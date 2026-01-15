This year, I decided to spend part of my winter in snowy Munich, and sadly, I thoroughly regretted it. As much as I love a good snow day, I was practically green with envy after spotting what seemed like most of my social-media feed in gloriously warm sun-soaked destinations. From St Barths to Barbados to Cape Town, the chicest people had swapped the Balearics for the Tropics, filling my grid with reams of enviable winter-sun outfit inspiration.
There’s nothing like seeing an array of floaty cotton dresses, vibrant colourways and kaleidoscopic patterns when you're in the depths of winter to make you dream of sun-soaked days in your favourite summer outfits. From on-trend Pucci capris perfect for balmy date nights on the coast to voluminous lace bloomers inspired by Chemena Kamali’s Chloé, I’ve seen countless styles on every scroll that have inspired me.
If you’re lucky enough to be seeing some sun this winter and are unsure where to start, don't fret. Having toiled on IG for hours (you're welcome), I’ve found and saved seven timeless winter-sun outfits that will fit any destination you might be jetting off to this January. Scroll to discover them.
7 Outfits to Re-Create in Winter Sun
1. Maxi Dress + Raffia Clutch
Style Notes: Whilst you can’t go wrong with straightforward staples, on some days and for some occasions, dressing a little fancier is in order. Personally, I find the easiest way to look more put-together is a one-and-done sweeping maxi, which looks great with any summer-friendly accessories, like a raffia clutch and statement jewellery. Not only will you look like a walking masterpiece, but this outfit formula (as it's comprised of only three pieces) will allow you to make the most of the precious space in your suitcase.
Shop the Look:
Sir the Label
Martina Cotton
You'll pull out this maxi dress year after year.
Reiss
Raffia-Effect Ruched Clutch Bag
The removable chain shoulder strap is a nice touch.
THOMAS SABO
Gold-Plated Bangle
If you're looking for an elegant bangle that's built to last, look no further than this chic Thomas Sabo iteration.
Pilgrim
Sparkle Bracelet Gold-Plated
Pilgrim makes some of my favourite jewellery to date.
Polène
Eroz Drop Earrings
Polène's is best known for its bags, but the jewellery is some of the most luxurious around.
2. Lace Blouse + Lace Trousers
Style Notes: Getting dressed for casual drinks can be pretty easy, but if you’re after a look which will transition from day to night with ease, why not try boho-coded bloomers with a broderie anglaise top? Intrinsically lightweight, with the right footwear, this luxurious lace-drenched look will take you from strolling the streets to aperitivo with ease.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Faryn
With a '70s-glam bohemia feel, this lace top is bang on trend this season.
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
These bloomers have been all over my feed since last summer.
PUMA
Speedcat Satin Ballet Sneakers
Haven't you heard? Everyone is swapping their trainers for stylish sneakerinas this year!
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Year after year, Le Specs reigns supreme as a fashion person's favourite sunnies brand.
DeMellier
The Small Hudson
As much as I love Alessandra Garcia's eclectic bag (pictured above), I'll be switching it out for a practical DeMellier Hudson instead.
3. Halter-Neck Top + Capri Leggings
Style Notes: Pucci outfits have become Gen Z’s latest luxury fixation ever since last year’s viral "Euro summer" trend. As such, the brand's kaleidoscopic patterns have become highly sought-after statement pieces for fashion enthusiasts. Styling this print with capri leggings (another huge trend from last year that’s carried over to 2026), Elsa Hosk channels the ‘90s by pairing hers with a halterneck and peep-toe heels. Divine.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Solara Top
You'll get so much wear from this simple black halterneck.
Pucci
Vivara-Print Cotton Trousers
These would look so chic offset with a black blazer and ballet flats.
Rouje
Arlesienne Sandals
A classic capsule-wardrobe shoe.
YSSO
Hercules Gold-Plated Cord Necklace
Cord necklaces will be back in a big way this summer.