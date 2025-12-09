The Secret’s Out—11 Under-the-Radar Knitwear Brands Fashion People Have Quietly Worn for Years

As we move ever closer to the end of the year, all I want to do is cosy up in a soft knit and play Christmas films on repeat. Truthfully, I’ve already put some time aside to do exactly that. But alongside there are are carol converts, festive drinks and all kinds of end-of-year activities that are yet to come, so finding the perfect balance of style and warmth is of the utmost importance right now. Over the past few months, knitwear has returned to its place as a daily essential, and our editors have dug into a selection of brilliant knitwear pieces from breakout cashmere jumpers to trending funnel-neck styles. Today, I’m looking at some smaller brands that come into their own when the winter chill arrives.
Below you’ll find a concise list of knitwear brands doing it really well. Most specialise in knitwear, from locally-sourced wool brands to experts in all things cashmere. If elevated Scandinavian designs are your calling, Lisa Yang’s soft cashmere wares will definitely pique your interest, whilst the more maximalists amongst you will enjoy TBCo’s joyful shades and playful stripes. A selection of the brands are recommendations from fellow editors, like Rise & Fall’s illustrious cashmere merino jumpers and Jenni Kayne’s refined silhouettes. For our craftier readers, there’s also a chance to put your knitting or crocheting expertise to work with craft projects from Wool and the Gang.
Naturally, jumpers are a key focus right now. Still, if you’re looking for a total cosy infusion, you’ll find soft knit tops, chic winter hats and cosy scarves to take on the drop in temperatures with ease. Now, it's time to cosy up in one of these small knitwear brands' creations.
1. Rise & Fall
Whilst the brand also produces sleek homeware and bedding buys, it's the knitwear that our editors always come back to. By partnering directly with manufacturers and producing in small runs, Rise & Fall is able to keep its luxurious cashmere and merino pieces at lower prices than its competitors. Keep an eye out for the best-selling knits below as well as the sleek accessories like the knitted bandanas!
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
We've spotted so many stylish women wearing this exact jumper.
Rise & Fall
Finest Cashmere Ribbed Micro Bandana
A chic and cosy finishing touch.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Ottoman Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper
The drop shoulders and slouchy sleeves give this knit an effortless feel.
2. Sheep Inc.
If you like your knitwear traceable and carbon negative, then you'll want to know all about Sheep Inc. The focus is on timeless pieces that are fully traceable, fibre-focused, and with a hefty dose of style too. Each item can be traced back to the farm, the sheep and even the grass the sheep have fed on, with every piece sharing information from the fabric weight to the CO2 impact. Plus, if you find you've snagged your favourite jumper, you can send it to the knit clinic to be restored (for life!).
Sheep Inc
The Soft-Rib Cardigan - Tasman Blue
A classic cardigan you'll come back to season after season. Layer up now, or throw over your shoulders in the milder months.
Sheep Inc
The Shepherd's Knit Crewneck
This shade will seamlessly blend with the rest of your wardrobe.
Sheep Inc
The Soft-Knit High Neck
High necklines are trending for winter 2025.
3. Soft Goat
Soft Goat is committed to excellent cashmere, from the nomadic farmers they work with who are focused on animal welfare, to the end product which has enduring style to ensure it retains its place in your wardrobe. The understated designs let the fabric be the main event, with a refined selection of knitwear from easy layering cardigans to bold collared tops. I've been up close and personal with some of the brand's signature styles, and can confirm they are divinely soft.
Soft Goat
Alpaca Blend Cardigan
I can just imagine how soft this cardigan is.
Soft Goat
Brushed Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
The oversized silhouette brings a contemporary edge to this V-neck style.
Soft Goat
Brushed Cashmere Polo Shirt
I adore the idea of a cashmere polo shirt.
4. &Daughter
As the name suggests, the brand thinks about the things we pass on to the next generation, and keeps this idea at its core. Whether its the sharing of our clothing or the sharing of knitting expertise passed through generations, these ideas of longevity are paramount for &Daughter. The knitwear fabrics are locally sourced and used to create classic styles that will bolster capsule wardrobes for years to come.
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red
Even minimalists will be drawn to this pop of red.
&Daughter
Caragh Chunky Crewneck in Oat
Made from 100% Geelong Lambswool that is Responsible Wool Standard certified.
&Daughter
Ava Argyle Crewneck in Navy With Brown
Argyle patterns are back in a big way.
5. Lisa Yang
The Stockholm-based label brings together the traditional artisanal craft from Inner Mongolia and the understated designs of Scandinavia. Every step of the production process is meticulous, focused on the intricate artisanry behind creating high-end cashmere garments. The brand even shows the various knitting techniques it uses to create its beloved pieces, from intricate cable knit to brushed cashmere.
Lisa Yang
The Azalea Cardigan
I just know this will sell out fast.
Lisa Yang
The Juniper Sweater
Swap out your cotton tee for a cosy cashmere top this winter.
Lisa Yang
The Veira Sweater
The cut and silhouette is so good.
6. Herd
Herd works directly with farmers and producers for all its pieces, including knitwear. The brand works to ensure that the natural materials for its classic wares support local production with fleece sourced directly from trusted breeders in local areas such as Lancashire, Yorkshire and Cumbria. The designs themselves are enduringly chic, with bold pops of colours as well as softer neutrals for the minimalists amongst us.
HERD
Brampton Cardigan in Jam
I'm also interested in the matching trousers.
HERD
Brampton Crew Neck Jumper in Peat
Just so classic.
HERD
Whitby Bonnet in Ecru
We keep spotting stylish Londoners wearing knit bonnets this season.
7. Loop Cashmere
For those looking to build a long-lasting wardrobe, Loop Cashmere's anti-trend styles are ones you can depend upon. The brand is committed to creating beautiful cashmere pieces that focus on high-quality craftspersonship, ethical practices and pieces that will go the distance in our wardrobes. From reliable V-necks to layering tank tops and even soft accessories, you'll find a series of beautifully crafted cashmere buys below.
Loop Cashmere
Brushed Cashmere Sweater in Porcelaine White
The tactile finish of this knit is so luxurious.
Loop Cashmere
Chunky Cashmere Striped Sweater in Chalk White & Black
Is there anything more classic than stripes?
Loop Cashmere
Fringe Cable Jacket in Snow White
A really playful take on the cable knit sweater.
8. Kiltane
Edinburgh-based brand, Kiltane, brings time-honoured techniques and heritage designs to the fore with every collection. Its knitwear is crafted from 100% cashmere, with a luxurious edge that is still incredibly wearable. Each piece leans into classic designs, ensuring its space in capsule wardrobes for years to come. But alongside the neutral palettes are accents of bold shades and playful stripes for those who prefer a pop of colour.
Kiltane
Raeburn Cashmere Jumper - Grey
A sleek crew neck will always hold its place in your capsule wardrobe.
Kiltane
Calton Cable Cashmere Cardigan - Cream
Made from 100% pure cashmere.
Kiltane
Women's Cashmere Polo Neck Jumper - Cosmos
A staple layering piece for the cooler months.
9. Jenni Kayne
Completely timeless and exceedingly chic, Jenni Kayne's knitwear is a masterclass in minimalist design. The palettes and creations are pared-back classics, with a focus on silhouette that brings a distinct contemporary edge. From the silhouette-skimming Cooper cardigan to the sumptuously slouchy Amelia jumper, it's easy to fall for these refined designs.
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Round-Neck Wool and Cashmere Cardigan
The shape of this cardigan ensures that it sells out fast every time it restocks.