The Secret’s Out—11 Under-the-Radar Knitwear Brands Fashion People Have Quietly Worn for Years

Knitwear season is in full force, and I'm sharing the 11 independent knitwear brands that editors and stylish people rely on every winter.

As we move ever closer to the end of the year, all I want to do is cosy up in a soft knit and play Christmas films on repeat. Truthfully, I’ve already put some time aside to do exactly that. But alongside there are are carol converts, festive drinks and all kinds of end-of-year activities that are yet to come, so finding the perfect balance of style and warmth is of the utmost importance right now. Over the past few months, knitwear has returned to its place as a daily essential, and our editors have dug into a selection of brilliant knitwear pieces from breakout cashmere jumpers to trending funnel-neck styles. Today, I’m looking at some smaller brands that come into their own when the winter chill arrives.

Taffy wears a cardigan from Jenni Kayne.

Below you’ll find a concise list of knitwear brands doing it really well. Most specialise in knitwear, from locally-sourced wool brands to experts in all things cashmere. If elevated Scandinavian designs are your calling, Lisa Yang’s soft cashmere wares will definitely pique your interest, whilst the more maximalists amongst you will enjoy TBCo’s joyful shades and playful stripes. A selection of the brands are recommendations from fellow editors, like Rise & Fall’s illustrious cashmere merino jumpers and Jenni Kayne’s refined silhouettes. For our craftier readers, there’s also a chance to put your knitting or crocheting expertise to work with craft projects from Wool and the Gang.

Kim wears the Rise & Fall Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper (£175)

Naturally, jumpers are a key focus right now. Still, if you’re looking for a total cosy infusion, you’ll find soft knit tops, chic winter hats and cosy scarves to take on the drop in temperatures with ease. Now, it's time to cosy up in one of these small knitwear brands' creations.

Jessica wears a cardigan from Soft Goat.

1. Rise & Fall

Whilst the brand also produces sleek homeware and bedding buys, it's the knitwear that our editors always come back to. By partnering directly with manufacturers and producing in small runs, Rise & Fall is able to keep its luxurious cashmere and merino pieces at lower prices than its competitors. Keep an eye out for the best-selling knits below as well as the sleek accessories like the knitted bandanas!

2. Sheep Inc.

If you like your knitwear traceable and carbon negative, then you'll want to know all about Sheep Inc. The focus is on timeless pieces that are fully traceable, fibre-focused, and with a hefty dose of style too. Each item can be traced back to the farm, the sheep and even the grass the sheep have fed on, with every piece sharing information from the fabric weight to the CO2 impact. Plus, if you find you've snagged your favourite jumper, you can send it to the knit clinic to be restored (for life!).

3. Soft Goat

Soft Goat is committed to excellent cashmere, from the nomadic farmers they work with who are focused on animal welfare, to the end product which has enduring style to ensure it retains its place in your wardrobe. The understated designs let the fabric be the main event, with a refined selection of knitwear from easy layering cardigans to bold collared tops. I've been up close and personal with some of the brand's signature styles, and can confirm they are divinely soft.

4. &Daughter

As the name suggests, the brand thinks about the things we pass on to the next generation, and keeps this idea at its core. Whether its the sharing of our clothing or the sharing of knitting expertise passed through generations, these ideas of longevity are paramount for &Daughter. The knitwear fabrics are locally sourced and used to create classic styles that will bolster capsule wardrobes for years to come.

5. Lisa Yang

The Stockholm-based label brings together the traditional artisanal craft from Inner Mongolia and the understated designs of Scandinavia. Every step of the production process is meticulous, focused on the intricate artisanry behind creating high-end cashmere garments. The brand even shows the various knitting techniques it uses to create its beloved pieces, from intricate cable knit to brushed cashmere.

6. Herd

Herd works directly with farmers and producers for all its pieces, including knitwear. The brand works to ensure that the natural materials for its classic wares support local production with fleece sourced directly from trusted breeders in local areas such as Lancashire, Yorkshire and Cumbria. The designs themselves are enduringly chic, with bold pops of colours as well as softer neutrals for the minimalists amongst us.

7. Loop Cashmere

For those looking to build a long-lasting wardrobe, Loop Cashmere's anti-trend styles are ones you can depend upon. The brand is committed to creating beautiful cashmere pieces that focus on high-quality craftspersonship, ethical practices and pieces that will go the distance in our wardrobes. From reliable V-necks to layering tank tops and even soft accessories, you'll find a series of beautifully crafted cashmere buys below.

8. Kiltane

Edinburgh-based brand, Kiltane, brings time-honoured techniques and heritage designs to the fore with every collection. Its knitwear is crafted from 100% cashmere, with a luxurious edge that is still incredibly wearable. Each piece leans into classic designs, ensuring its space in capsule wardrobes for years to come. But alongside the neutral palettes are accents of bold shades and playful stripes for those who prefer a pop of colour.

9. Jenni Kayne

Completely timeless and exceedingly chic, Jenni Kayne's knitwear is a masterclass in minimalist design. The palettes and creations are pared-back classics, with a focus on silhouette that brings a distinct contemporary edge. From the silhouette-skimming Cooper cardigan to the sumptuously slouchy Amelia jumper, it's easy to fall for these refined designs.