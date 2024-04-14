A Fashion Insider's Guide to Cornwall: What to Eat, Where to Stay and Everything to Pack

Welcome to Out of Office… Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any given destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and, more importantly, which items to pack. This month, Who What Wear UK Contributor Jessica Skye shares her tips for a memorable trip to Cornwall.

You’re probably use to seeing me on your screens talking all things fashion, but this time I’m coming to you with something slightly different; my top recommendations for things do, what to eat and where to shop in Cornwall if you’re looking to visit in the spring and summer months (which by the way I totally recommend you do!)

If you already don’t know, I moved to Cornwall in December 2023. It’s been a total lifestyle change and I am loving every second of it. The season is generally quite quiet from December to March with lots of places closed for the winter months, but now spring has sprung the array of wonderful and unique offerings here in Cornwall are now in full bloom. I’ve only touched the surface of what this beautiful part of the U.K. has to offer and I can’t wait to explore more over the summer. But for now see my top recommendations of places I have *actually* experienced.

1. Where to Stay

Lets kick things off with places to stay. These are my tried and tested accommodations that I have actually stayed at and would recommend. Whether you’re travelling alone, with a partner, a group of friends or family these beautiful staycations are a must.

Atlanta Trevone Bay - The Net Loft:

Incredible decor, designed and curated by HAM interiors, stunning views of Trevone Bay directly from the living room the window and sleeps 4.

Carbis Bay Cottage - Brook Cottage:

Perfect for travelling solo, a couple or for you and your bestie to book a weekend away. Sleep 3and on the doorstep to Carbis Bay beach.

Kip Hideaways - The Bell Tower: $ A bright and spacious apartment in the centre of Penzance, a stones throw away to all the shops and restaurants, everything is on your doorstep.

Unique Homestays - The Hide:

A totally unique place at the end of a Cornish country lane, combined both modern and luxury, internally and externally. Sleeps 2 and allows dogs.

Kip Hideaways - Arabia Cottage: One of the most stylish homes I have had the experience of staying in, centred in the small fishing town of Port Issac, Arabia cottage is the perfect home away from home.

2. What to Pack

Spring has sprung... just about. So, if you’re thinking of visiting Cornwall soon I would recommend bringing some stylish causal clothes, layering is key - think jeans, T-shirts, jumpers, trainers and some mucky boots for walking. And don’t forget to bring a puffer coat or rain jacket because the weather can turn quite quickly. If you’re open to a bit of swimming then definitely bring your swimsuit - there’s nothing quite like a spring summer swim in the ocean.

3. Where to Eat

I’ve been making my round lots of cafes and restaurants over the past few months, in preparation for this very question. Cornwall really is a very unique and special place for this, not only do they offer unique dinning experiences but the community warmth in each place is so welcoming.

45 Queen Street:

Nestled in the middle of Penzance town 45 Queen Street is an absolute go-to. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner this unique space has something for everyone, from great wine to the best kim-cheese toasties on the planet, and they even have a deli inside to grab your morning coffee and pastry.

Harbour House Flushing:

Not sure what to do on a Sunday? Head to the Harbour House for a roast dinner. You could always take a walk around Falmouth town in the morning and then jump on the Flushing ferry straight over to Flushing (It’s only a ten minute ride) Not only is the food drool-worthy the interiors and atmosphere is just as nice-I recommend booking a table.

Silco:

Lunch at Silco is an absolute must, the crab fries are like no other. I like to park at Lelant and take a walk along the beautiful coast line all the way over to St Ives, It’s roughly a 1.5 hour walk but totally worth it for the views.

Argoe:

An intimate and cosy restaurant in the small town of Newlyn, A tribute to its town fishing heritage, Argoe offers the most delicious seafood ( + more) straight from the sea to your table, perfect for lunch or dinner.

Flora:

A family run cafe, bakery and restaurant in the historic Trelowarren Estate. I visited here for coffee and cake and was blown away by the most delicious Hazelnut and Vanilla danish, you’ll thank me later.

Harbour View:

St Ives really does have some of the most amazing cafes and restaurants and Harbour View House is no exception, the interiors are incredible - the perfect spot for brunch and coffee.



4. Where to Shop

Seven Stone Store:

I can’t leave this shop without buying something. I recently bought a pair of white Carhartt dungarees from there.

Zennor Wild:

Serves coffee, cakes and smoothies but also has the sweetest gifts including candles, books and flowers.

Roos Beach:

Always the best fashion finds, enter with caution as you won’t leave empty handed.

Fishboy PZ:

A beautiful and well put together independent clothing store for both men and women, offering a curated and considered collection of branded clothing.

5. What to Do

Apart from eating and shopping your way around Cornwall, there are lots of other activities to do. Of course there are plenty of beaches to visit, too!

Ollahiki Sauna:

Fancy a bit of hot and cold therapy? the Ollahiki Sauna On The Beach is a top must-do.

Barbara Hepworth Museum and Garden:

In the centre of St Ives town, the wonderful and totally tranquil Barbara Hepworth Museum is definitely worth a visit.

Koru Kayaking:

If you would like to dip your in some water activities then I really recommend SUP (that’s stand up paddle boarding to me and you) along the Helford River. It lasts approx 2 hours and on a sunny a day a swim is scheduled.