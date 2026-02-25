The "things I find incredibly chic" trend is all over social media right now, and I get it. The trend is a great way to express a unique POV when it comes to elevated experiences and objects. As a longtime artist, I'm an expert when it comes to visuals and what creating beautiful moments for yourself can feel like. In fact, how I create is extremely dependent on how I see the world. The shape of a client's face, the aesthetics of how a red carpet event and dress will work together to create a moment… It goes beyond just hair and makeup for me.
In my eyes, objects, visuals, and moments that transcend superficial beauty are what truly epitomize the word "chic." They're hallmarks of a well-curated life and an intentional style of living. Some of these chic things might be unintentional, and some may represent a loud, intentional diversion from the status quo. Either way, curating a life of incredibly chic things is a stunning way to personalize and romanticize every aspect of your life. Below, I'm sharing the things I find incredibly chic as a jet-setting celebrity makeup artist. Keep reading!
Neighborhood Bars
There's something so chic about having a go-to bar. You know the staff, and it's just a comfortable, homelike environment where you can hang with your friends. It's a place where everyone is a regular, you find yourself chatting with strangers, and the friendly staff even know your order. Think Cheers circa the early '80s. My personal neighborhood bar is Damn, I Miss Paris in Los Angeles. The space was artfully designed by stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis of JSN Studio. It’s fantastically beautiful and reminds me of evenings spent dodging the rain in the jazz bars of Paris. It's so elevated and intimate that my friends and I will casually drop in several times a week just to catch up.
Helle Mardahl
Purple & Khaki Bon Bon The Signature Glass Cocktail Glass
A Signature Lip Color Housed in an Object of Desire
Lip trends come and go, which is why I find a signature lip color so incredibly chic. It says your taste goes beyond trends and also represents confidence in an ever-changing beauty landscape. My own signature lip color is, and always will be, a blue-based red. A signature lip color is chic on its own, but if it's housed in an object of desire, like this mirrored Chanel 31 Le Rouge lip case… Now that's absolute aura when you pull it out of your bag. Designed to mirror the steps of Coco Chanel's atelier, this beautiful case is refillable, so it can be used as a one-time splurge for the budget-conscious. Beautiful objects like this really romanticize and elevate a small moment like reapplying your lipstick. You'll feel like you're starring in your own feature film.
CHANEL
31 Le Rouge
Christian Louboutin
Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte Lipstick
Bracelet Stacks
This looks and feels like a wearable heirloom. I love a good bracelet stack, especially one with history that feature well-curated and collected pieces. They tell such a beautiful story and reflect so much individualism. Some of my favorite bracelets are below.
Rolex
Day-Date 36 Watch
CHANEL
Coco Crush Bracelet
Quince
14k Gold Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Yellow Gold
Cartier
Juste Un Clou Bracelet
Bulgari
Serpenti Viper Bracelet
Having a Signature Brand
There is something lovely about finding a brand that you feel matches your overall aesthetic. It's fun to follow the runway shows and browse through the latest collections to collect the special pieces that really speak to you. For me, that brand is Chanel. It started with a small, well-placed bottle of perfume on my mother's dresser, and now, I have mountains of bags and plenty of Coco Crush pieces and other fun jewelry that I've purchased throughout my travels The House of Chanel feels classic yet very modern and of-the-moment to me. My Max Mara coats give me aura, and I'll lightly dabble and play with brands like Bottega Veneta and Celine, but I always find myself back in a pair of jeans, a button-down, and a Classic Flap Bag with Coco Crush jewelry. It's my go-to uniform look.
Chanel
Classic 11.12 Handbag
Chanel
Coco Crush Earrings, Quilted Motif, 18K Beige Gold With Diamonds
Micro-Thin Eyeliner Wings
Winged eyeliner, in general, is such a beautiful French beauty classic. The new trend of micro-thin winged eyeliner is just so chic to me because it's elongating the eye in an unobvious way. Executing a well-placed wing can be tricky, but micro-thin winged liner really simplifies the process, in that the line is whisper-thin and is literally just a small flick on the outside of your lash line. (It typically doesn't run across the eyelid and entirety of the lash line.) If you're still having problems with making your wings look even, I suggest working from the outside in. Place a small dot on the edges of both eyes where you would like your eyeliner to end, checking in the mirror for evenness. Then take your liner and connect the dot down to the end of your lash line. It's a simple, quick way to get winged eyeliner in a hurry with zero frustration or mess-ups.
Chanel
Signature de Chanel Intense Longwear Eyeliner Pen
HOURGLASS
Mechanical Gel Eyeliner
No-Makeup Makeup
A clean face is so chic and just exudes confidence. My favorite no-makeup makeup look features elevated skin, a slight flush on the lips and cheeks, and a double layer of mascara. I opt for glowy, sheer textures of foundation lightly set with powder to ensure longevity and a fresh, even complexion. For the flush, I love a cream texture on cheeks and lips in a coordinated shade. A multiuse product is amazing here.