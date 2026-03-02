Curious about the name change? It makes sense because the ceremony does not present Best Picture or Best Director awards, focusing exclusively on acting roles across both television and film. "Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 160,000+ performers, The Actor Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit," it explains on its website. My colleague has covered all the must-see red carpet looks from the 2026 Actor Awards, but I wanted to single out Kate Hudson wearing a custom Valentino dress and bespoke Desert diamond jewelry created by L.A.-based fine jeweler Emily P. Wheeler. Capes will be a huge trend for both brides and wedding guests in 2026, so prepare to see this silhouette a lot in the coming months.
On Kate Hudson: Valentino dress; bespoke Desert diamond jewelry created by Emily P. Wheeler
