The '90s Stove Pipe Jeans Trend Is Back—These are the Shoes They Look Best With in 2026

It’s official: stove pipe jeans are shaping up to be the denim silhouette of 2026. Edging baggier styles out of the spotlight, these leg-skimming, high-rise jeans offer a sleek alternative that feels both elegant and timeless. With their slim, tailored cut—so reminiscent of the ’90s—they naturally read a little smarter than the looser silhouettes that have dominated in recent seasons.
That refined quality is exactly what makes stove pipe jeans such a win for minimalists. They pair easily with wardrobe staples, creating looks that feel streamlined and intentional rather than plain. After several seasons on the sidelines, this silhouette is making a confident return, and as I welcome it back into my own rotation, I’ve been focusing on one key question: which shoes make them look their very best?
If you’re ready to reintroduce stove pipe jeans into your everyday outfits, start with these chic shoe pairings.
1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A nod to ’90s minimalism, stove-pipe jeans and ballet flats recreate the chic two-piece formulas that defined the decade. The neat, leg-lengthening silhouette keeps things polished, while ballet flats add a soft femininity that balances the more utilitarian feel of structured denim. Practical yet chic, it’s a pairing that feels as relevant now as it did then.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Ballet Flats:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites. Shop them whilst they're on sale.
H&M
Ballet Flats
In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black ballet flats.
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Jeans
These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as five different leg lengths.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jolin Ballet Flats
Style these with stove pipe jeans or pair them with a knee-grazing skirt.
2. Pointed-Toe Boots
Style Notes: While winter still lingers, pointed-toe boots are the perfect partner to stove-pipe jeans. Their sharp silhouette elongates the leg without disrupting the clean line of the denim, creating a look that feels poised and pulled together. A styling blank canvas, elevate it with a silky blouse for evenings out, or keep it casual with a chunky knit during the day.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots:
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
Honestly, these looks more expensive than they actually are.
Uniqlo
Straight Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
Reformation
Robbie Ankle Boot
The sock boot trend is primed to take over this winter.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
The short kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
3. Loafers
Style Notes: On days when I want to wear jeans but avoid looking slouchy, loafers are my go-to. With baggier denim, they work overtime to push polish—but with stove-pipe jeans, they feel entirely natural. The slim cut complements the classic shape of loafers, creating a look that’s smart with very little effort required.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Loafers:
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
These also come in bright white.
Whistles
Denim Straight Leg Full Length Jean
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Mango
Gathered Leather Moccasin
Gathered loafers are the season's favourite flat shoe silhouette.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Flat Chisel Toe Loafers
The chisel-toe shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
4. Low-Profile Trainers
Style Notes: Jeans and trainers form the backbone of so many daily outfits, so it’s only natural to consider which styles work best with this silhouette. The key is restraint: chunky trainers can disrupt the clean flow of slim denim. Instead, opt for low-profile, streamlined pairs—they preserve the sleekness of stove-pipe jeans while still delivering comfort and off-duty appeal.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Low Profile Trainers:
ME+EM
Straight Jean
In my opinion, Me+Em's denim is some of the best on the market.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
These light-wash, straight-leg jeans are perfect for daily styling.
COS
Suede Nylon Ballet Trainers
I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66
Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers will never go out of style.