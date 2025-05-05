I'm Known for My Holiday Wardrobe—These 9 Beachy Trends Are on My Packing List

If someone were to ask me what my happy place is, this is what it would look like: I'm on a beach, I've had a whole day of being on a lounger in the sun, and I'm about to watch the sunset with a cocktail.

As cliché as it may sound, holiday me is the happiest me. Which is why I'll always take any opportunity to get on a flight to, well, basically anywhere that's hot. Preferring summer over winter is, of course, a tricky one when you live in the UK, but the first sign of sunshine and you bet my linen shorts and sandals are on.

With two hen dos and a wedding abroad this year, as well as a few work trips, I'm going to be planning a lot of warm-weather outfits over the next few months, which is why I wanted to find out all the key spring/summer 2025 beachwear trends. And I did so with the help of a swimwear expert. I asked Ingemae Kotze, founder of Away That Day (one of my all-time favourite swimwear brands), what we can all expect to see on the beaches this summer.

She told me, "Our polka-dot print swimwear has really stood out and been a best-seller since its launch. Apart from the wonderful nostalgia it brings from the '60s, I think it’s making such a strong comeback because it strikes that perfect balance between being classic black, yet playful and fun." And when it comes to how to style the print this season, she added, "I love pairing this nostalgic print with modern swimwear silhouettes to keep it feeling fresh."

Aside from key swimwear styles, we're also going to be seeing a lot of sheer fabrics including crochet, and there are so many chic cover-ups coming through from the London label, "crochet is another trend our customers are loving—it’s such a chic way to cover up on holiday, instantly making you feel put-together with minimal effort as they're so versatile. Light-weight and breathable, it's perfect to slip on during the day, but can also transition to evening wear."

I also studied the spring/summer runways to see what other trends (hello, nautical) will be dominating the sandy shores this year, and I've concluded that these are the nine beachwear trends you'll see fashion people wearing all summer.

1. Crochet

Style Notes: Whether you take style tips from April and go for a maxi dress or look to the catwalks where the likes of Acne Studios and Elie Saab had matchy-matchy sets, there's one thing you need to keep consistent: crochet. The texture is the key to that laidback summer beach vibe and I can't get enough of it.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Fringed Crochet Midi Dress £125 SHOP NOW This is so extra with the addition of a fringed hem.

Anna Kosturova Crochet Cotton Beach Dress £285 SHOP NOW I'm seeing this with a straw hat, bangles and a big beach bag.

H&M Crochet-Look Beach Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Such a fun alternative to a sarong.

M&S Collection Crochet Bucket Hat £20 SHOP NOW This + SPF50.

2. Zesty Swim

Style Notes: We've all fallen hard for butter yellow and pastel blue, but for summer, it's time to go for fruit salad shades of vibrant orange, zesty lemon and zingy lime green. Here to complement all skin tones, it's the swimwear I'll be relying on throughout the entire holiday.

Shop the Trend:

COS Scoop-Neck Swimsuit £55 SHOP NOW This would look so good with a crochet maxi skirt for evening, too.

Hunza G Phoebe metallic seersucker bikini £215 SHOP NOW Yes to this lime green set.

Free People Free-Est Michelle Bikini Top £88 SHOP NOW This comes in not one, not two but 11 colours.

Free People Free-Est Michelle Bikini Bottoms £88 SHOP NOW Swim shorts are also a thing but there's also the option of string tie-up bottoms.

3. Fisherman Aesthetic

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Whether it's a boat shoe or a Breton stripe, the catwalks have firmly backed all things nautical for S/S 25. Unlike previous years when it's felt a bit gimmicky, this time round the fisherman aesthetic feels a lot more laidback and chic thanks to the likes of Prada and Proenza—think stripes, linen seperates, seashell accessories and textured footwear.

Shop the Trend:

AWAY THAT DAY Isola Bella One Piece £175 SHOP NOW The shell detail on this swimsuit is so dreamy.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Linen Red Stripe Shirt £120 SHOP NOW A stripe shirt is such an easy way to get the nautical vibe.

H&M Linen Drawstring Trousers £35 SHOP NOW Throw on over a striped swimsuit with rope sandals for beach strolls.

Hush Rope Detail Flat Sandals £80 SHOP NOW These are firmly on my wish list.

