I'm Bringing Back Chic Airport Style—5 Travel Outfits I'm Copying for My Next Flight

With thoughts of holidays on the horizon, I'm on the hunt for chic airport outfits I can copy in 2026. Scroll on to see the ones I've bookmarked.

As we descend further into a new year, all I can think about is booking a holiday. I’m over the cold weather and am longing for the sun and swanning around in swimwear and floaty dresses. I’ve been researching destinations and dreaming of where I might head to next, as well as thinking about what I would pack for each place on my hit list.

One thing that I always leave to the last minute, which I vow not to do this year, is what to wear to the airport. Rather than throw something on as I rush out the door, I want to get a step ahead and let my airport outfit set the tone of the trip. It needs to be chic and elevated yet still comfortable and easy to wear. There’s nothing worse than wearing the wrong thing and spending hours uncomfortably confined to your seat, counting down the minutes until you can get changed.

So, in an effort to improve my airport style this year, I've scoured the Instagram pages of my favourite influencers for inspiration. Want to know what I found? Scroll on to see the 5 airport outfit ideas I'll be copying in 2026 and are sure to level up my holiday style game, from the moment I step foot on the plane.

5 Airport Outfit Ideas for 2026:

1. Matching Tracksuit + Shearling Jacket + Trainers

Airport outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Hannah gives us a lesson in making a matching tracksuit look so effortlessly chic. While a shearling jacket may not seem like airport attire, it ticks the boxes of the cold UK weather and doubles up as an evening outerwear option while you’re away too. Simply pair with a casual trainer and you’re set.

Shop the Look:

2. Jacket + Basic T-Shirt + Elasticated Wide-Leg Trousers

Airport outfits

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Loungewear isn’t for everyone, however jeans on a flight are a no-go. A chic alternative is a wide-leg elasticated trouser – it ensures comfort during the flight and paired with a basic tee and simple jacket, is easily an outfit that can be to go sight seeing while you’re away.

Shop the Look:

3. Sweatshirt + Leggings + Sporty Trainers

Airport outfits

(Image credit: @fredrikagalgano)

Style Notes: A sweatshirt and leggings is my go-to when comfort is key, so this is absolutely an option I tend to lean towards for travelling in, especially when it comes to long haul flights. Adding a cap means I don’t need to worry about doing my hair for the flight.

Shop the Look:

4. Co-Ord Set + Flip Flops + Tote Bag

Airport outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: A co-ord set is one of those sleek options that ensure you look instantly put-together without too much effort going into it. Paired with a basic flip flop and oversized tote bag to fit in all of your hand luggage essentials, it’s a failsafe, trusted option that I'll be recreating.

Shop the Look:

5. Knitted Top + Trousers + Long Coat