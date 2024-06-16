9 Very Stylish Outfits Fashion People Are Wearing in Europe This Summer

I've just come back from a European mini break and, let me just say, I've never seen so many stylish looks in such a short space of time. Be it locals or tourists, my four-day stint in the Croatian city of Split left me inspired by the outfits that I saw but also a little worried—I was very happy with the pieces I had packed but, with a longer European holiday planned for later in the summer, I departed the city with a feeling that I better up my game for my next trip.

Needless to say, from the moment I touched back down on British soil, I began saving down the most stylish European summer outfits that cropped up on my feed. I don't want to buy tonnes of new pieces—in fact, I'd never advise buying into anything too trend led for the sake of wearing it for a couple of weeks in the summer—but there are some core items that will help make any look you wear feel more fashionably European by proxy.

If you too have a break planned that you want to bring your fashion A-game to or to simply know how those who live on the continent are getting dressed this season, scroll on to see nine European summer outfits that are chic and current.

9 Chic European Summer Outfits I Can't Wait to Re-Create

1. Scarf + Shirt + Shorts

Style Notes: One thing I noticed on my latest European break was how stylish women were elevating summer basics—think denim shorts and linen—with classic and elegant-looking accessories—think a scarf covering your hair as if you're about to set sail or some oversized oval sunglasses that instantly look glamorous.

2. Bandeau Dress + Mary Janes

Style Notes: If there's one thing I know for certain, it's that strapless tops and dresses are big news in Europe this summer—I genuinely lost count of how many I saw. For an effortless evening look, try pairing a stylish bandeau dress with flats. Mary janes are just as popular overseas as they are here.

3. Backless Top + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: For a while, backless tops didn't feel quite as current as they perhaps once did, but I saw plenty of them while I was in Croatia—enough to make me think they're back on the rise. Take your cues from Lucy Williams and wear yours with wide-leg linen trousers in a fun, summer-worthy colour.

4. Matching Top + Skirt

Style Notes: Space in your suitcase is limited, so I tend to lean on matching sets that I know work together to save on overpacking. Look for options that feel a little bit '90s to nail that cool, European vibe. I can't get this Réalisation Par two-piece out of my mind.

5. Boho Top + White Skirt

Style Notes: Thanks to Chloé's incredible summer 2024 and Sienna Miller's latest string of sightings, make no mistake, boho is back in a very noteworthy way this year. Take a boho top and pair it with a white skirt and you've got the perfect look for alfresco dining and evenings spent sipping Aperols.

6. Minidress + Basket Bag

Style Notes: Speaking of the '90s, I'm seeing lots of throwback minidresses come to the fore. Between leopard print and lingerie-esque tiny bows, these little numbers are nostalgic and sexy. Give them a low-key, European feel by styling them with understated flip flops and a basket bag.

7. Sleeveless Blouse + Jeans + Straw Bag

Style Notes: If there's one thing that will make your outfits feel more European, it's a basket bag (see the look above this one for further proof). With the ability to add charm to any ensemble—even jeans and a blouse—you'll see stylish women carrying an array baskets from Paris all the way to the Amalfi Coast.

8. Short Set + Crochet Bag

Style Notes: Looks like I'm not the only one who appreciates a matching set—this cute short-and-vest combo will take up minimal room in your suitcase, while the playful colour palette feels right at home with the balmy European weather forecast.

9. Ruffle Top + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: Y2K-style ruffles are a key trend this summer, and one I saw repeatedly on my trip to Croatia. Wear a top complete with pretty frills with a cheesecloth or linen maxi skirt for a look that works even in the height of summer.

