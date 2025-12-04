I'm Convinced That Zara, COS and H&M Make the Cosiest Cashmere—These Elegant Pieces Prove It

The cooler days have set in, and my wardrobe is calling out for a cosy infusion. Naturally, the first thing that comes to mind is integrating some sumptuous cashmere into the mix. Whether it’s a soft cardigan, a trending funnel-neck jumper, or a pair of luxurious cashmere trousers, all my winter outfits can benefit from a soft touch right now. And when it comes to sourcing these cashmere buys on the high street, COS, Zara and H&M are always my first stop.
As an innately luxurious fabric, it’s easy to write off cashmere as a high-ticket item only savoured for designer wardrobes. But the high street has come a long way in recent years, offering a series of cashmere and cashmere-blend styles that have all the cosy properties we’re searching for this winter. Consulting both my fellow editors and my own collection, it’s clear that this high street trifecta stands out when sourcing these cosy additions, so whilst you organise your gifting wish list and grab another mince pie, I figured I’d do the heavy lifting and find the very best cashmere buys for winter 2025.
So impressive are some of these cashmere buys that they’ve become hero pieces for their respective brands. Each winter, COS’s Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck returns to our feeds on stylish people and remains one of the brand’s best-selling buys. For H&M, it’s the Cashmere-Blend Jumper that has caught our editor’s attention, along with a series of other cosy pieces from a refined cashmere T-shirt to cashmere-blend trousers, which are about to take your Christmas film binge to a supremely luxurious space. For Zara, each year brings a new series of cashmere wares, this year focusing on bolstering our jumper and cardigan collections. To battle the coldest days, accessories have been given a toasty update with cashmere hats, scarves and socks all primed to complete our looks. Trust me, cashmere socks are a real game-changer (and a great gift!)
Now, keep scrolling to explore the best cashmere buys at COS, Zara and H&M.
The Best COS Cashmere
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This timeless cashmere knit will hold its place in your wardrobe for years to come.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Waistcoat
I've personally tried this on and can confirm its so soft.
COS
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
Take your accessory game to a whole new level with COS's cashmere-lined gloves.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
The colour! The neckline! The oversized fit! COS has done it again.
COS
Cashmere Triangle Scarf
Triangle scarves are a fashion person favourite.
COS
Cashmere Jumper
This comes in so many sleek shades but I'm particularly drawn to this green hue.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Beanie
The dark grey version has already sold out.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Polo Jumper
Pair with sturdy denim, smart tailoring and silky slip skirts.
COS
Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Jumper
Is there anything more classic than a cable-knit?
The Best H&M Cashmere
H&M
Brushed Cashmere Jumper - Grey
I adore the tactile finish of this brushed cashmere jumper.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
So many of my fellow editors have been wearing this jumper on repeat.
H&M
Cashmere Cardigan
Primed to be a staple layer through winter and beyond.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Trousers
I can't wait to pull these on!
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere-Blend Top
Choose from a selection of sleek colourways.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
The bold thick ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline add an expensive look to this knit.
H&M
Cashmere T-Shirt
Even the simple T-shirt has had a luxurious update.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
I can't stop thinking about this shade.
H&M
Cable-Knit Cashmere-Blend Jumper
The first way I'm styling this is with crips white jeans.
The Best Zara Cashmere
ZARA
Cashmere and Wool Long Sleeve Cardigan
From winter through spring, you'll call upon this easy layer time and time again.
ZARA
Cashmere and Wool V-Neck Jumper
So many outfits call for a great v-neck jumper.
ZARA
Brushed Effect Wool and Cashmere Jumper
Bring a touch of joy to winter dressing with this sunshine yellow jumper.
ZARA
Cashmere Sweater
I found this beauty in the Home section!
ZARA
Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater 50th Anniversary
I'm recreating this look stat, just with a great wool coat in tow.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.