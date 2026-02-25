Not a Sweatshirt, Not a Blazer: the In-Between Trend Nicole Kidman Wore on a Long-Haul Flight to Australia

By
published
in News
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Nicole Kidman leaves Sydney after a short visit where it rumoured she is selling her Sydney property, dripping in Chanel clothing wearing a Navy Chanel Blazer and matching handbag and Chanel sunglasses at Sydney Airport, Sydney, Australia.Pictured: Nicole KidmanBACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: KHAP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Image credit: Backgrid)

To me, nailing airport style is a battle between looking like a functioning member of society and feeling like I'm wearing a literal cloud. Many of us default to the sweatshirt or blazer binary: the former can look frumpy while the latter isn't very comfortable, especially midway through a trans-Pacific haul. Enter frequent flier Nicole Kidman, who just touched down in Sydney, Australia, proving that the perfect in-between solution has been hiding in our closets all along: the classic navy blue peacoat.

A peacoat offers the structured silhouette of a blazer—perfect for getting off the airplane and going straight to a meeting—while the soft wool construction provides the cozy warmth of your favorite hoodie. Kidman keeps her airport outfit formula simple by pairing her peacoat with a crisp white T-shirt and cuffed jeans. She grounded the outfit with a pair of classic white sneakers, keeping the vibe approachable and TSA-friendly. Of course, no celebrity transit look is complete without black oversized sunglasses to shield against the paparazzi flashes and inevitable post-flight eye bags.

When you step off a long-haul flight, you want to look polished without feeling restricted, and a peacoat provides that instant put-together feeling. Keep scrolling to shop an array of basics to recreate Kidman's long-haul flight outfit for your next travel day, no matter the final destination.

Sydney, AUSTRALIA Nicole Kidman leaves Sydney after a short visit where it rumoured she is selling her Sydney property, dripping in Chanel clothing wearing a Navy Chanel Blazer and matching handbag and Chanel sunglasses at Sydney Airport, Sydney, Australia.Pictured: Nicole KidmanBACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: KHAP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Nicole Kidman's Airport Outfit