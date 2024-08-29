The Old Money Jacket Trend London Fashion People Are Ditching Their Blazers For

It can be hard to accept sometimes, but even the mightiest trends have to fall at least a few notches eventually. There are simply too many unexpected and interesting new silhouette options for just one to reign forever. Case in point: Blazers, the fall outerwear style that's run unopposed in fashion politics for the last decade, has seen a slowdown in popularity ever since another luxe jacket option began rising the ranks among the industry's most stylish dressers.

The outerwear alternative I'm referring to is a barn jacket, an old money staple that's slowly but surely becoming one of fall's most sought-after buys. Long frequented by the royals—including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Princess Kate—during their vacations away in the British countryside, the utility item typically features a corduroy contrast-color collar, multiple deep pockets, and a warm lining. (Bonus points if it's plaid.) The outer layer is almost always made of canvas or waxed cotton, two materials that are strong enough to withstand rainy weather.

Dua Lipa wearing a green barn jacket with a baseball cap on the beach.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Lucy Williams wearing an olive barn jacket with black jeans and Onitsuka Tiger yellow Mexico 66 sneakers.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

London's fashion crowd, though, has successfully changed the narrative around barn jackets, showcasing ways to style options by Barbour and Whistles as well as high-end alts by The Row and Toteme for anything but hunting, fishing, and farm chores. For example, Dua Lipa recently styled an oversize green-and-brown option with short shorts and a baseball cap for a walk on the beach. For a similar occasion, London-based content creator Lucy Williams paired hers with a white tee, black barrel-leg jeans, and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

@nlmarilyn wearing a barn jacket in cream with jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

@smythsisters wearing a navy barn jacket with a white T-shirt, jeans, and black boots.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Back in the city, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks took a slightly more sophisticated approach, wearing her cream version with a white tee, cuffed jeans, socks, and loafers, and Belfast-based Marianne Smyth swapped out the loafers for ankle boots and added a Western belt.

Barn jackets aren't just beloved on Instagram. A number of luxury brands have caught onto the practical piece and its growing fan base, taking the opportunity to include high-end takes on the barn jacket in their runway collections. At the F/W 24 Hermès show, a model donned a belted longline version in olive green with matching tailored trousers. Back in London, Victoria Beckham styled a pair of flowy, caramel-colored pants with a turtleneck and an Aston Martin–green leather barn jacket. Those are just two of the newcomers in this space that will be hitting stores soon when more fall collections drop.

Head to toe khaki outfit with straight pants and a belted barn jacket at the Hermes show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A fall/winter 2024 Victoria Beckham model wearing a green coated barn jacket with khaki pants.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're as smitten with barn jackets as every editor, influencer, and celebrity on my Instagram feed right now, keep scrolling. Everything you need to fill your closet with barn jackets is below. Sorry, blazers, but we need your hangers.

Shop the barn-jacket trend:

Denim Barn Jacket™
J.Crew
Denim Barn Jacket

I haven't seen this trend done in denim very often, so if you want a style that's a touch different from every other take, snag this J.Crew jacket while it's on sale and in stock.

Cropped Corduroy Collar Jacket
ZARA
Cropped Corduroy Collar Jacket

The cropped cut on this jacket makes it feel fashiony instead of utilitarian.

Pockets Cotton Parka
MANGO
Pockets Cotton Parka

The hook fasteners are what really convinced me that I need to buy this jacket.

Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Fern Waxed Jacket

This color combo would look so chic with ecru or winter-white baggy jeans.

Wool-Trimmed Car Coat
COS
Wool-Trimmed Car Coat

COS combined a sleek car coat with a cool barn jacket, creating a genius fashion hybrid that'll sell out by October 1—guaranteed.

Canvas Barn Jacket
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket

Yes, this jacket really is only $60. You know what to do.

massimo dutti, 100% Cotton Waxed Parka with Snap Buttons
massimo dutti
100% Cotton Waxed Parka with Snap Buttons

I especially appreciate the corduroy chin strap.

Toteme, Oversized Cotton Twill Jacket
Toteme
Oversized Cotton Twill Jacket

Toteme can't keep these jackets in stock.

Betty Reversible Wax Coat
ALIGNE
Betty Reversible Wax Coat

I think this Aligne version is my favorite of all the barn jackets I've seen this season so far.

Short Barn Jacket™ in English Ripstop Cotton
J.Crew
Short Barn Jacket in English Ripstop Cotton

I can so see this jacket on Kate Middleton.

Frank Cotton Twill Chore Jacket
The Row
Frank Cotton Twill Chore Jacket

Pretty much every retailer is sold out of this chore jacket. Get yours from Nordstrom while it's still available.

Allerston Waxed Coat
Barbour
Allerston Waxed Coat

Barbour is *the* source for barn jackets—always has been, always will be.

Waxed-Effect Parka
MANGO
Waxed-Effect Parka

Need.

We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket
We The Free
Cori Waxed Jacket

I actually own this one and will vouch for it every time someone asks for a rec.

miu miu, Embroidered Garment-Dyed Gabardine Blouson Jacket
miu miu
Embroidered Garment-Dyed Gabardine Blouson Jacket

You can't go wrong with Miu Miu—ever.

Women's Adirondack Barn Coat, Flannel-Lined
L.L.Bean
Adirondack Barn Coat, Flannel-Lined

I stole my mom's version of this jacket from the '80s and can't stop wearing it.

