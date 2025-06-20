I Have to Fit 7 Days of Looks Into an 8kg Bag—Here’s How I’m Packing Lightly This Summer

Euro summer might be upon us. But before you get to your destination, there's still one challenge you need to overcome: Packing your suitcase.

An collage explaining how to pack light for holiday.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
By
published
in How-to

There’s something so painfully revealing about filling luggage for travel, especially when we begin the process with one desire—figuring out how to finally pack light for a holiday.

Everything seems possible when confronted with an empty suitcase. We lie to ourselves that, if the contents are meticulously curated, the time we have at our destination will be enhanced purely because you had the foresight to bring along the “right” combination of clothes. (As if the proverbial capsule wardrobe could unlock something life-changing while abroad.)

An image of Naomi Campbell travelling through the airport with a Louis Vuitton trunk in 1998.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Naomi Campbell en route to Marc Jacobs's debut collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in 1998.

In truth, we expect spontaneity while on holiday, but account for everything. That all begins before we arrive at our hotel, touch down on the tarmac, or even check in at the airport. Indeed, it starts with planning the items we carry with us. Joan Didion was conscious of this plight.

While the seminal author was travelling throughout California in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, documenting the civil and political unrest that defined the West Coast at the time, she did so with the bare essentials. In her now-famous packing list, which was published in her sophomore essay collection titled The White Album, the writer chronicled her sparse travel uniform with brevity. Of the mohair throw, two skirts, jersey, leopard and pairs of shoes she brought with her, Didion explained that the starkness of her belongings allowed her to pack without thinking.

An image of Joan Didion, writer of the infamous travel list, at home in 1987.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Joan Didion pictured at home in 1987.

Why Do We Overpack on Holiday?

It almost seems that Didion's school of thought is incongruous with the way we holiday these days. Irrespective of how long we’re away from home, we’re compelled to bring our entire wardrobe with us in our carry-on, much to the chagrin of checked baggage weight limits.

“Travel feels unpredictable and packing everything feels like a safety net,” says Jessie Wong, the eponymous founder, owner and creative director of award-winning accessories brand Yu Mei. Specialising in minimalist leather handbags that are rooted in utility, the New Zealand-born designer crafts pieces that are equally functional and elegantly pared back. “But, too much choice can get in the way.”

Truth be told, if we were to heed the advice of these chic women and pack light for our next holiday, it would actually open us up to a world of possibilities

An image of Cindy Crawford travelling through the airport in 1991.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cindy Crawford arrives at LAX in 1991.

“A focused packing list gives you freedom,” Wong adds. “When you know everything in your bag works, you stop second-guessing and start enjoying the trip.” It is easier said than done. When we’re bound to our possessions and emotionally tethered to the outfits we’ve mentally styled beforehand, how can we let go?

To leave or not leave isn’t the question, but rather a process of packing efficiently and intelligently to maximise our time away. (Because who wants to be folding when they can be out exploring?) Ahead, we answer the age-old question of how to pack light on a holiday, including capsule wardrobe tips and tricks and insights from stylish, seasoned travellers.

How to Pack Light For Holiday: A Fashion Editor And Expert-Approved Guide

According to Professor Carolyn Mair PhD, business consultant and author of The Psychology of Fashion, overpacking stems from a “psychological need for security and self-expression”. “A broad range of clothes may serve as a buffer against uncertainty when we imagine different scenarios and want to be prepared for them all,” she adds. But there are benefits to travelling light. “Psychologically, [packing less] is emotional and cognitive decluttering, which can reduce decision fatigue and anxiety,” she tells me.

Ultimately, the secret to packing light comes down to prioritising a few essential items that can be worn on rotation and suit your itinerary. What these fundamentals are will change depending on your own personal tastes and the location of where you’re going. Still, there are several key basics that can serve as the backbone to any holiday wardrobe. “People connect with that idea of travelling light but still feeling completely ready,” Wong adds. “It’s the same philosophy we apply to Yu Mei bags: 'Just what you need, nothing you don’t'."

