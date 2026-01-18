I'm Bringing Back Chic Airport Style—5 Travel Outfits I'm Copying for My Next Flight

As we descend further into a new year, all I can think about is booking a holiday. I’m over the cold weather and am longing for the sun and swanning around in swimwear and floaty dresses. I’ve been researching destinations and dreaming of where I might head to next, as well as thinking about what I would pack for each place on my hit list.
One thing that I always leave to the last minute, which I vow not to do this year, is what to wear to the airport. Rather than throw something on as I rush out the door, I want to get a step ahead and let my airport outfit set the tone of the trip. It needs to be chic and elevated yet still comfortable and easy to wear. There’s nothing worse than wearing the wrong thing and spending hours uncomfortably confined to your seat, counting down the minutes until you can get changed.
So, in an effort to improve my airport style this year, I've scoured the Instagram pages of my favourite influencers for inspiration. Want to know what I found? Scroll on to see the 5 airport outfit ideas I'll be copying in 2026 and are sure to level up my holiday style game, from the moment I step foot on the plane.
Style Notes: Hannah gives us a lesson in making a matching tracksuit look so effortlessly chic. While a shearling jacket may not seem like airport attire, it ticks the boxes of the cold UK weather and doubles up as an evening outerwear option while you’re away too. Simply pair with a casual trainer and you’re set.
Style Notes: Loungewear isn’t for everyone, however jeans on a flight are a no-go. A chic alternative is a wide-leg elasticated trouser – it ensures comfort during the flight and paired with a basic tee and simple jacket, is easily an outfit that can be to go sight seeing while you’re away.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Knit Double-Breasted Bomber Jacket
A black jacket is so versatile and can be worn with so many different outfits.
Uniqlo
100% Supima Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo is my go-to for affordable, high-quality basics.
COS
Elasticated Barrel-Leg Trousers
These look so comfy, I can't decide my favourite colour.
Adidas
SL 72 Og
An influencer favourite.
3. Sweatshirt + Leggings + Sporty Trainers
Style Notes: A sweatshirt and leggings is my go-to when comfort is key, so this is absolutely an option I tend to lean towards for travelling in, especially when it comes to long haul flights. Adding a cap means I don’t need to worry about doing my hair for the flight.
Shop the Look:
Adanola
Varsity Oversized Sweatshirt
Adanola's sweatshirts are some of my favourites.
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging
High quality leggings are such a good investment.
NEW ERA
9TWENTY Essential New York Yankees Cotton Baseball Cap
A travelling essential.
New Balance
MR530 Logo-Embossed Leather and Mesh Low-Top Trainers
Sporty style trainers are so on trend.
4. Co-Ord Set + Flip Flops + Tote Bag
Style Notes: A co-ord set is one of those sleek options that ensure you look instantly put-together without too much effort going into it. Paired with a basic flip flop and oversized tote bag to fit in all of your hand luggage essentials, it’s a failsafe, trusted option that I'll be recreating.
Shop the Look:
Varley
Sally Half Zip Sweat
Wear alone or add a white tee underneath.
Varley
The Wide Leg Pant
These look so comfy.
Marant Étoile
Darwen Striped Canvas-Trimmed Nylon Tote
This has been on my wishlist for a while now.
OYSHO
Strappy Flat Sandal in Black
There's something so sleek about an all-black flip flop.