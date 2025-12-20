Prepare Yourself—These Maximalist Accessory Trends Are Set to Take Over in 2026

If you’ve spent any time online this past week, you’ve likely come across Pinterest’s trend predictions for 2026. The platform lays out, in detail, exactly what users have been searching for—from fashion to food to interiors. It’s what the social media site does best, after all. When it comes to accessoriesspecifically, there’s inspiration aplenty, and most of the pieces Pinterest predicts will take off have already been spotted on the Spring/Summer 26 runways. Oh how I love it when everything seems to point in the same direction!
Take Glamoratti as a core example: “the decade of decadence is back in style,” according to Pinterest. That means brooches, gold cuffs, and chunky belts are all very much on the agenda. Or, for something slightly softer, look to Laced Up—a new iteration of the beloved boho aesthetic, where lace bonnets, socks and gloves replace the currently trending chiffon and clogs.
With 21 trends in total, there’s something to suit every style—though one thing is clear: they’re all made for maximalists. Just scroll below to see the ones worth bookmarking.
5 Maximalist Accessories Trends to Bookmark for 2026:
1. Blinged-Up Brooches
Style Notes: “Bring on the brooches” was the clear message on the Spring/Summer 26 runways, as Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Chanel and Mugler—among many others—sent eye-catching pins down the catwalk. The result? A renewed fascination with the once-forgotten accessory. In fact, searches for ‘brooch aesthetic’ are up 110% on Pinterest, signalling that this vintage-inspired look is set to take off in 2026.
Whether you choose a single statement brooch pinned neatly to a lapel or prefer to lean fully into the look with multiple styles layered together, rest assured: you’ll be in very good company.
LOEWE
Anagram Rope Gold-Tone Brooch
This Loewe brooch will make any outfit feel elevated.
Mejuri
Sterling Silver
Prefer a more simplistic take? This silver shell is sure to fit the bill.
JENNIFER BEHR
Chaya Gold-Plated and Enamel Brooch
For more of a maximalist look, opt for both a bold colour and bigger sized brooch such as this one.
2. Lace Loving
Style Notes: Proving the boho trend is far from fading, 2026 ushers in a softer, more romantic iteration, complete with lashings of lace. Think bonnets, gloves, tights and socks—delicate details that instantly add interest to any look. Or, if Pinterest searches are anything to go by, lace belts, lace bandanas and even lace nails are firmly on the agenda. For inspiration, look to the runways of Valentino, Bora Aksu and Yuhan Wang.
Free People
Guipure Lace Hair Scarf
Bora Aksu led the way for the lace bonnet to boom in 2026.
Free People
Amour Lace Knee High Socks
These lace socks are much more beautiful than your classic gym tube style.
& Other Stories
Long Lace Gloves
Slip these under coats and jumpers for a dramatic take on the lace trend.
3. Wild Side Accessories
Style Notes: Animal print has been in the spotlight for a number of seasons now, remember the love for leopard print jeans? Well, it's showing no sign of slowing down for 2026. Not only has Pinterest dubbed both 'wilderkind' and 'khaki coded' as two key trends, but zebra, cow, snake, and leopard print accessories were spied on the Spring/Summer 26 runways at Balmain, Zimmermann, and Gabriela Hearst.
KHAITE
Lotus Mini Zebra-Print Calf Hair and Suede Tote
This zebra print tote is a sure conversation starter. Plus, it has a chain tie to keep it secure.
M&S
Faux Leather Slouchy Cross Body Bag
M&S you never fail me!
TOTEME
T-Lock Mini Leopard-Print Calf Hair Clutch
The famous Toteme T-Lock also comes in an animal print coloruway.
4. Cuffed Up
Style Notes: If you needed any further evidence that 2026 is officially cuffing season—aside from the exaggerated bracelets spotted on the runways at Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Chloé and Alaïa—consider this your final sign: searches for 'gold cuffs' are up 50% on Pinterest. As far as maximalist trends go, this is one of the easiest to adopt.
H&M
Wide Cuff Bracelet
This gold bracelet will pair with almost any outfit—even over the cuffs of jumpers and coats.
COS
Curved Wooden Cuff
This wooden cuff is currently at the top of my wishlist.
Missoma
Sculptural Silver-Plated Molten Cuff Bracelet
As the owner of a similar silver cuff, I can confirm you'll wear it all the time.
5. Go Big on Belts
Style Notes: You may have spied a number of chic street-style looks featuring layered belts throughout the last fashion week season—and the same accessory trick is set to carry through into next year, too. Think extra-wide styles, animal-print moments or even designs with oversized buckles, as seen on the runways at Michael Kors, Isabel Marant, Chanel and more.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Sash Belt With Square Buckle
This extra-wide belt will instantly make any dress of blazer look more exciting.
DÉHANCHE
Colette Leather Belt
Déhanche is quickly becoming the new belt brand to know.
M&S
Leather Animal Print Textured Belt
Want to layer up on the trends? Opt for an animal print belt to tick two boxes at once.
