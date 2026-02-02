No, This Isn't the "Naked" Dress of 2025—Hailey Bieber Wore the New Grown-Up Version to the Grammys

Tonight, the spotlight is on the 2026 Grammys, one of music’s most exciting award shows of the year. It’s being hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the ceremony will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, and a special Best New Artist segment with Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young.
As much as we love the music, we can’t help but admit that the red carpet is our favorite part of the night. Every year, artists bring their most stunning looks, and this year, Hailey Bieber has done just that.
While the “naked” dress was a trend in 2025, the model and Rhode founder wore a grown-up version to the 2026 Grammys, made by Alaïa. The black gown is an evolution of the iconic style, offering a new twist on how to show skin. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, she accessorized with an “ICE Out” pin and walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Justin Bieber.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.