9 Very Stylish Outfits Fashion People Are Wearing in Europe This Summer

I've just come back from a European mini break and, let me just say, I've never seen so many stylish looks in such a short space of time. Be it locals or tourists, my four-day stint in the Croatian city of Split left me inspired by the outfits that I saw but also a little worried—I was very happy with the pieces I had packed but, with a longer European holiday planned for later in the summer, I departed the city with a feeling that I better up my game for my next trip.

Needless to say, from the moment I touched back down on British soil, I began saving down the most stylish European summer outfits that cropped up on my feed. I don't want to buy tonnes of new pieces—in fact, I'd never advise buying into anything too trend led for the sake of wearing it for a couple of weeks in the summer—but there are some core items that will help make any look you wear feel more fashionably European by proxy.

If you too have a break planned that you want to bring your fashion A-game to or to simply know how those who live on the continent are getting dressed this season, scroll on to see nine European summer outfits that are chic and current.

9 Chic European Summer Outfits I Can't Wait to Re-Create

1. Scarf + Shirt + Shorts

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: One thing I noticed on my latest European break was how stylish women were elevating summer basics—think denim shorts and linen—with classic and elegant-looking accessories—think a scarf covering your hair as if you're about to set sail or some oversized oval sunglasses that instantly look glamorous.

Shop the Look:

Large Linen Scarf
& Other Stories
Large Linen Scarf

Cotton Shirt
H&M
Cotton Shirt

Lululemon, Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Tube Top
Lululemon
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Tube Top

Denim Shorts - Mid Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Denim Shorts - Mid Blue - Arket Gb

John Lewis , Mindie Leather Asymmetric Strappy Mid Heel Sandals
John Lewis
Mindie Leather Asymmetric Strappy Mid Heel Sandals

2. Bandeau Dress + Mary Janes

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If there's one thing I know for certain, it's that strapless tops and dresses are big news in Europe this summer—I genuinely lost count of how many I saw. For an effortless evening look, try pairing a stylish bandeau dress with flats. Mary janes are just as popular overseas as they are here.

Shop the Look:

Long Bandeau Dress
H&M
Long Bandeau Dress

Stilla Duo 14kt Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings
OTIUMBERG
Stilla Duo 14kt Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings

Leather Shoulder Bag - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Shoulder Bag - Red - Arket Gb

Mary Jane Woven Leather Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Woven Leather Flats

3. Backless Top + Wide-Leg Trousers

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: For a while, backless tops didn't feel quite as current as they perhaps once did, but I saw plenty of them while I was in Croatia—enough to make me think they're back on the rise. Take your cues from Lucy Williams and wear yours with wide-leg linen trousers in a fun, summer-worthy colour.

Shop the Look:

Heat of the Moment Cami
Free People
Heat of the Moment Cami

Chunky Bangle
& Other Stories
Chunky Bangle

Aensi Linen Wide-Leg Pants
SUZIE KONDI
Aensi Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Charles & Keith, Strappy Padded Flatforms
Charles & Keith
Strappy Padded Flatforms

4. Matching Top + Skirt

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Space in your suitcase is limited, so I tend to lean on matching sets that I know work together to save on overpacking. Look for options that feel a little bit '90s to nail that cool, European vibe. I can't get this Réalisation Par two-piece out of my mind.

Shop the Look:

The Bijou - Crush
Réalisation Par
The Bijou Top in Crush

The Paloma - Crush
Réalisation Par
The Paloma Skirt in Crush

Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Gucci
Oval-Frame Sunglasses

Leah Alexandra , Margo Medium Hoop Earrings, Gold
Leah Alexandra
Margo Medium Hoop Earrings, Gold

5. Boho Top + White Skirt

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Thanks to Chloé's incredible summer 2024 and Sienna Miller's latest string of sightings, make no mistake, boho is back in a very noteworthy way this year. Take a boho top and pair it with a white skirt and you've got the perfect look for alfresco dining and evenings spent sipping Aperols.

Shop the Look:

Lace-Trimmed Blouse
& Other Stories
Lace-Trimmed Blouse

The Vancouver | Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver Bag in Mocha Smooth

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Dula Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Dula Leather Sandals

6. Minidress + Basket Bag

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: Speaking of the '90s, I'm seeing lots of throwback minidresses come to the fore. Between leopard print and lingerie-esque tiny bows, these little numbers are nostalgic and sexy. Give them a low-key, European feel by styling them with understated flip flops and a basket bag.

Shop the Look:

Asos Design Fitted Panelled Mini Dress With White Lace and Ribbon Detail in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Fitted Panelled Mini Dress

Straw Tote - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Straw Tote

The Olga 18kt Gold-Plated Bracelet
LIE STUDIO
The Olga 18kt Gold-Plated Bracelet

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

7. Sleeveless Blouse + Jeans + Straw Bag

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @laurenladnier)

Style Notes: If there's one thing that will make your outfits feel more European, it's a basket bag (see the look above this one for further proof). With the ability to add charm to any ensemble—even jeans and a blouse—you'll see stylish women carrying an array baskets from Paris all the way to the Amalfi Coast.

Shop the Look:

Zara, Embroidered Top
Zara
Embroidered Top

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
LOEWE
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Cyris Ruffled Crocheted Raffia Tote
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Cyris Ruffled Crocheted Raffia Tote

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

8. Short Set + Crochet Bag

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Style Notes: Looks like I'm not the only one who appreciates a matching set—this cute short-and-vest combo will take up minimal room in your suitcase, while the playful colour palette feels right at home with the balmy European weather forecast.

Shop the Look:

Striped Knit Top
MANGO
Striped Knit Top

D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
PRADA EYEWEAR
D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Striped Knitted Shorts
MANGO
Striped Knitted Shorts

Natural Fibre Shopper Bag
MANGO
Natural Fibre Shopper Bag

40 Suede Platform Espadrilles
GIANVITO ROSSI
40 Suede Platform Espadrilles

9. Ruffle Top + Maxi Skirt

European Summer Outfits

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Y2K-style ruffles are a key trend this summer, and one I saw repeatedly on my trip to Croatia. Wear a top complete with pretty frills with a cheesecloth or linen maxi skirt for a look that works even in the height of summer.

Shop the Look:

Kimchi Blue Delilah Ruffle Cami Top
Kimchi Blue
Delilah Ruffle Cami Top

X Simone Bodmer Turner Gertrude Cord Necklace
AGMES
X Simone Bodmer Turner Gertrude Cord Necklace

Island Girl Maxi Skirt
Free People
Island Girl Maxi Skirt

Strap Rhinestone Sandals
MANGO
Strap Rhinestone Sandals

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

