As a model, beauty founder, and philanthropist, I have a beyond-busy schedule. I’m constantly traveling, shooting campaigns, attending events, coordinating new product launches, and the like. My secrets to staying sane and on-schedule amid the chaos are A) time-management skills, B) my comprehensive Google Calendar, and C) skincare rituals that keep my complexion on track. That last one might not sound important, but trust me, it is. I often bounce between New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, and other international outposts for work. If I’m not sticking to certain skincare rituals, the long flights, late nights, and changing climates will do a number on my skin.
So when my schedule gets intense, I double down on my skincare routine—namely, hydration stacking, my pre-event prep, post-flight routine, and certain SOS skin fixes that *actually* work. It’s not about overcomplication; it’s about consistency. Ahead, I’m sharing an in-depth look at my tried-and-true skin rituals. I turn to these no matter where I am in the world.
Hydration Stacking
A lot of people use one hydrating skincare product and call it a day. I use multiple (three to four to be exact!), layering them one on top of the other for smooth, plump, and moisture-drenched skin. This is called “hydration stacking.” It’s foundational to my daily skincare routine and the only thing that keeps my complexion happy during long-haul travel and constant glam sessions.
I start with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Hydration Mist ($47). It’s my go-to, as it instantly refreshes and preps my skin for the rest of my routine. It gives my skin an immediate, cooling veil of moisture, making my complexion feel alive. Next, I apply Prakti’s SundaSkin Hydrating Serum ($65). This has a clinically proven formula that deeply hydrates, brightens, and plumps the skin with ingredients like white snow mushroom, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and purslane. Lightweight yet incredibly effective, it’s the step that brings my skin back to baseline when it’s stressed and/or dehydrated.
To lock in the hydration I just supplied to my skin, I finish with Prakti’s SapnaSoft Essential Hydrating Moisturizer ($54). This is an everyday staple because it’s rich in sea buckthorn, neroli oil, and natural ceramides—all of which strengthen the skin barrier and seal in hydration without heaviness.
I’m a big proponent of using products that strengthen and support the skin barrier. In fact, this “barrier-first” philosophy is at the center of Prakti’s product lineup. Sometimes, when I *really* want to give my skin barrier some TLC, I’ll mix a few drops of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Ceramide Drops Face Oil ($160) with my SapnaSoft Moisturizer. Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, it restores my skin and locks in moisture. It makes my skin dewy and balanced and makes me feel instantly put-together.
Shop the Routine
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist Essence
Prakti
SundaSkin Essential Hydrating Serum
Prakti
SapnaSoft Essential Hydrating Moisturizer
My Pre-Event Skin-Prep Ritual
If I have a big photo shoot or event coming up, which I often do, I carve out some time the night before to completely reset and prep my skin. Over the years, it’s become a ritual that I literally never skip. (After all, flawless skin is the base for flawless makeup!)
I start with Prakti’s PritiPolish Instant Glow Exfoliator ($48). It’s incredibly gentle yet transformative. It never creates micro-tears or irritation the way other skin polishes can, yet it brightens, softens, and smooths my skin in a single use. Never underestimate the power of exfoliation. It makes such a difference; once you remove that surface layer of dead skin and product debris, every skincare product that follows will absorb deeper and perform better.
Once the initial exfoliation step is done, I reach for my Shark Beauty's CryoGlow LED Face Mask ($350). It’s slightly oversize, but I never travel without it because the benefits are undeniable. It has a cooling effect that soothes and depuffs my skin, while LED light boosts circulation and dials up the glow. It’s one of those rare skin devices that are truly worth the money; it feels like a facial at home (or in a hotel room).
After the LED mask treatment is done, I apply a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Midnight Serum ($44). It has an Antioxidant Recovery Complex that works with the skin’s natural circadian rhythm (yes, the skin has one!) to aid in overnight repair. It also provides hydration with a silky texture that feels so luxe. To finish, I apply Prakti’s MahaMask Deep Moisture Treatment ($46). This is my secret weapon to waking up with a post-facial glow even if, in reality, I’m jet-lagged and fresh off a 14-hour flight. A supercharged mix of turmeric butter, hyaluronic acid, and amla oil (which has one of the highest natural concentrations of vitamin C) makes my skin look so fresh and bright. Together, these steps create the perfect pre-event skin prep!
