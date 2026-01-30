Not Leggings But Not Jeans: 4 Travel Pants I Wear to Look Elevated at the Airport

As a frequent flyer and fashion editor, I like to think I've perfected the art of the airport outfit—not only what to wear for function but also how to be comfortable and practical while still looking as chic as possible. I've spoken before about how I'm anti-leggings when I travel, but I'd like to take things one step further by delving into the exact pants I wear whenever I'm on the move.
I'm really picky about what I wear when I fly because I like to look somewhat polished without being too uncomfortable, either. I try to avoid wearing anything as athletic-looking as leggings but of course rigid denim, too, and I've found a number of travel-friendly pants that exist at this exact intersection. I always gravitate toward pants that are a perfect marriage of the two, but they're oddly harder to come by than you'd think. (Trust me, I've done the research and the testing.)
Whether I'm boarding a red-eye to Europe or simply taking a quick connection two states over to visit family, I've taken to building a kind of rich-looking airport uniform that I swear by with one of these styles as my outfit foundation. Not leggings, but not jeans—read my review of the four best travel pants I've found that are elevated, comfortable, and long-haul-flight approved.
Almada Bea Pants
My review: When I was fixated on finding a more affordable alt for The Row's viral Gala Pants, this was the winning pair I landed on. I hate to even compare them to another pair because they're in a category all their own, but if you're also looking to emulate the same effortless vibe as the designer pair favored by Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz, then it doesn't get any better than the Almada Bea Pants, in my opinion. Cut from a luxurious crepe fabric with a discreet elastic waistband, they fall beautifully and are weirdly wrinkle-resistant, which means they always have a polished finish whether I'm wearing them for a flight or packing them in my suitcase.
Almada Label
Bea Crepe Pants
Vince Crepe Bias Pants
My review: First, the elastic waistband is hidden, so from the front, all you see is one smooth flow of fabric down to the hems. As the name suggests, these are cut on the bias, which basically means that they're designed to lie nicely on the body, and I found they looked very flattering despite how flowy and roomy they are. While I'm wearing them with a simple tank and flats here, I've already experimented with dressing them up with a more statement top and heels and wore them on my red-eye flight from NYC to London (and all my shorter flights throughout Europe last summer), which puts them in a category that very few other items I own can compete with. I'm already eyeing the satin version to buy next.
Vince
Colette High-Rise Crepe Bias Pant
Donni Rib Kick Flare Pants
My review: There are so many kick-flare pants out there, but these are easily my favorite (and the most ideal for travel) because of the fabric. They're unbelievably soft and buttery but still hold their shape. Of course, the kick-flare silhouette feels a little more elevated and trend-forward than an average pair of relaxed trousers, so while I'm rarely in a position to walk off a 10-plus-hour flight and straight to a meeting or out to dinner, I absolutely could in these. Per the above outfit, I've worn them out with heeled sandals but for travel days will opt for a pair of loafers or easy flats. I paired them with my Jamie Haller suede loafers and a thin long-sleeve T-shirt when I spent nearly 23 hours traveling from NYC to New Zealand last year.
Donni
Rib Kick Flare Pants
Alexa Chung x Madewell Satin Track Pants
My review: Satin pants are the ultimate travel hack for feeling comfortable but looking well-dressed because when styled right, they give off an undeniably "rich" vibe. I love this pair from Alexa Chung's recent collection for Madwell that have a contrast side stripe that lends a sportier touch to them. On a recent trip to Mexico, I flew in them alongside my Salomon sneakers and then traded those in for a pair of flip-flops to wear them down to the pool. Easy!