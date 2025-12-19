5 Trainer Trends Stylish Londoners Are Already Backing for 2026

As a fully-committed trainer obsessive, I treat spotting the next big sneaker shift almost like a sport. It's the one fashion titbit I want to be in on, whether it's following trend researchers on social media for their take or analysing the runways, and nowhere feeds this obsession quite like London. Here, a single silhouette can go from insider favourite to citywide fixation faster than you can refresh your saved folder. Take the Adidas Sambas for example; one minute you couldn't walk five steps in Hackney without seeing a pair, the next Rishi Sunak wears them in an interview and sales plummet, with London's fashion crowd quickly moving on to alternative styles like the Adidas Tokyo.
Because in London, trainer trends aren't just trends; they're tiny cultural moments. You see them forming on pavements, in coffee queues, outside fashion shows, and on the feet of people who somehow always know what's coming before the rest of us catch up. And right now, those early signs are pointing in a new direction.
So if you're wondering what's next for 2026, trust me, I've been paying attention.
5 London Trainer Trends Set to Dominate 2026:
1. Satin
Style Notes: One emerging shift for 2026 is the rise of the satin trainer; a softer, more polished alternative to the technical pairs that have dominated recent seasons. London's style set is already embracing the glossy finish thanks to the Miu Miu Plumes. An extension of the balletcore trend, they are being worn with everything from relaxed denim to tailoring. With their subtle shine and luxe feel, they offer a romantic twist on sportswear that still feels modern and wearable.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
The attention to detail is * chef's kiss *
Steve Madden
Artiste Trainer
Perfect for spring.
adidas
Wales Bonner Karintha Lo Satin Shoes
Wales Bonner never disappoints.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Y-3 Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
The Tokyo gets an upgrade.
Free People
Alohas Tb.69 Rife Sheen Sneakers
The perfect shade of chocolate brown.
2. Gel
Style Notes: The gel trainer trend has been building for a while, and it's impossible to talk about it without talking about ASICS. The brand has incorporated the term 'gel' into many of its model names, making it synonymous with that glue-like aesthetic. But the trend goes beyond ASICS alone. Across performance trainers, gel soles, whether translucent or opague with a high-shine finish, are being highlighted as a design feature, creating sculptural silhouettes that give this style of trainer a futuristic, almost alien-feel that the London fashion scene is embracing.
Shop the Trend:
Asics
SHUSHU/TONG x GEL-KINETIC FLUENT
Who said trainers can't be cute? Just add a bow.
New Balance
Abzorb 2000
An alternative to the all-black trainer.
Nike
Nike Shox Tl
A classic.
Salomon
XT-6 GORE-TEX
A favourite amongst the gorpcore crowd.
adidas
Predator Megaride Shoes
A high-shine alternative.
3. Suede (2.0)
Style Notes: Suede trainers are having a major moment again, tapping into 2026's growing appetite for texture and tactility in everyday footwear. Suede brings a warm, slightly retro quality to any outfit, softening the look in a way that mesh and leather just can't. Londoners are using them to add depth to tonal outfits in neutral shades, or to ground smarter pieces like indigo denim and tailoring.
Shop the Trend:
Pompeii
Gemini Suede
The double-lace trend is spreading like wildfire!
H&M
Suede Trainers
Add a trench coat for a tonal look.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
Just add denim.
ZARA
Contrast Split Suede Sports Shoes
Suede doesn't have to be brown.
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
A rich shade of burgundy.
4. Split-Toe
Style Notes: One of the more distinctive trainer trends emerging for 2026 is the rise of split-toe silhouettes, with the Nike Air Rift leading the charge. The Rift has long been a cult favourite thanks to its tabi-inspired design and sock-like fit, but its recent resurgence shows how open Londeners are to quirky, statement-making shapes. The look feels agile, almost biomechanical, tapping into the broader appetite for footwear that appears technical and slightly unconventional. They can be given a Mary Jane appearance when paired with white socks and jeans, and add an edge to long tailored trousers.