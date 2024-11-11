J.Law! Kendall! Laura! It Girls Are in Agreement About This Luxurious Fall Shoe Trend

When I think of luxury, a particular image, albeit outdated, always comes to mind. I think of a big hotel bed in a suite with a fireplace, silk pajamas, and finally, a pair of velvet or suede slippers of the highest quality. There's room service, including a glass of wine—French, of course—followed by a long soak in an obnoxiously large tub. Sounds nice, doesn't it?

Unfortunately, this is rarely ever my reality. However, while there's no real use manifesting living in a hotel room and eating lavish delivery meals on a nightly basis, one part of this fantasy can come true with very little effort, especially now that brands like The Row, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent have joined longtime makers like Charvet and Patricia Green in designing this mysterious luxury. If you haven't yet guessed, I'm talking about slippers, one of fall's most sumptuous shoe trends.

From where I'm sitting, Charvet, the luxury French shirtmaker that's been around since 1838, is leading the charge in the slipper category with its selection of suede slippers, which come in a variety of rich colors like red, purple, and royal blue, as well as classics like tan and black. Whereas some travel to Paris to hit up the city's iconic pharmacies, I go to Charvet to buy slippers (and sometimes shirts). They even come in a chic suede travel bag, making it easy to toss them into your carry-on for long flights and hotel stays.

Like I said, though, other brands are catching on, as are the celebrities who frequent them. For example, Kendall Jenner was spotted entering the Carlyle Hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side ahead of the 2024 Met Gala wearing The Row from head to toe, including a pair of white silk brocade slippers by the brand. Jennifer Lawrence is another regular wearer of The Row's slippers, owning a number of different styles. The No Hard Feelings actress is also a fan of Charvet's signature slippers, as are Laura Harrier, Gigi Hadid, and Dakota Johnson. Daisy Ridley's worn pairs by Miu Miu, while Emilia Clarke's been seen in styles by Khaite.

Clearly, A-listers have painted a similar vision of luxury that I have, starting with their footwear. Scroll down to see how they style their pairs outside of a hotel suite and shop this fall's most opulent options.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For a stroll through New York City, Lawrence put together an effortless ensemble that beautifully merged elegance and comfort with the use of billowy satin pants, an oversize button-down shirt worn open over a baggy tee, and Charvet black slippers. I don't know about all of you, but I'm already planning ways to adapt this outfit for fall and winter, likely adding cashmere socks and a chunky knit sweater.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Sporty and casual are two words I'd use to describe Jenner's pre–Met Gala outfit, which featured a white nylon anorak, matching flowy trousers, and silk slippers. Adding accessories always packs a punch, especially when they're a burgundy tote bag and oversize sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Los Angeles fashion girls like Laura Harrier, Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have mastered the art of post-Pilates street style, skipping super-sporty ensembles and instead prioritizing comfort and minimalism. Here, Harrier can be seen with a friend donning flared yoga pants, a zip-up sweatshirt, and a Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag, all in black. She topped off the outfit with a baseball cap and black Charvet slippers.

