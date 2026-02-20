I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Editor—Here's What I Packed for a Winter Beach Staycation

The start to the year is usually a time for reset and renewal, a gentle ease into a new era of possibilities and a time to let go of that which doesn't serve you. If you work in the entertainment industry, however, January and February are anything but mellow. Thanks to a marathon of tentpole events, it can feel like a total slog. Lady Gaga's iconic quote "No sleep, bus, club, another club, another club…" comes to mind. It was the Critics Choice Awards followed by the Golden Globe Awards followed by our March cover shoot (stay tuned!) and straight into the Sundance Film Festival and then the Grammy Awards. The whiplash is enough to crack even the most seasoned editors, calling for a much-needed getaway stat.
The universe must have been listening because a glorious winter staycation presented itself: a three-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in celebration of its new collaboration with luxury accessories brand Kilometre Paris. About an hour's drive outside of L.A., the hotel is a coastal haven perched atop the seaside bluffs with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean (right now, it's whale-watching season) and all the five-star amenities you could need. Plus, it's a quick drive from Main Beach in downtown Laguna Beach and the quaint, walkable shopping and dining destination known as Promenade on Forest, making it an ideal weekend retreat for fashion and food enthusiasts alike. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity for some R&R and headed down south. Below, I'm sharing everything I packed for the Valentine's Day weekend winter escape.
Day 1: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel x Kilometre Paris Dinner
After a short drive and check-in, I unpacked and met the Ritz-Carlton and Marriott team for a guided tour of the newly renovated Laguna Niguel property, including a peek at some of the beautiful suites and Club Lounge. We had a quick break between that and the evening's festivities: sunset cocktails on the terrace followed by an intimate candlelight dinner. The dress code was coastal chic, so I selected Dôen's Elisabeth Dress, which has a beautiful floral print and ruffle detailing. While this style is sold out, I also love the brand's Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Midi Dress ($370) for a similarly romantic vibe. February coastal temps dip into the low 50s at night, and since both cocktails and dinner were outdoors, I needed an elevated outwear option. I reached for an older Ann Taylor coat in a perfect shade of pink and finished the look with a pair of strappy heeled sandals from Mango.
At the end of the evening, we got to select a bag from the Kilometre Paris limited-edition capsule collection, which is now available to shop online and at select locations. The line features handcrafted beach totes, bucket bags, and bandanas inspired by four of the brand's coastal destinations—Laguna Niguel, Bacara Santa Barbara, Amelia Island, and Key Biscayne—and a portion of the proceeds benefit local charitable organizations tied to each participating resort. In keeping with the weekend, I grabbed the Laguna Niguel Le Tube Basket ($292) featuring an intricate wave design that will be a cute addition to future beach and pool days.
Kilometre
Laguna Niguel Le Tube Basket
Day 2: Purity Ritual Meditation + Cocktails and Dinner
The next day, we went for a morning walk around the property and down to Salt Creek Beach before participating in a guided Pacific Purification Ritual on the hotel bluffs. The ritual included a sound bath meditation session followed by a smudging ritual and ocean plunge. I knew this would be more of a comfy activity but also a little cold, so I wore Negative's Waffle Knit Pullover ($160) and Cropped Track Pants ($180) in Mink over my Tropic of C leopard-print bikini. I had to finish a bit of work after, so the lounge set carried me through most of the day.
Negative
Waffle Knit Pullover in Mink
Negative
Waffle Knit Cropped Track Pant in Mink
Tropic of C
Equator Top in Mama Africa
For happy-hour cocktails with friends at 180 Blu, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel's cliffside bar, followed by dinner at Raya, I switched into Free People's So Soft Seamless Modal Long Sleeve ($40) in Double Butter (it is wonderfully soft and thin so will definitely be carrying me through spring) paired with Mango's Wool-Blend Knitted Skirt ($50) and Tony Bianco's Phoenix Boots ($240) in Choc Como. The thicker skirt was ideal for outdoor cocktails and meant I didn't need a jacket layer.
Free People
So Soft Seamless Modal Long Sleeve
Mango
Wool-Blend Knitted Skirt
Tony Bianco
Phoenix Choc Como Boots
Day 3: Daytime Shopping + Valentine's Dinner
Truthfully, I thought we were in for a chillier weekend, so I packed mostly sweaters and long-sleeve tees. Getting dressed was a bit of a struggle when Saturday proved to be a beautiful, sunny day. Despite feeling a tad warm, I opted for J.Crew's 2025 Rollneck Sweater ($118) in Navy Aqua Multi paired with Madewell's Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans ($148) in Retro Bright Wash—which I also own in Washed Black and have been wearing nonstop—top-zip shoulder bag (shop a similar style here), and Remy Mary Jane Flats ($168) in Dark Carob. What can I say? I'm a Madewell loyalist.
Dinner was at Kahani, which called for a slightly dressier vibe, so I swapped my Madewell jeans for the darker wash and added an embroidered top from Sézane's limited-edition Baziszt collaboration for a romantic touch.