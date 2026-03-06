The 7 Spring 2026 Trends Shaping Fashion the Most Right Now

Spring style class is in session! Pull up a chair and take a seat because now that fashion's favorite season has arrived on our calendars, it's time to report on what's actually shaping cool style at the moment. While we've analyzed and predicted what would come based on the runways, we can finally discuss what's actually resonating in the wild.
Rich violet! Brilliant aquamarine! Punchy primaries! Spring 2026 is all about an explosion of bold color, and the key way to wear these technicolor tones is through off-kilter color pairings that shouldn't work but somehow just do.
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater
The Row
Combo Slide Two Leather Sandals
Flore Flore
Esmé Cotton Tank Top
Banana Republic
Color-Block Suede Tulip Bag
And the award for the coolest jacket trend of the moment goes to... "dad" jackets. In a surprising twist of events, it's none other than anoraks taking the lead with their sporty overtones and weather-proof elements that are both technical and stylish in equal measure.
COS
Technical Jacket
Saint Laurent
Jacket
Róhe
Textured Anorak
Roucha
Janssen Jacket
The chicest shoe choice you can make in 2026 is a high-vamp style. Whether flats or pumps, the silhouette brings a cool, modern feel to just about anything, from classic jeans to a cocktail dress.
CHANEL
Pumps
Reformation
Inez Pump
Jude
Leather Pumps
Le Monde Beryl
Babouche Pump
Printed scarves are one of the savviest styling pieces to own right now, thanks in no small part to Michael Rider's recent Celine runways that continue to provide endlessly innovative ways to wear one. My personal favorite? Layering a scarf underneath a tailored blazer or trench coat.