4. Polka Dots

Style Notes: Spotted (excuse the pun) at the likes of Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana, the polka dot is back. I love how Susie has styled her dotty bikini with matching capri pants—this feels very 2025 but still with a retro edge. Whether you go minimalist or maximalist, spots and dots of all kinds are going to be heading to the beach this summer.

Shop the Trend:

AWAY THAT DAY Cannes Top Polka Dot £105 SHOP NOW Firmly on my wish list for the upcoming hen dos in my diary.

AWAY THAT DAY Maui Bottom Polka Dot £69 SHOP NOW Love that you can choose different bikini bottom shapes.

GANNI Polka-Dot Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt £345 SHOP NOW Such a cool style to throw on with swimwear ready for sunset cocktails.

ZARA Satin-Effect Polka Dot Sandals £28 SHOP NOW I'll be adding these to every after-dark holiday look.

5. XL Accessories

Style Notes: Keeping with the more is more theme, when it comes to accessories, it's less micro bags and subtle hoops and more "look at me" mega hats, statement heels and earrings you would usually save for after-dark. Stylist Hannah Lewis shows how to wear them all at once, while still looking polished—a true skill!

Shop the Trend:

GIGI BURRIS Ingrid Silk-Blend Satin Hat £550 SHOP NOW This is the outfit.

MANGO Sun Design Earrings £16 SHOP NOW Big energy earrings aren't just reserved for evening this summer.

Mint Velvet Red Fringe Straw Bag £130 SHOP NOW This fringed bag will liven up any outfit.

CHLOÉ Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals £925 SHOP NOW More is certainly more this season.

6. Wild Prints

Style Notes: If polka dots aren't your style, you'll be pleased to know animal prints of all varieties are sticking around. Marina goes for a leopard-print swimsuit, but it can be as bold as cow-print shorts or as subtle as snake-print sandals.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Zebra-Print Underwired Bikini Top £23 SHOP NOW I've just bought this set for my next holiday.

adidas Adidas Originals Satin Shorts £35 SHOP NOW Cow print is still going strong and I love these as a poolside pair to throw on.

ANINE BING Eliza Sarong £142 SHOP NOW For the maximalists among us.

KHAITE Loop Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £700 SHOP NOW I'm getting these.

7. Shell Jewels

Style Notes: With both my home and my jewellery box being littered with shell-themed pieces, of course, I'm a fan of this one. Whilst mini sea-inspired jewellery is still pretty, this year, it's all about huge seashell jewels that'll steal all attention from your outfit, just like Renia with her matchy-matchy seashell earrings and necklace.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Starfish Rope Necklace £18 SHOP NOW Ticking off that SS25 nautical trend.

RIXO Yvette Gold Bracelet £180 SHOP NOW This chain belt is here to elevate every swimsuit from here on out.

Treasures Ariel Gold Earrings £180 SHOP NOW These have such a chic retro feel about them.

M&S Collection Sealife Charm Wristwear £17 SHOP NOW Layer bracelets and bangles all up your arms.

8. Sheer Layers

Style Notes: Sheer fabrics have been key for quite some time now—party season was all about the pant-flashing skirt—and summer is no different. I've already told you about crochet, but any sheer material, including mesh, broderie anglaise or even lace, goes for beachwear this summer. I love how Amaka lets her zesty yellow bikini poke out of her sheer two-piece.

Shop the Trend:

Free People Embellished Apron Sarong £58 SHOP NOW Day or evening, you'll wear it on repeat.

The Frankie Shop Peri Sheer Silk-Blend Shirt £175 SHOP NOW So easy to add over a bikini top.

ZARA Long Lace Skirt £26 SHOP NOW Lace is key for summer.

Esmée Esmee Exclusive Sheer Beach Trousers £28 SHOP NOW No need to worry about VPL with the sheer trend.

9. Knitted Cover-Up

Style Notes: Lately, I've seen a lot of cool girls—including Dawn Tan, Lucy Williams and Jessica Skye—wearing knitwear at the beach. A 'just in case' sweater or cardigan is such a good alternative to a kaftan or sarong as a beach cover-up. Tied around your waist or over your shoulders, I appreciate how it looks, but also how handy it'll be for sundowners once the weather dips.

Shop the Trend:

ARKET Oversized Cotton Jumper £77 SHOP NOW Again, more nautical vibes.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan £77 SHOP NOW This will look so good in the sunshine!

aethel Crucial Cardigan SHOP NOW Tie round your waist on the way to the beach.