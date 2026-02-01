Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys Dress Features 3 Bridal Trends That'll Define the Chicest Weddings of 2026

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2026 Grammys shot by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there’s one night of the year where music and fashion overlap in the most exciting ways, it’s the Grammys. Unlike other awards shows, this red carpet isn’t about playing it safe; it’s about experimentation, glamour, and showstopping appearances. Last year, standout outfits included Charli XCX in John Paul Gaultier, Gracie Abrams in Chanel, Doechii in Thom Browne, and Taylor Swift in Vivienne Westwood, so expectations are high for this year’s arrivals.

While the attendees have only just started trickling in, Sabrina Carpenter has already made a statement with a gorgeous custom Valentino gown, giving us a first glimpse of the boundary-pushing fashion that makes the Grammys red carpet one of the season’s most interesting moments.

Her stunning dress features three bridal trends we’re already predicting will define the chicest weddings of 2026: sheer sleeves, intricate crystal embroidery, and a tiered skirt. The craftsmanship is undeniable, with couture-level hand-beaded embellishments throughout.

Styled by Jared Ellner, the look feels like a natural fit for Carpenter. Last year, she arrived at the Grammys in a baby-blue, feather-trimmed, backless JW Anderson gown, accessorized with a striking 50-carat diamond pendant from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari collection.

