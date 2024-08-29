The Old Money Jacket Trend London Fashion People Are Ditching Their Blazers For

It can be hard to accept sometimes, but even the mightiest trends have to fall at least a few notches eventually. There are simply too many unexpected and interesting new silhouette options for just one to reign forever. Case in point: Blazers, the fall outerwear style that's run unopposed in fashion politics for the last decade, has seen a slowdown in popularity ever since another luxe jacket option began rising the ranks among the industry's most stylish dressers.

The outerwear alternative I'm referring to is a barn jacket, an old money staple that's slowly but surely becoming one of fall's most sought-after buys. Long frequented by the royals—including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Princess Kate—during their vacations away in the British countryside, the utility item typically features a corduroy contrast-color collar, multiple deep pockets, and a warm lining. (Bonus points if it's plaid.) The outer layer is almost always made of canvas or waxed cotton, two materials that are strong enough to withstand rainy weather.

London's fashion crowd, though, has successfully changed the narrative around barn jackets, showcasing ways to style options by Barbour and Whistles as well as high-end alts by The Row and Toteme for anything but hunting, fishing, and farm chores. For example, Dua Lipa recently styled an oversize green-and-brown option with short shorts and a baseball cap for a walk on the beach. For a similar occasion, London-based content creator Lucy Williams paired hers with a white tee, black barrel-leg jeans, and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

Back in the city, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks took a slightly more sophisticated approach, wearing her cream version with a white tee, cuffed jeans, socks, and loafers, and Belfast-based Marianne Smyth swapped out the loafers for ankle boots and added a Western belt.

Barn jackets aren't just beloved on Instagram. A number of luxury brands have caught onto the practical piece and its growing fan base, taking the opportunity to include high-end takes on the barn jacket in their runway collections. At the F/W 24 Hermès show, a model donned a belted longline version in olive green with matching tailored trousers. Back in London, Victoria Beckham styled a pair of flowy, caramel-colored pants with a turtleneck and an Aston Martin–green leather barn jacket. Those are just two of the newcomers in this space that will be hitting stores soon when more fall collections drop.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're as smitten with barn jackets as every editor, influencer, and celebrity on my Instagram feed right now, keep scrolling. Everything you need to fill your closet with barn jackets is below. Sorry, blazers, but we need your hangers.

Shop the barn-jacket trend:

J.Crew Denim Barn Jacket $168 $100 SHOP NOW I haven't seen this trend done in denim very often, so if you want a style that's a touch different from every other take, snag this J.Crew jacket while it's on sale and in stock.

ZARA Cropped Corduroy Collar Jacket $90 SHOP NOW The cropped cut on this jacket makes it feel fashiony instead of utilitarian.

MANGO Pockets Cotton Parka $160 SHOP NOW The hook fasteners are what really convinced me that I need to buy this jacket.

Whistles Fern Waxed Jacket $379 SHOP NOW This color combo would look so chic with ecru or winter-white baggy jeans.

COS Wool-Trimmed Car Coat $290 SHOP NOW COS combined a sleek car coat with a cool barn jacket, creating a genius fashion hybrid that'll sell out by October 1—guaranteed.

Old Navy Canvas Barn Jacket $60 SHOP NOW Yes, this jacket really is only $60. You know what to do.

massimo dutti 100% Cotton Waxed Parka with Snap Buttons $229 SHOP NOW I especially appreciate the corduroy chin strap.

Toteme Oversized Cotton Twill Jacket $690 SHOP NOW Toteme can't keep these jackets in stock.

ALIGNE Betty Reversible Wax Coat $285 SHOP NOW I think this Aligne version is my favorite of all the barn jackets I've seen this season so far.

J.Crew Short Barn Jacket in English Ripstop Cotton $248 $200 SHOP NOW I can so see this jacket on Kate Middleton.

The Row Frank Cotton Twill Chore Jacket $2890 SHOP NOW Pretty much every retailer is sold out of this chore jacket. Get yours from Nordstrom while it's still available.

Barbour Allerston Waxed Coat $500 SHOP NOW Barbour is *the* source for barn jackets—always has been, always will be.

We The Free Cori Waxed Jacket $298 SHOP NOW I actually own this one and will vouch for it every time someone asks for a rec.

miu miu Embroidered Garment-Dyed Gabardine Blouson Jacket $3950 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Miu Miu—ever.