Shop the Routine
Prakti
PritiPolish Instant Glow Exfoliator
Shark Beauty
CryoGlow LED Face Mask
L'Oréal
Midnight Serum
My Post-Flight Skincare Ritual, AKA the Travel Trifecta
As soon as I land at my destination, I’m grabbing Prakti’s PaviPure Warming Detox Mask ($56) out of my luggage. It actually creates gentle heat that boosts circulation and encourages the pores to purge excess oil, impurities, and pollutants. Meanwhile, mushroom extract and exfoliating AHAs provide a pore-tightening effect so my skin looks instantly smoother and refreshed. It’s the best product to reawaken dull, travel-tired skin! And honestly, there’s nothing more relaxing after a long, stressful travel day.
Then, it’s time for my puffiness protocol. I can always see the proof of a long flight around my eyes—the skin tends to get puffy and sluggish. So I rely on a few tools and treatments. First, I keep a pair of 111Skin’s Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks ($115) with me. They’re cooling, hydrating, and help minimize signs of jet lag in mere minutes. Once those come off, I tap Clarins Total Eye Lift Eye Cream ($95) around my eye area. It’s one of my favorite eye creams because it instantly smooths, firms, and brightens, and the lightweight texture melts effortlessly into my skin. I always want a lifted look after a red-eye flight, and this helps me achieve it. It even layers well under concealer, which is important if I’m heading straight to set!
Last but not least, I do a quick lymphatic drainage massage using my Skin Gym Cryo Gua Sha Tool ($33), focusing on my jawlines, cheekbones, and under-eye area. It helps remove stagnant fluid, reduce puffiness, and bring back definition to my facial contours. If it’s just one of those days and I need a little extra help, I use the Skinny Confidential Ice Roller ($89) to minimize any lingering puffiness. Pro tip: Keep it in the hotel minibar while you do the rest of this routine so it’s nice and cold when it’s time to use it.
Shop the Routine
Prakti
PaviPure Warming Detox Mask
111Skin
Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask
Clarins
Total Eye Lift Eye Cream
My SOS Routine—How I Fix Irritation and Clear Breakouts Fast
Redness and irritation often stem from a damaged skin barrier, so whenever my skin is acting up, I reach for soothing and strengthening products. First, I cleanse with Prakti’s DeviDetox Purifying Cleanser ($38). It uses adaptogens and natural anti-inflammatory ingredients to remove impurities without adding fuel to the fire, so to speak. I use it to soothe stressed skin, reduce redness, and support a balanced microbiome. (The latter is an important component of the skin barrier.) It’s the perfect first step to ground my routine and bring my skin back into a state of harmony.
If I’m dealing with breakouts, I reach for Sofie Pavitt’s Mandelic Clearing Serum ($54). It’s one of my favorite products for targeting breakouts without any sting or peeling. The mandelic acid gently exfoliates and removes pore-clogging debris; it’s great for preventing post-breakout marks.
From there, I apply Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Calming Serum ($260) to take down any redness. It’s packed with powerful botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid to calm and comfort stressed skin. I press it gently in with my palms—no rubbing, no extra irritation.
There you have it. Four simple skin rituals that keep my complexion calm, smooth, and stable, even when my schedule is anything but. For example, I’ll be leaning on them again soon as I prepare to head off to Paris for fashion week. Follow me on Instagram and TikTok to keep up with my travels!
Pritika Swarup is an international fashion model, philanthropist, and the founder and CEO of the award-winning beauty and wellness brand Prakti Beauty. As an Ivy League graduate and global ambassador for Operation Smile, Pritika has since become a standout figure in both the fashion and business worlds, using her platform to champion humanitarian causes. She has received numerous accolades for her work, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from Harvard University, BeautyMatter’s Next Changemaker of the Year, FounderMade’s Future of Beauty Global Innovator, and the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award. Pritika is also a sought-after speaker and panelist and has appeared on stages for The Estée Lauder Companies and at leading institutions such as Harvard, Brown, and Columbia.