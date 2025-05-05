I'm Known for My Holiday Wardrobe—These 9 Beachy Trends Are on My Packing List
From grown-up crochet to polka-dots and jumbo accessories, these are the beachwear trends I'll be taking abroad this summer.
If someone were to ask me what my happy place is, this is what it would look like: I'm on a beach, I've had a whole day of being on a lounger in the sun, and I'm about to watch the sunset with a cocktail.
As cliché as it may sound, holiday me is the happiest me. Which is why I'll always take any opportunity to get on a flight to, well, basically anywhere that's hot. Preferring summer over winter is, of course, a tricky one when you live in the UK, but the first sign of sunshine and you bet my linen shorts and sandals are on.
With two hen dos and a wedding abroad this year, as well as a few work trips, I'm going to be planning a lot of warm-weather outfits over the next few months, which is why I wanted to find out all the key spring/summer 2025 beachwear trends. And I did so with the help of a swimwear expert. I asked Ingemae Kotze, founder of Away That Day (one of my all-time favourite swimwear brands), what we can all expect to see on the beaches this summer.
She told me, "Our polka-dot print swimwear has really stood out and been a best-seller since its launch. Apart from the wonderful nostalgia it brings from the '60s, I think it’s making such a strong comeback because it strikes that perfect balance between being classic black, yet playful and fun." And when it comes to how to style the print this season, she added, "I love pairing this nostalgic print with modern swimwear silhouettes to keep it feeling fresh."
Aside from key swimwear styles, we're also going to be seeing a lot of sheer fabrics including crochet, and there are so many chic cover-ups coming through from the London label, "crochet is another trend our customers are loving—it’s such a chic way to cover up on holiday, instantly making you feel put-together with minimal effort as they're so versatile. Light-weight and breathable, it's perfect to slip on during the day, but can also transition to evening wear."
I also studied the spring/summer runways to see what other trends (hello, nautical) will be dominating the sandy shores this year, and I've concluded that these are the nine beachwear trends you'll see fashion people wearing all summer.
1. Crochet
Style Notes: Whether you take style tips from April and go for a maxi dress or look to the catwalks where the likes of Acne Studios and Elie Saab had matchy-matchy sets, there's one thing you need to keep consistent: crochet. The texture is the key to that laidback summer beach vibe and I can't get enough of it.
Shop the Trend:
I'm seeing this with a straw hat, bangles and a big beach bag.
2. Zesty Swim
Style Notes: We've all fallen hard for butter yellow and pastel blue, but for summer, it's time to go for fruit salad shades of vibrant orange, zesty lemon and zingy lime green. Here to complement all skin tones, it's the swimwear I'll be relying on throughout the entire holiday.
Shop the Trend:
Swim shorts are also a thing but there's also the option of string tie-up bottoms.
3. Fisherman Aesthetic
Style Notes: Whether it's a boat shoe or a Breton stripe, the catwalks have firmly backed all things nautical for S/S 25. Unlike previous years when it's felt a bit gimmicky, this time round the fisherman aesthetic feels a lot more laidback and chic thanks to the likes of Prada and Proenza—think stripes, linen seperates, seashell accessories and textured footwear.
Shop the Trend:
A stripe shirt is such an easy way to get the nautical vibe.
4. Polka Dots
Style Notes: Spotted (excuse the pun) at the likes of Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana, the polka dot is back. I love how Susie has styled her dotty bikini with matching capri pants—this feels very 2025 but still with a retro edge. Whether you go minimalist or maximalist, spots and dots of all kinds are going to be heading to the beach this summer.
Shop the Trend:
Such a cool style to throw on with swimwear ready for sunset cocktails.
5. XL Accessories
Style Notes: Keeping with the more is more theme, when it comes to accessories, it's less micro bags and subtle hoops and more "look at me" mega hats, statement heels and earrings you would usually save for after-dark. Stylist Hannah Lewis shows how to wear them all at once, while still looking polished—a true skill!
Shop the Trend:
6. Wild Prints
Style Notes: If polka dots aren't your style, you'll be pleased to know animal prints of all varieties are sticking around. Marina goes for a leopard-print swimsuit, but it can be as bold as cow-print shorts or as subtle as snake-print sandals.
Shop the Trend:
Cow print is still going strong and I love these as a poolside pair to throw on.
7. Shell Jewels
Style Notes: With both my home and my jewellery box being littered with shell-themed pieces, of course, I'm a fan of this one. Whilst mini sea-inspired jewellery is still pretty, this year, it's all about huge seashell jewels that'll steal all attention from your outfit, just like Renia with her matchy-matchy seashell earrings and necklace.
Shop the Trend:
8. Sheer Layers
Style Notes: Sheer fabrics have been key for quite some time now—party season was all about the pant-flashing skirt—and summer is no different. I've already told you about crochet, but any sheer material, including mesh, broderie anglaise or even lace, goes for beachwear this summer. I love how Amaka lets her zesty yellow bikini poke out of her sheer two-piece.
Shop the Trend:
9. Knitted Cover-Up
Style Notes: Lately, I've seen a lot of cool girls—including Dawn Tan, Lucy Williams and Jessica Skye—wearing knitwear at the beach. A 'just in case' sweater or cardigan is such a good alternative to a kaftan or sarong as a beach cover-up. Tied around your waist or over your shoulders, I appreciate how it looks, but also how handy it'll be for sundowners once the weather dips.
Shop the Trend:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.
