized, and sane at 35,000 feet. From cozy layers to smart pouches and must-have beauty fixes, these are the things I always take with me on a long-haul flight.

Accessories

1. Wrap Scarf

The White & Warren cashmere travel wrap is my hero product. I now own it in every color and pack it on every trip, no matter the season. Large, cozy, and chic, it doubles as a blanket on flights and pulls double duty at my destination—as a stylish daytime layer in the fall and winter or a warm wrap on chilly evenings during the warmer months.

My pick:

Shop more:

2. Silk Eye Mask

I never board a long-haul flight without my silk eye mask. Between meal service, cabin lights, and people moving around, it’s the only way I can ensure real sleep. I stick to silk for the gentle touch on skin, and Lunya’s washable version keeps it fresh and travel-ready every time.

My pick:

Shop more:

3. iPhone Pocket

A new addition to my on-flight essentials list, is Apple’s new iPhone pocket by Issey Miyake, which makes accessing my phone easy when I’m on the go— whether I need to access my boarding pass or skip commercials on a podcast. It’s also comfortable to wear on a flight, keeping your phone close at hand.

My pick:

Shop more:

Beauty

4. Under-Eye Patches

I’ve always been skeptical of eye contour patches—mainly because I’d never found ones that actually made a visible difference—until these took over my group chat. I shamelessly apply them a couple of hours before landing, and they instantly brighten under-eye darkness after the inevitably rough sleep on a long flight.

My pick:

Shop more:

5. Face Mist

The moment I land, I spritz Cap Beauty’s Serotoner for instant hydration. It smells amazing and gives my skin a fresh, dewy glow that instantly combats the dryness from flying.

My pick:

Shop more:

6. Hydrating Face Cream

I swear by this face moisturizer by my favorite French beauty brand, Verdoie. It gives me an instant glow after a flight, and while it delivers the same level of moisture as a rich cream, it has a lightweight consistency that doesn’t leave me feeling sticky.

My pick:

Shop more:

7. Cream Blush

The only make-up you’ll ever see me applying on flight is my Merit flush balm to help restore color into my face after a long-haul flight. Its compact size makes it travel-friendly, and the smooth texture allows for effortless application with just a few fingertip pats.

My pick:

Shop more:

8. Digestive Supplements

Hilma’s Gas & Bloat Relief is a travel must for me because long flights often mean heavy, salty plane food, irregular meal times, and unavoidable snacking. It helps ease bloating and discomfort, keeping me feeling lighter and more comfortable on long journeys. (Plus, it’s great to have with you if you plan to be dining out a lot when you reach your destination.)

My pick:

Shop more:

Organization

9. Multi-Way Bag

I never fly without my Porto pouch and detachable strap. I own it in several colors and wear it cross-body, keeping my essentials like wallet, phone, and passport close at hand and easy to access. I also keep another pouch in my hand-held bag for small tech items and cords. Like the cashmere travel wrap, the Porto pouch pulls double duty, taking me from day to night throughout the week at my destination.

My pick:

Shop more:

10. Clear Pouch

I love the visibility and magnetic closure of my Cadence Parcel, which is where I keep all of my in-flight beauty essentials. It comes in various sizes (I use the Medium) and is compact and spill-proof.

My pick:

Shop more:

11. Pill Case

I love Ettinger’s super chic travel pill case, which I use to store my daily vitamins. There’s also a larger size should you need the extra space.

My pick:

Tech

12. Noise-Cancelling Headphones

I don’t like traveling with bulky noise-canceling headphones, so I rely on Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods to block out chatty cabin neighbors and crying babies.

My pick: