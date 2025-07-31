Let's Bring Back Chic Airport Style—13 Travel Outfits I'm "Borrowing" for My Next Flight

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Remember when airport style wasn't just about comfort? It was a full-blown fashion moment. Think oversize sunglasses, luxe layers, and the kind of polished ease that made even a TSA bin look like a runway prop. Those were the days. Now, travel-day outfits have leaned dangerously into sweats-and-slides territory. But let's be honest: Nothing hits quite like stepping off the plane looking chic and pulled-together. With travel season in full swing, I'm making a case for bringing back elevated airport style, and I already have 13 outfits I'm "borrowing" for my next flight.

Whether you’re heading to Europe for a summer escape or just hopping on a quick work trip, the looks ahead balance fashion and function perfectly. I’m talking relaxed suiting sets, effortless loose trousers paired with tanks, and monochrome looks that feel intentional but zero stress. The trick is choosing pieces that move with you, don’t wrinkle at the sight of a seatbelt, and still give main-character energy as you stroll to your gate.

Footwear also plays a big role in creating an airport-chic look. Instead of defaulting to beat-up Uggs or flip-flops (no, please), go for elevated flats, cool loafers, or sleek sneakers that add polish without compromising comfort. Add a tailored coat or an oversize blazer, and suddenly, your preboarding coffee run could double as a street style moment.

Ahead, I've rounded up 13 airport outfits I'm saving for upcoming flights because when you look good, you travel better. Whether it's a head-to-toe beige ensemble or a low-key cargo-pant look paired with a striped button-down and structured tote, each combination proves that stylish airport dressing is overdue for a comeback.

See the travel outfit inspiration below, and shop the key pieces along the way.

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Get the look: tan jacket + lightweight knit + casual black pants

100% Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Get the look: ivory turtleneck + loose trousers + chic sunglasses

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Get the look: tan jacket + black T-shirt + loose white pants

Daze Westward Jeans
Daze
Westward Jeans

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Get the look: slightly cropped T-shirt + loose jeans + sleek sunglasses

SKIMS, Relaxed Shrunken T-Shirt
SKIMS
Relaxed Shrunken T-Shirt

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knit sweater + breezy white pants

BP., Washed Oversize Cotton T-Shirt
BP
Washed Oversize Cotton T-Shirt

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get the look: suede jacket + baggy jeans + cool sneakers

Levi's Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @angiesmithstyle)

Get the look: light sweater + baggy shorts + extra jacket

Logo Satin Rally Short
Polo Ralph Lauren
Logo Satin Rally Shorts

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: baseball cap + long coat + fitted top + loose joggers

Sam Edelman, Longline Wrap Coat
Sam Edelman
Longline Wrap Coat

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Get the look: black leather jacket + oversized knit sweater + baggy black pants

Gisele Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pants

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @chloepierreldn)

Get the look: white T-shirt + butter-yellow loose pants + oversize carryall bag

Wide Leg Crop Cotton Gauze Pants
Caslon
Wide Leg Crop Cotton Gauze Pants

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @hedvigso)

Get the look: cropped boxy T-shirt + leggings + leather jacket

Unmatched Legging
LSPACE
Unmatched Leggings

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Get the look: oversize leather jacket + layered button-down shirt + baggy jeans

100% Leather Bomber Zw Collection Limited Edition
Zw Collection
Limited Edition Leather Bomber Jacket

Woman wearing chic airport outfit 2025.

(Image credit: @aka.kimbui)

Get the look: tan jacket + baseball hat + sweatpants + tall boots

Torres Boot
Tony Bianco
Torres Boots