An image of @deborabrosa wearing a holiday outfit consisting of a black tank top, white silk pants, scarf belt and raffia bag.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Of this ethos, Wong suggests a few staples: “Stick to pieces that can be worn multiple ways and keep things tonal so it all mixes easily.” Versatility, comfort and adaptability are paramount, and according to cult-favourite resort-inspired label Faithfull the Brand, embracing these ideals is the pathway to learning how to pack light. “Our [customers] are based all around the world, so summer is a year-round season for us,” explains Helle Them-Enger, Faithfull’s co-founder and creative director.

“Focus on pieces you can rewear and style for different occasions, along with lightweight fabrics that can pack effortlessly into a carry-on or shoulder bag.” Materials like silk, cotton and wool are ideal for packing light as they are compact and shake out any creases when wearing. “They breathe well and still feel nice after a long day,” Wong adds.

An image of @aimeesong wearing a holiday outfit consisting of a bucket hat, white linen pants, and beige tank top.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Another factor is to keep your packing list as neutral as possible. Avoiding stand-out prints or head-turning pieces will help alleviate the feeling that you’re repeating yourself. “If you stick to one colour palette, it’s easy to mix things up,” Wong advises. “Switch your jewellery, add a lip, change your bag. Suddenly, that same outfit feels new.”

And while you should never feel that packing light is restrictive, there is something powerful in saving space for adventure. “I always leave a bit of room for something I pick up along the way,” says Wong. There’s nothing better than finding a piece you didn’t plan for”.

Packing light enables you not to worry about being weighed down with excess baggage or dealing with the faff of re-hanging pieces you never wore. Before your next trip, keep reading ahead for the seven fool-proof items you’ll always find in a fashion editor and designer’s suitcase.

7 Pieces for the Ultimate Light-Packing Travel Capsule Wardrobe

1. One Great Dress

An image of @caitlinburnhamm wearing a holiday outfit consisting of Ancient Greek Saionara sandals and a blue Dôen dress.

(Image credit: @caitlinburnhamm)

Style Notes: Once you figure out how to pack light for holiday, you realise that a lot of the mental gymnastics revolving around deciding what to wear is alleviated. This comes down to two components: the fact you have fewer options than you normally would, but also because everything you take with you is harmonious. Still, experts and I always recommend taking a special occasion piece. I’ve coined this the “one great dress” effect.

Consider this, as Wong explains, “something you feel really good in and can dress up or down depending on where the day takes you”. The design should stand out against your sea of muted bottoms and breezy tops, breaking up the monotony of these ensembles with a sense of gravitas. Most importantly, the chosen piece should “embrace the vibrancy of the summer season,” as Them-Enger adds. “The perfect travel companion, a breezy summer dress will carry you from long lunches to afternoon aperitivo hours and sunset dinners”.

Shop the Look:

Emmaretta Checked Organic Cotton-Blend Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Emmaretta Checked Organic Cotton-Blend Voile Midi Dress

Gingham is having such a moment and, because of its connotations to charming trattorias and tavernas, makes this a perfect style to wear out to that lunch or dinner you've had booked for months...

Citara Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Citara Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

Forget the accessories. The only accent you need to elevate this dress is a slight glow from the sun. (Which can be forged using a fake tan or bronzing drops.)

Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
MATTEAU
Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Pair with strappy sandals like A.Emery's Jalen style and a top-handle raffia bag and you've got a look you'll want to wear on repeat.

2. Oversized Shirt

An image of @smythsisters wearing an oversized shirt.

(Image credit: @smythsisters )

Style Notes: What do Alexa Chung, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction have in common? They all know the power a structured oversized shirt can hold. On holiday, this translates to a breezy silhouette that can be layered into a wide range of silhouettes. For beach days, pair over a bikini to shield you from the sun’s rays before quickly buttoning it up, tucking it into shorts and heading to grab a bite nearby. When wandering around the city, the boxy shape brings an air of sophistication and polish to a look that needs to endure upwards of 20,000 steps. “You’ll wear it more than you think!” Wong correctly notes.

Shop the Look:

The Weekend: Hemp, Chocolate
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend

This rich chocolate style will look so lovely with powder pink bottoms, like the ones Marianne Smyth is wearing in Palma.

