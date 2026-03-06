The 7 Spring 2026 Trends Shaping Fashion the Most Right Now

Your download on what matters most this season.

Anna LaPlaca's avatar
By
published
in Features
a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring the biggest fashion trends of spring 2026
(Image credit: @himichelleli; @christietyler; @cameliafarhoodi; @aimeesong; @sylviemus_; Saint Laurent; Getty Images; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Celine)

Spring style class is in session! Pull up a chair and take a seat because now that fashion's favorite season has arrived on our calendars, it's time to report on what's actually shaping cool style at the moment. While we've analyzed and predicted what would come based on the runways, we can finally discuss what's actually resonating in the wild.

Whether it's the techy windbreakers that designers are giving a fashion-y spin or the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired pencil skirts that are on the rise in the wake of the hit FX series, these are—dare I say—the only spring 2026 trends matter this season. Ahead, your download on the best of the season—and, of course, what to shop.

a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring the biggest fashion trends of spring 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; @himichelleli; @hoskelsa; @emilisindlev; @aimeesong; @alyssainthecity)

Rich violet! Brilliant aquamarine! Punchy primaries! Spring 2026 is all about an explosion of bold color, and the key way to wear these technicolor tones is through off-kilter color pairings that shouldn't work but somehow just do.

a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring the biggest fashion trends of spring 2026

(Image credit: @annelauremais; @morganstewart; Saint Laurent; @nlmarilyn; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney)

And the award for the coolest jacket trend of the moment goes to... "dad" jackets. In a surprising twist of events, it's none other than anoraks taking the lead with their sporty overtones and weather-proof elements that are both technical and stylish in equal measure.

a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring the biggest fashion trends of spring 2026

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @haileybieber; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; @sylviemus_)

The chicest shoe choice you can make in 2026 is a high-vamp style. Whether flats or pumps, the silhouette brings a cool, modern feel to just about anything, from classic jeans to a cocktail dress.

a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring the biggest fashion trends of spring 2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Celine; @celine; @anna__laplaca; @jen_wonders)

Printed scarves are one of the savviest styling pieces to own right now, thanks in no small part to Michael Rider's recent Celine runways that continue to provide endlessly innovative ways to wear one. My personal favorite? Layering a scarf underneath a tailored blazer or trench coat.