10 Outfits Londoners Will Be Wearing on Repeat in 2026

Women in London wearing outfit ideas for 2026.
(Image credit: @basma_k; @stephaniebroek)

London style has always had a certain effortless edge to it, and 2026 is shaping up to be no exception. The city's fashion set is leaning into polished-meets-practical combinations that feel undeniably cool while still realistic for navigating a packed schedule and unpredictable weather. Think refined tailoring, directional outerwear, and subtle details that give even the simplest outfits a distinctly London attitude. Ahead, we're spotlighting 10 looks already emerging across every chic corner of Shoreditch and Notting Hill.

Expect upgraded wardrobe staples to take center stage—luxe suede skirts with leather pieces, oversize longline coats with classic trousers, and polished boots with just about everything. Londoners are choosing silhouettes that feel intentional but relaxed, leaning into rich textures, grounded color palettes, and sharp finishing touches. Each outfit formula proves that everyday dressing doesn't have to be complicated to look incredibly pulled-together.

We're also seeing that "throw on and go" pieces have reached new levels of chic. Fringe jackets layered over slip skirts, faux-fur coats paired with straight-leg jeans, and pointed-toe boots with tailored separates all rank high among the repeatable formulas dominating wardrobes this year. We're breaking down the 10 outfit combinations Londoners will rely on all year. They're timeless enough to wear on rotation but modern enough to feel distinctly 2026.

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @basma_k)

Get the look: Collared leather jacket + White button-down shirt + Black trousers + Leather ankle boots

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler )

Get the look: Fluffy faux-fur coat + Dark-wash jeans + Loafers

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Get the look: Fuzzy bucket hat + White midi jacket + Leggings + Tall leather boots

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Get the look: Fair Isle sweater + Skinny knit scarf + Jeans + Loafers

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @mariamacfarlanee)

Get the look: Fringe jacket + Sweater + Maxi skirt + Sneakers

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Get the look: Long leather coat + Crewneck sweater + T-shirt + Jeans + Loafers

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

Get the look: Trench coat + Pencil skirt + Thin sweater + Pointed-toe heels

Woman in London wearing outfit idea for 2026.

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Get the look: Long polished coat + Scarf hood + Thin sweater + White jeans + Belt + Suede loafers