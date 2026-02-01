Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys Dress Features 3 Bridal Trends That'll Define the Chicest Weddings of 2026

If there’s one night of the year where music and fashion overlap in the most exciting ways, it’s the Grammys. Unlike other awards shows, this red carpet isn’t about playing it safe; it’s about experimentation, glamour, and showstopping appearances. Last year, standout outfits includedCharli XCX in John Paul Gaultier, Gracie Abrams in Chanel, Doechii in Thom Browne, and Taylor Swift in Vivienne Westwood, so expectations are high for this year’s arrivals.
While the attendees have only just started trickling in, Sabrina Carpenter has already made a statement with a gorgeous custom Valentino gown, giving us a first glimpse of the boundary-pushing fashion that makes the Grammys red carpet one of the season’s most interesting moments.
Her stunning dress features three bridal trends we’re already predicting will define the chicest weddings of 2026: sheer sleeves, intricate crystal embroidery, and a tiered skirt. The craftsmanship is undeniable, with couture-level hand-beaded embellishments throughout.
