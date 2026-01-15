If You're Lucky Enough to Be Getting Some Winter Sun, These 7 Chic Outfits Are for You

From Barbados to St Barths, Cape Town to Argentina, these seven winter-sun outfits are perfect for every destination. Scroll to discover below.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in Features
Three fashion people wear winter sun outfits.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
This year, I decided to spend part of my winter in snowy Munich, and sadly, I thoroughly regretted it. As much as I love a good snow day, I was practically green with envy after spotting what seemed like most of my social-media feed in gloriously warm sun-soaked destinations. From St Barths to Barbados to Cape Town, the chicest people had swapped the Balearics for the Tropics, filling my grid with reams of enviable winter-sun outfit inspiration.

Fashion person Olivia Grace Herring wears a winter sun outfit. She wears a purple top and baby blue skirt in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @oliviagraceherring)

There’s nothing like seeing an array of floaty cotton dresses, vibrant colourways and kaleidoscopic patterns when you're in the depths of winter to make you dream of sun-soaked days in your favourite summer outfits. From on-trend Pucci capris perfect for balmy date nights on the coast to voluminous lace bloomers inspired by Chemena Kamali’s Chloé, I’ve seen countless styles on every scroll that have inspired me.

If you’re lucky enough to be seeing some sun this winter and are unsure where to start, don't fret. Having toiled on IG for hours (you're welcome), I’ve found and saved seven timeless winter-sun outfits that will fit any destination you might be jetting off to this January. Scroll to discover them.

7 Outfits to Re-Create in Winter Sun

1. Maxi Dress + Raffia Clutch

Fashion person Cass Dimicco wears a winter sun outfit. She wears a white maxi dress raffia clutch and thonged heels in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Style Notes: Whilst you can’t go wrong with straightforward staples, on some days and for some occasions, dressing a little fancier is in order. Personally, I find the easiest way to look more put-together is a one-and-done sweeping maxi, which looks great with any summer-friendly accessories, like a raffia clutch and statement jewellery. Not only will you look like a walking masterpiece, but this outfit formula (as it's comprised of only three pieces) will allow you to make the most of the precious space in your suitcase.

2. Lace Blouse + Lace Trousers

Fashion person Alessandra Garcia wears a winter sun outfit. She wears a lace top and lace trouser outfit.

(Image credit: @alessandragl)

Style Notes: Getting dressed for casual drinks can be pretty easy, but if you’re after a look which will transition from day to night with ease, why not try boho-coded bloomers with a broderie anglaise top? Intrinsically lightweight, with the right footwear, this luxurious lace-drenched look will take you from strolling the streets to aperitivo with ease.

3. Halter-Neck Top + Capri Leggings

Fashion person and model Elsa Hosk wears a winter sun outfit. She wears Pucci capri leggings a black halter neck top, black strappy heels and teal blue birkin.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Pucci outfits have become Gen Z’s latest luxury fixation ever since last year’s viral "Euro summer" trend. As such, the brand's kaleidoscopic patterns have become highly sought-after statement pieces for fashion enthusiasts. Styling this print with capri leggings (another huge trend from last year that’s carried over to 2026), Elsa Hosk channels the ‘90s by pairing hers with a halterneck and peep-toe heels. Divine.