Relaxed Striped Shirt
COS
Relaxed Striped Shirt

The subtle pinstripe accent makes this COS style so expensive-looking.

We the Free Mae Washed Eyelet Shirt
Free People
We the Free Mae Washed Eyelet Shirt

If you don't have a holiday booked, this beautiful broderie anglais shirt—one of the key top trends of summer 2025—might just prompt you to organise your next getaway.

3. Tailored Bottoms

An image of @oliviamarcus wearing a summer holiday outfit.

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus )

Style Notes: While holidays are a chance to escape from everyday life, there still has to be a degree of utility in what we pack. Tailored bottoms fill this niche as they’re practical enough to suit travel days and chic airport looks, but elegantly relaxed to work for seaside dinners and sightseeing alike. I always travel with a pair of pleated woollen trousers purely on versatility alone. They’re the perfect blank canvas that can build an outfit upon and neutral enough to suit a wide variety of tops without feeling too repetitive. However, looking at a silky option decorated with a stunning print works just as well, considering it can dress up basic tank tops and plain white t-shirts.

Shop the Look:

Garrett Olive Paige Silk Striped Wide Leg Trousers
Paige
Garrett Olive Paige Silk Striped Wide Leg Trousers

This pair reminds me of Toteme's iconic silk monogram pants, but at a fraction of the price.

Pleat-Front Trousers
H&M
Pleat-Front Trousers

While I'd wear this outfit as if going on a mini city break to New York or Milan, just swap out the white button down and leather jacket for a straw hat and racer tank top for a more balmy look.

Karys Printed Satin Wide-Leg Pants
FAITHFULL
Karys Printed Satin Wide-Leg Pants

This style was made to be worn by the coast. The print was inspired by the sights and sounds of the quaint capital city of Mandraki on the Greek island of Nisiros.

4. A Structured Carry All

An image of @lizzyhadfield wearing a structured carry all.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: When some airlines only allow a small personal item as part of your ticket, you have to make it count. “A good bag is more than it looks,” Wong explains. You’ll want something that zips up and has lots of pockets to help compartmentalise your items. (No more loose lip liners floating around at the bottom of the bag.) I love a woven leather style for this purpose as it looks sleek, suits both city and seaside environments and can endure being jostled about if you need to stow it on a train or plane.

Shop the Look:

An image of a bag from Yu Mei.
Yu Mei
Medium Utility Bag

As for one of the best carry-alls? Wong recommends the Yu Mei Utility bag, a new style for the brand made of ECONYL®, which is a form of regenerated nylon. "It's lightweight, easy to travel with and has compartments so you’re not digging around for your passport."

Sage Textured Leather-Trimmed Shell Duffle Bag
KHAITE
Sage Textured Leather-Trimmed Shell Duffle Bag

This duffle from Khaite is so slick, making it the perfect overnighter or day bag.

Large Woven Trapeze Bag - Black
St Agni
Large Woven Trapeze Bag

This bag comes with a suede lining and a neat pocket to hold the essentials. I'm also planning on investing in one of Yu Mei's organisers to help maintain a sense of tidiness throughout all my bags.

5. Versatile Footwear

An image of boat shoes, snakeskin mules and jelly sandals, captured by @avahgilchrist.

(Image credit: @avahgilchrist)

Style Notes: Compiling a concise shoe capsule wardrobe is something I always recommend. (Sorry to those Carrie Bradshaw shoe walls!) Yet, when you’re tight on space, how to choose what styles to pack? The cardinal rules of packing light are to prioritise comfort and convenience. Irrespective of whether you’re packing a sandal or a boat shoe, I always believe they should be something that can withstand eight hours of wear and have to be able to go with everything you pack. Don’t think for a second that you have to resort to bulky trainers or hiking sandals, though. There are plenty of chic shoes that check this box, including Ancient Greek Sandals’s Sionara flip flops and Reformation’s Suzanne suede ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Kyla Boat Shoe
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe

Boat shoes are the trainers and loafer hybrid that can suit both day and night looks.

Etheria
Ancient Greek Sandals
Etheria

Here me out. You might not think that wedges are an adaptable or practical shoe, but they're actually more sensible than they first meet the eye. Firstly, the heel gives you a stable base, meaning it's not going to cause pain after several hours of wear. Secondly, they're the perfect shoe to make your beach outfits look a little more dressy. And who doesn't want a sandal that can double as dance floor footwear?

