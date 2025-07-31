Let's Bring Back Chic Airport Style—13 Travel Outfits I'm "Borrowing" for My Next Flight

Remember when airport style wasn't just about comfort? It was a full-blown fashion moment. Think oversize sunglasses, luxe layers, and the kind of polished ease that made even a TSA bin look like a runway prop. Those were the days. Now, travel-day outfits have leaned dangerously into sweats-and-slides territory. But let's be honest: Nothing hits quite like stepping off the plane looking chic and pulled-together. With travel season in full swing, I'm making a case for bringing back elevated airport style, and I already have 13 outfits I'm "borrowing" for my next flight.
Whether you’re heading to Europe for a summer escape or just hopping on a quick work trip, the looks ahead balance fashion and function perfectly. I’m talking relaxed suiting sets, effortless loose trousers paired with tanks, and monochrome looks that feel intentional but zero stress. The trick is choosing pieces that move with you, don’t wrinkle at the sight of a seatbelt, and still give main-character energy as you stroll to your gate.
Footwear also plays a big role in creating an airport-chic look. Instead of defaulting to beat-up Uggs or flip-flops (no, please), go for elevated flats, cool loafers, or sleek sneakers that add polish without compromising comfort. Add a tailored coat or an oversize blazer, and suddenly, your preboarding coffee run could double as a street style moment.
Ahead, I've rounded up 13 airport outfits I'm saving for upcoming flights because when you look good, you travel better. Whether it's a head-to-toe beige ensemble or a low-key cargo-pant look paired with a striped button-down and structured tote, each combination proves that stylish airport dressing is overdue for a comeback.
See the travel outfit inspiration below, and shop the key pieces along the way.
Get the look: tan jacket + lightweight knit + casual black pants
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
Get the look: ivory turtleneck + loose trousers + chic sunglasses
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
Get the look: tan jacket + black T-shirt + loose white pants
Daze
Westward Jeans
Get the look: slightly cropped T-shirt + loose jeans + sleek sunglasses
SKIMS
Relaxed Shrunken T-Shirt
Get the look: oversize T-shirt + knit sweater + breezy white pants
BP
Washed Oversize Cotton T-Shirt
Get the look: suede jacket + baggy jeans + cool sneakers
Levi's
Dad Jeans
Get the look: light sweater + baggy shorts + extra jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren
Logo Satin Rally Shorts
Get the look: baseball cap + long coat + fitted top + loose joggers
Sam Edelman
Longline Wrap Coat
Get the look: black leather jacket + oversized knit sweater + baggy black pants
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pants
Get the look: white T-shirt + butter-yellow loose pants + oversize carryall bag
Caslon
Wide Leg Crop Cotton Gauze Pants
Get the look: cropped boxy T-shirt + leggings + leather jacket
LSPACE
Unmatched Leggings
Get the look: oversize leather jacket + layered button-down shirt + baggy jeans
Zw Collection
Limited Edition Leather Bomber Jacket
Get the look: tan jacket + baseball hat + sweatpants + tall boots