There’s something so painfully revealing about filling luggage for travel, especially when we begin the process with one desire—figuring out how to finally pack light for a holiday.

Everything seems possible when confronted with an empty suitcase. We lie to ourselves that, if the contents are meticulously curated, the time we have at our destination will be enhanced purely because you had the foresight to bring along the “right” combination of clothes. (As if the proverbial capsule wardrobe could unlock something life-changing while abroad.)

Style Notes: Naomi Campbell en route to Marc Jacobs's debut collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in 1998.

In truth, we expect spontaneity while on holiday, but account for everything. That all begins before we arrive at our hotel, touch down on the tarmac, or even check in at the airport. Indeed, it starts with planning the items we carry with us. Joan Didion was conscious of this plight.

While the seminal author was travelling throughout California in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, documenting the civil and political unrest that defined the West Coast at the time, she did so with the bare essentials. In her now-famous packing list, which was published in her sophomore essay collection titled The White Album, the writer chronicled her sparse travel uniform with brevity. Of the mohair throw, two skirts, jersey, leopard and pairs of shoes she brought with her, Didion explained that the starkness of her belongings allowed her to pack without thinking.

Style Notes: Joan Didion pictured at home in 1987.

Why Do We Overpack on Holiday?

It almost seems that Didion's school of thought is incongruous with the way we holiday these days. Irrespective of how long we’re away from home, we’re compelled to bring our entire wardrobe with us in our carry-on, much to the chagrin of checked baggage weight limits.

“Travel feels unpredictable and packing everything feels like a safety net,” says Jessie Wong, the eponymous founder, owner and creative director of award-winning accessories brand Yu Mei. Specialising in minimalist leather handbags that are rooted in utility, the New Zealand-born designer crafts pieces that are equally functional and elegantly pared back. “But, too much choice can get in the way.”

Truth be told, if we were to heed the advice of these chic women and pack light for our next holiday, it would actually open us up to a world of possibilities

Style Notes: Cindy Crawford arrives at LAX in 1991.

“A focused packing list gives you freedom,” Wong adds. “When you know everything in your bag works, you stop second-guessing and start enjoying the trip.” It is easier said than done. When we’re bound to our possessions and emotionally tethered to the outfits we’ve mentally styled beforehand, how can we let go?

To leave or not leave isn’t the question, but rather a process of packing efficiently and intelligently to maximise our time away. (Because who wants to be folding when they can be out exploring?) Ahead, we answer the age-old question of how to pack light on a holiday, including capsule wardrobe tips and tricks and insights from stylish, seasoned travellers.

How to Pack Light For Holiday: A Fashion Editor And Expert-Approved Guide

According to Professor Carolyn Mair PhD, business consultant and author of The Psychology of Fashion, overpacking stems from a “psychological need for security and self-expression”. “A broad range of clothes may serve as a buffer against uncertainty when we imagine different scenarios and want to be prepared for them all,” she adds. But there are benefits to travelling light. “Psychologically, [packing less] is emotional and cognitive decluttering, which can reduce decision fatigue and anxiety,” she tells me.

Ultimately, the secret to packing light comes down to prioritising a few essential items that can be worn on rotation and suit your itinerary. What these fundamentals are will change depending on your own personal tastes and the location of where you’re going. Still, there are several key basics that can serve as the backbone to any holiday wardrobe. “People connect with that idea of travelling light but still feeling completely ready,” Wong adds. “It’s the same philosophy we apply to Yu Mei bags: 'Just what you need, nothing you don’t'."

Of this ethos, Wong suggests a few staples: “Stick to pieces that can be worn multiple ways and keep things tonal so it all mixes easily.” Versatility, comfort and adaptability are paramount, and according to cult-favourite resort-inspired label Faithfull the Brand, embracing these ideals is the pathway to learning how to pack light. “Our [customers] are based all around the world, so summer is a year-round season for us,” explains Helle Them-Enger, Faithfull’s co-founder and creative director.

“Focus on pieces you can rewear and style for different occasions, along with lightweight fabrics that can pack effortlessly into a carry-on or shoulder bag.” Materials like silk, cotton and wool are ideal for packing light as they are compact and shake out any creases when wearing. “They breathe well and still feel nice after a long day,” Wong adds.

Another factor is to keep your packing list as neutral as possible. Avoiding stand-out prints or head-turning pieces will help alleviate the feeling that you’re repeating yourself. “If you stick to one colour palette, it’s easy to mix things up,” Wong advises. “Switch your jewellery, add a lip, change your bag. Suddenly, that same outfit feels new.”

And while you should never feel that packing light is restrictive, there is something powerful in saving space for adventure. “I always leave a bit of room for something I pick up along the way,” says Wong. There’s nothing better than finding a piece you didn’t plan for”.

