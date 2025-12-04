I'm Convinced That Zara, COS and H&M Make the Cosiest Cashmere—These Elegant Pieces Prove It

My winter wardrobe is calling out for a cosy infusion, and these cashmere pieces from Zara, COS and H&M are the answer.

Woman wears grey brushed cashmere jumper; woman wears navy cashmere jumper; woman wears grey cashmere cardigan and dot scarf
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

The cooler days have set in, and my wardrobe is calling out for a cosy infusion. Naturally, the first thing that comes to mind is integrating some sumptuous cashmere into the mix. Whether it’s a soft cardigan, a trending funnel-neck jumper, or a pair of luxurious cashmere trousers, all my winter outfits can benefit from a soft touch right now. And when it comes to sourcing these cashmere buys on the high street, COS, Zara and H&M are always my first stop.

Model wears a camel cashmere jumper

H&M Cashmere-Blend Jumper (£130)

(Image credit: H&M)

As an innately luxurious fabric, it’s easy to write off cashmere as a high-ticket item only savoured for designer wardrobes. But the high street has come a long way in recent years, offering a series of cashmere and cashmere-blend styles that have all the cosy properties we’re searching for this winter. Consulting both my fellow editors and my own collection, it’s clear that this high street trifecta stands out when sourcing these cosy additions, so whilst you organise your gifting wish list and grab another mince pie, I figured I’d do the heavy lifting and find the very best cashmere buys for winter 2025.

So impressive are some of these cashmere buys that they’ve become hero pieces for their respective brands. Each winter, COS’s Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck returns to our feeds on stylish people and remains one of the brand’s best-selling buys. For H&M, it’s the Cashmere-Blend Jumper that has caught our editor’s attention, along with a series of other cosy pieces from a refined cashmere T-shirt to cashmere-blend trousers, which are about to take your Christmas film binge to a supremely luxurious space. For Zara, each year brings a new series of cashmere wares, this year focusing on bolstering our jumper and cardigan collections. To battle the coldest days, accessories have been given a toasty update with cashmere hats, scarves and socks all primed to complete our looks. Trust me, cashmere socks are a real game-changer (and a great gift!)

Now, keep scrolling to explore the best cashmere buys at COS, Zara and H&M.

The Best COS Cashmere

The Best H&M Cashmere

The Best Zara Cashmere

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like