The Old Money Jacket Trend London Fashion People Are Ditching Their Blazers For
It can be hard to accept sometimes, but even the mightiest trends have to fall at least a few notches eventually. There are simply too many unexpected and interesting new silhouette options for just one to reign forever. Case in point: Blazers, the fall outerwear style that's run unopposed in fashion politics for the last decade, has seen a slowdown in popularity ever since another luxe jacket option began rising the ranks among the industry's most stylish dressers.
The outerwear alternative I'm referring to is a barn jacket, an old money staple that's slowly but surely becoming one of fall's most sought-after buys. Long frequented by the royals—including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Princess Kate—during their vacations away in the British countryside, the utility item typically features a corduroy contrast-color collar, multiple deep pockets, and a warm lining. (Bonus points if it's plaid.) The outer layer is almost always made of canvas or waxed cotton, two materials that are strong enough to withstand rainy weather.
London's fashion crowd, though, has successfully changed the narrative around barn jackets, showcasing ways to style options by Barbour and Whistles as well as high-end alts by The Row and Toteme for anything but hunting, fishing, and farm chores. For example, Dua Lipa recently styled an oversize green-and-brown option with short shorts and a baseball cap for a walk on the beach. For a similar occasion, London-based content creator Lucy Williams paired hers with a white tee, black barrel-leg jeans, and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.
Back in the city, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks took a slightly more sophisticated approach, wearing her cream version with a white tee, cuffed jeans, socks, and loafers, and Belfast-based Marianne Smyth swapped out the loafers for ankle boots and added a Western belt.
Barn jackets aren't just beloved on Instagram. A number of luxury brands have caught onto the practical piece and its growing fan base, taking the opportunity to include high-end takes on the barn jacket in their runway collections. At the F/W 24 Hermès show, a model donned a belted longline version in olive green with matching tailored trousers. Back in London, Victoria Beckham styled a pair of flowy, caramel-colored pants with a turtleneck and an Aston Martin–green leather barn jacket. Those are just two of the newcomers in this space that will be hitting stores soon when more fall collections drop.
If you're as smitten with barn jackets as every editor, influencer, and celebrity on my Instagram feed right now, keep scrolling. Everything you need to fill your closet with barn jackets is below. Sorry, blazers, but we need your hangers.
Shop the barn-jacket trend:
I haven't seen this trend done in denim very often, so if you want a style that's a touch different from every other take, snag this J.Crew jacket while it's on sale and in stock.
The cropped cut on this jacket makes it feel fashiony instead of utilitarian.
The hook fasteners are what really convinced me that I need to buy this jacket.
This color combo would look so chic with ecru or winter-white baggy jeans.
COS combined a sleek car coat with a cool barn jacket, creating a genius fashion hybrid that'll sell out by October 1—guaranteed.
I especially appreciate the corduroy chin strap.
I think this Aligne version is my favorite of all the barn jackets I've seen this season so far.
Pretty much every retailer is sold out of this chore jacket. Get yours from Nordstrom while it's still available.
Barbour is *the* source for barn jackets—always has been, always will be.
I actually own this one and will vouch for it every time someone asks for a rec.
I stole my mom's version of this jacket from the '80s and can't stop wearing it.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
I Moved From Sydney to NYC—I Wear These 5 Trendy Basics in Both Cities
Cool and classic.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Trends Emily in Paris Wears That Real Parisian Women Love Too
Classic, chic and covetable.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Condolences to Minimalists: These 7 Prints Will Define Fall
Nothing boring here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The 32 Best Sneakers to Buy From New Balance, Adidas, and Nike Right Now
Nothing here is over $250.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Dua Lipa and EmRata Are Already All Over 2025's Top Sneaker Trend
Prepare to see these everywhere next year.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Found the Perfect $68 Alt for Laura Harrier's Favorite Fall Accessory
She can't stop wearing it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoë Kravitz Paired a Sheer Tank With the Ultimate Anti-Trend Skirt Style
It's every editor's favorite.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe
Make a statement this season.
By Judith Jones