Rope Detail Flat Sandals
hush
Rope Detail Flat Sandals

The paracord straps make these look incredibly sporty, making them the most athletic sandals currently on the market. (Who needs trainers?)

6. A "Matching" Set

An image of @nlmarilyn wearing a matching set while on holiday in Spain.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: One of the biggest gripes I have with packing guides is that they always recommend packing a matching set. I, for one, have never found the idea of wearing a linen long-sleeved two-piece appealing. In saying this, I do understand the method to the madness, which is why I’m recommending this trend with a few caveats. The main being that, with a bit of style trickery, you can really make anything a co-ord. Pairing similar fabrics and colours brings that sense of harmony that people adore about matching sets, and it also takes the pressure of feeling like they have to be worn together. This is something that Them-Enger recommends, too. “Sometimes we want to shift away from repeating the same matching set.” Her advice? “Embrace colours, prints and vintage motifs”. Consider pairing knitted shorts with a sweet cardigan, or a cotton strapless top with a long linen skirt to achieve the same effect.

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

While I would never wear these 100% linen pants with a matching black top, I love how switching up the colour of the shirt makes the outfit look more premium and put together.

An image of a silk top from Mango
MANGO
Silk Top With Straps

Simply pair with cream satin trousers and you have a matching set I can't get behind.

An image of a Mango halterneck top.
MANGO
Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

This is the kind of co-ord that's right up my alley.

Shop the Look:

7. Accessories Galore

An image of @emmanuellek_ wearing a summer holiday outfit.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ll know of the ‘3 3 3’ rule. This is a method for packing light that involves taking three tops, three bottoms and three shoes to give you a possible 36 different outfit combinations. Though this is too much mathematics for my liking, I understand the gist: If you pack fewer clothes, you leave more room for accessories. Imagine the potential ensembles that come from adding something as simple as a mesh bag or studded belt? This summer, the biggest accessory is a scarf, simply because there are so many ways of wearing it. See: over jeans, cinched to a dress, around your head à la Grace Kelly or Zoë Kravitz.

Shop the Look:

Julien - Claudia Rose Black
RIXO
Julien Scarf

This romantic design is so darling. I can picture myself wearing this with contrast patterns like polka dot or leopard print.

Barn Mini Striped Mesh Tote Bag
The Row
Barn Mini Striped Mesh Tote Bag

This bag will work hard to dress up simple white cotton shirts or casual jeans.

Sowing Stripe Silk Twill Scarf
Sowing Stripe Silk Twill Scarf

Even adding this to your purse like a make-shift bag charm will make your outfit look more interesting.

Shop More Travel Essentials

Jelly Fisherman Sandals
COS
Jelly Fisherman Sandals

These clear jelly sandals from COS are the perfect beach shoe.

Cherry Mini Swim Trunk (athletic Stripe)
Montce Mini
Cherry Mini Swim Trunk

Giving major Sex And The City energy.

Ellery - White
RIXO ⋆
Ellery - White

I adore this boho blouse.

Vinca - Roni Burgundy Velvet Triangle Bikini Set | Triangl
Triangl
Vinca Roni Burgundy Velvet Triangle Bikini Set

This velvet set is perfect for wintery escapes to spas or summery holidays to the beach.

Nere Bondi Nylon Crossbody Bag
Nere
Bondi Nylon Crossbody Bag

This powder pink shade elevates this simple crossbody bag.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This stunning blue gingham was made to be worn on the Amalfi coast.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Suede Sandals

Hands down—the best walking sandals ever.

White Linen Lace Maxi Skirt
Mint Velvet
White Linen Lace Maxi Skirt

You'll be hard pressed to find a top this doesn't bode well with.

Lace-Trimmed Silk-Jacquard Camisole
CHLOÉ
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Jacquard Camisole

A slinky lace-trimmed silk camisole is a holiday essential.

Tote Bag L
Longchamp
Tote Bag L

The Longchamp tote bag is a fantastic carry-on.

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.