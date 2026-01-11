The '90s Stove Pipe Jeans Trend Is Back—These are the Shoes They Look Best With in 2026

Stove pipe jeans will be huge this year—these are the shoes I suggest you style them with.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of influencers wearing stove pipe jeans with boots, trainers and flats.
(Image credit: @claradyrhauge, @lucywilliams02, @sylviemus_)
It’s official: stove pipe jeans are shaping up to be the denim silhouette of 2026. Edging baggier styles out of the spotlight, these leg-skimming, high-rise jeans offer a sleek alternative that feels both elegant and timeless. With their slim, tailored cut—so reminiscent of the ’90s—they naturally read a little smarter than the looser silhouettes that have dominated in recent seasons.

That refined quality is exactly what makes stove pipe jeans such a win for minimalists. They pair easily with wardrobe staples, creating looks that feel streamlined and intentional rather than plain. After several seasons on the sidelines, this silhouette is making a confident return, and as I welcome it back into my own rotation, I’ve been focusing on one key question: which shoes make them look their very best?

If you’re ready to reintroduce stove pipe jeans into your everyday outfits, start with these chic shoe pairings.

1. Ballet Flats

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a white shirt with blue stove pipe jeans and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A nod to ’90s minimalism, stove-pipe jeans and ballet flats recreate the chic two-piece formulas that defined the decade. The neat, leg-lengthening silhouette keeps things polished, while ballet flats add a soft femininity that balances the more utilitarian feel of structured denim. Practical yet chic, it’s a pairing that feels as relevant now as it did then.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Ballet Flats:

2. Pointed-Toe Boots

Influencer @claradyrhauge wears a black jumper with dark wash stove pipe jeans and pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: While winter still lingers, pointed-toe boots are the perfect partner to stove-pipe jeans. Their sharp silhouette elongates the leg without disrupting the clean line of the denim, creating a look that feels poised and pulled together. A styling blank canvas, elevate it with a silky blouse for evenings out, or keep it casual with a chunky knit during the day.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots:

3. Loafers

Influencer @cocoschiffer wears blue stove pipe jeans with brown leather loafers, a white t-shirt and a brown button-down.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: On days when I want to wear jeans but avoid looking slouchy, loafers are my go-to. With baggier denim, they work overtime to push polish—but with stove-pipe jeans, they feel entirely natural. The slim cut complements the classic shape of loafers, creating a look that’s smart with very little effort required.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Loafers:

4. Low-Profile Trainers

Influencer @lucywilliams02 wears stove pipe jeans with orange trainers, a grey knit and a shirt tied around her waist.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Jeans and trainers form the backbone of so many daily outfits, so it’s only natural to consider which styles work best with this silhouette. The key is restraint: chunky trainers can disrupt the clean flow of slim denim. Instead, opt for low-profile, streamlined pairs—they preserve the sleekness of stove-pipe jeans while still delivering comfort and off-duty appeal.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Low Profile Trainers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK's news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London.