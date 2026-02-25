To me, nailing airport style is a battle between looking like a functioning member of society and feeling like I'm wearing a literal cloud. Many of us default to the sweatshirt or blazer binary: the former can look frumpy while the latter isn't very comfortable, especially midway through a trans-Pacific haul. Enter frequent flier Nicole Kidman, who just touched down in Sydney, Australia, proving that the perfect in-between solution has been hiding in our closets all along: the classic navy blue peacoat.
A peacoat offers the structured silhouette of a blazer—perfect for getting off the airplane and going straight to a meeting—while the soft wool construction provides the cozy warmth of your favorite hoodie. Kidman keeps her airport outfit formula simple by pairing her peacoat with a crisp white T-shirt and cuffed jeans. She grounded the outfit with a pair of classic white sneakers, keeping the vibe approachable and TSA-friendly. Of course, no celebrity transit look is complete without black oversized sunglasses to shield against the paparazzi flashes and inevitable post-flight eye bags.
When you step off a long-haul flight, you want to look polished without feeling restricted, and a peacoat provides that instant put-together feeling. Keep scrolling to shop an array of basics to recreate Kidman's long-haul flight outfit for your next travel day, no matter the final destination.
Re-Create Nicole Kidman's Airport Outfit
Caslon
Wool Blend Peacoat
You can score plenty of peacoats on sale right now.
Gap
Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt
I always buy my Gap T-shirts in bulk.
Universal Standard
Stevie Cuff Jeans
Cuffing your jeans is never a bad idea.
Nike
Killshot 2 Sneakers
My ideal airport shoes.
AllSaints
Bibi 52mm Square Sunglasses
These shades are over $100 off right now.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Pea Coat
This is a more relaxed take on the traditionally tailored peacoat design.
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Have you tried Nordstrom's in-house brand yet? These T-shirts are so soft.
Joe's
The Margot Cuffed Slant Pocket High Waist Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
You'll want to check out the cute pockets in the back, too.
Aire
Haedus Sunglasses
These oversized shades are so chic.
Adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneakers
Take note: Everyone will be wearing this new Adidas style this spring.