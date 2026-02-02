Carrot Pants Are So Back—Miley Cyrus Wore the Anti-Trend Shoes They Look Best With at the Grammys

Following the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes in January, February starts with one of the season’s most anticipated red carpet moments: the Grammys. After seeing iconic looks across film and television award shows, we’re curious to see which artists and designers will make the boldest statements tonight, and which red carpet moments we’ll still be talking about long after the show ends.
The Grammys are always a space for experimental shapes, eye-catching details, and fun textures, and this year is no exception. Miley Cyrus arrived in a custom Celine outfit that sets the tone for what could be one of 2026’s most memorable fashion moments.
The highlight of her look is a pair of carrot pants: a high-rise, pleated silhouette we’re predicting will be everywhere in 2026. The singer wore them with classic black stilettos, styled by Bradley Kenneth, and statement pieces: a leather jacket with standout decorative brooches, the iconic Celine Triomphe 01 Acetate sunglasses, and Pomellato earrings and rings.
