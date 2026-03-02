If You Want to Look More Polished at the Airport, Swap Your Hoodie for This Basic

My goal for this year is to be a more avid traveler. Every time I see another cool girl on Instagram in a different country, I get an itch to book a flight myself. With a few trips ahead, I’ve planned many outfits for going out with my girlfriends, but another thing I really love planning is the outfit I wear for the flight. If you’ve ever sat on a plane for more than three hours, you know that wearing the right outfit is imperative to a great start to your trip. I love feeling comfortable on the plane, but I also hate looking sloppy. You just never know who you’ll run into.
Now, I’m a big believer in wearing whatever you like, especially when you’re on a long flight, and I love a hoodie as much as the next person, but there are chicer ways to be comfy while traveling. Iris Law proved it by wearing a cozy outfit that did not include an oversized hoodie. She lugged her lime-hued vintage Louis Vuitton Speedy bag with her baggy beige jeans, tan coat, and a classic basic layered underneath: a cardigan. The contrast of her gray cardigan against the tan and lime colors was chic, and she looked effortless and cool with her blue sneakers completing her airport outfit. Had she worn a gray hoodie instead, she would've still looked cool, but the outfit would've been a bit less elevated.
If you’re looking for a polished travel outfit that's comfortable, yet polished and chic, keep scrolling to recreate Law's look and shop similar items.