Packing light enables you not to worry about being weighed down with excess baggage or dealing with the faff of re-hanging pieces you never wore. Before your next trip, keep reading ahead for the seven fool-proof items you’ll always find in a fashion editor and designer’s suitcase.

7 Pieces for the Ultimate Light-Packing Travel Capsule Wardrobe

1. One Great Dress

Style Notes: Once you figure out how to pack light for holiday, you realise that a lot of the mental gymnastics revolving around deciding what to wear is alleviated. This comes down to two components: the fact you have fewer options than you normally would, but also because everything you take with you is harmonious. Still, experts and I always recommend taking a special occasion piece. I’ve coined this the “one great dress” effect.

Consider this, as Wong explains, “something you feel really good in and can dress up or down depending on where the day takes you”. The design should stand out against your sea of muted bottoms and breezy tops, breaking up the monotony of these ensembles with a sense of gravitas. Most importantly, the chosen piece should “embrace the vibrancy of the summer season,” as Them-Enger adds. “The perfect travel companion, a breezy summer dress will carry you from long lunches to afternoon aperitivo hours and sunset dinners”.

Shop the Look:

2. Oversized Shirt

Style Notes: What do Alexa Chung, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction have in common? They all know the power a structured oversized shirt can hold. On holiday, this translates to a breezy silhouette that can be layered into a wide range of silhouettes. For beach days, pair over a bikini to shield you from the sun’s rays before quickly buttoning it up, tucking it into shorts and heading to grab a bite nearby. When wandering around the city, the boxy shape brings an air of sophistication and polish to a look that needs to endure upwards of 20,000 steps. “You’ll wear it more than you think!” Wong correctly notes.

3. Tailored Bottoms

Style Notes: While holidays are a chance to escape from everyday life, there still has to be a degree of utility in what we pack. Tailored bottoms fill this niche as they’re practical enough to suit travel days and chic airport looks, but elegantly relaxed to work for seaside dinners and sightseeing alike. I always travel with a pair of pleated woollen trousers purely on versatility alone. They’re the perfect blank canvas that can build an outfit upon and neutral enough to suit a wide variety of tops without feeling too repetitive. However, looking at a silky option decorated with a stunning print works just as well, considering it can dress up basic tank tops and plain white t-shirts.

4. A Structured Carry All

Style Notes: When some airlines only allow a small personal item as part of your ticket, you have to make it count. “A good bag is more than it looks,” Wong explains. You’ll want something that zips up and has lots of pockets to help compartmentalise your items. (No more loose lip liners floating around at the bottom of the bag.) I love a woven leather style for this purpose as it looks sleek, suits both city and seaside environments and can endure being jostled about if you need to stow it on a train or plane.

(Image credit: @avahgilchrist)

Style Notes: Compiling a concise shoe capsule wardrobe is something I always recommend. (Sorry to those Carrie Bradshaw shoe walls!) Yet, when you’re tight on space, how to choose what styles to pack? The cardinal rules of packing light are to prioritise comfort and convenience. Irrespective of whether you’re packing a sandal or a boat shoe, I always believe they should be something that can withstand eight hours of wear and have to be able to go with everything you pack. Don’t think for a second that you have to resort to bulky trainers or hiking sandals, though. There are plenty of chic shoes that check this box, including Ancient Greek Sandals’s Sionara flip flops and Reformation’s Suzanne suede ballet flats.

6. A "Matching" Set

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: One of the biggest gripes I have with packing guides is that they always recommend packing a matching set. I, for one, have never found the idea of wearing a linen long-sleeved two-piece appealing. In saying this, I do understand the method to the madness, which is why I’m recommending this trend with a few caveats. The main being that, with a bit of style trickery, you can really make anything a co-ord. Pairing similar fabrics and colours brings that sense of harmony that people adore about matching sets, and it also takes the pressure of feeling like they have to be worn together. This is something that Them-Enger recommends, too. “Sometimes we want to shift away from repeating the same matching set.” Her advice? “Embrace colours, prints and vintage motifs”. Consider pairing knitted shorts with a sweet cardigan, or a cotton strapless top with a long linen skirt to achieve the same effect.

7. Accessories Galore

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ll know of the ‘3 3 3’ rule. This is a method for packing light that involves taking three tops, three bottoms and three shoes to give you a possible 36 different outfit combinations. Though this is too much mathematics for my liking, I understand the gist: If you pack fewer clothes, you leave more room for accessories. Imagine the potential ensembles that come from adding something as simple as a mesh bag or studded belt? This summer, the biggest accessory is a scarf, simply because there are so many ways of wearing it. See: over jeans, cinched to a dress, around your head à la Grace Kelly or Zoë Kravitz.

