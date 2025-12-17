10 Outfits Londoners Will Be Wearing on Repeat in 2026

London style has always had a certain effortless edge to it, and 2026 is shaping up to be no exception. The city's fashion set is leaning into polished-meets-practical combinations that feel undeniably cool while still realistic for navigating a packed schedule and unpredictable weather. Think refined tailoring, directional outerwear, and subtle details that give even the simplest outfits a distinctly London attitude. Ahead, we're spotlighting 10 looks already emerging across every chic corner of Shoreditch and Notting Hill.
Expect upgraded wardrobe staples to take center stage—luxe suede skirts with leather pieces, oversize longline coats with classic trousers, and polished boots with just about everything. Londoners are choosing silhouettes that feel intentional but relaxed, leaning into rich textures, grounded color palettes, and sharp finishing touches. Each outfit formula proves that everyday dressing doesn't have to be complicated to look incredibly pulled-together.
We're also seeing that "throw on and go" pieces have reached new levels of chic. Fringe jackets layered over slip skirts, faux-fur coats paired with straight-leg jeans, and pointed-toe boots with tailored separates all rank high among the repeatable formulas dominating wardrobes this year. We're breaking down the 10 outfit combinations Londoners will rely on all year. They're timeless enough to wear on rotation but modern enough to feel distinctly 2026.
Get the look: Collared leather jacket + White button-down shirt + Black trousers + Leather ankle boots
GRLFRND
Alek Leather Jacket
Wit & Wisdom
Whitney Skyrise Plaid Wide Leg Trousers
Get the look: Fluffy faux-fur coat + Dark-wash jeans + Loafers
Zw Collection
Faux Fur Short Coat
MOTHER
The Kick It Jeans
Get the look: Fuzzy bucket hat + White midi jacket + Leggings + Tall leather boots
Lovers and Friends
Whitney Coat
Vuori
Allthefeels Leggings
Get the look: Fair Isle sweater + Skinny knit scarf + Jeans + Loafers
Steve Madden
Suzette Sweater
Arctic Fox & Co
The Alpaca Blend Skinny Scarf
Get the look: Fringe jacket + Sweater + Maxi skirt + Sneakers
Camila Coelho
Iza Faux Leather Jacket
Runaway The Label
Blaine Maxi Skirt
Get the look: Long leather coat + Crewneck sweater + T-shirt + Jeans + Loafers
BY.DYLN
Melani Trench
EAVES
Hansen Wool Cashmere Sweater
Get the look: Trench coat + Pencil skirt + Thin sweater + Pointed-toe heels
ALL THE WAYS
Kendall Trench Coat
Schutz
Loren Mid Pumps
Get the look: Long polished coat + Scarf hood + Thin sweater + White jeans + Belt + Suede loafers